Summer Upgrades That Can Add Value and Comfort to Your Home
Tackle these projects to refresh your space and make a smart investment in your home’s future.
With summer just around the corner, it’s a great time to refresh your home’s look — whether you’re planning to sell soon or simply want to enjoy your space more. A few well-chosen upgrades can enhance your comfort now and increase your resale value later.
Home improvements are a natural part of homeownership, whether you’re settling into a fixer-upper or looking to refresh a place you’ve lived in for years. And while not every project delivers the same return, some upgrades stand out for their impact.
If you’re ready to invest in your home this summer, here are a few updates that can deliver value, both today and when it's time to sell.
1. Update appliances
New appliances can be a big win for potential buyers. The fewer things they have to replace when they move in, the more they save in the long run. Consider updating your kitchen appliances to match, making your kitchen look uniform and welcoming.
Appliance bundles can be a great deal and ensure a cohesive look. They’re also a smart way to upgrade to modern, energy-efficient features like smart fridges and advanced cooking technology.
Check to see how long you’ve had other appliances in your home, like your washer and dryer, air conditioner and water heater. Older models can drive up utility costs, so it might be time to replace the oldest ones with newer, energy-efficient versions that help you save on electricity.
2. Upgrade bathrooms
If you want potential buyers to feel instantly at home, update the bathroom. Updates to the bathroom could be anything from installing rain shower heads to increased storage.
Swapping in modern fixtures, updated lighting or a sleek new mirror can instantly elevate the space and make it feel brighter and more inviting. Even small changes like matte black faucets or vanity lights can give the bathroom a fresh, spa-like feel.
If your current bathroom setup feels cramped, it might be time to schedule a demo day. But even if a full renovation isn’t in the cards, tackling small projects over time — like updating fixtures, painting, or replacing hardware — can make the upgrade feel more manageable.
Bit by bit, you can transform the space without the stress of a major overhaul.
3. Update the kitchen
A kitchen can make or break a home’s appeal. Old or outdated kitchens can turn away potential buyers, and if you’re in a buyer’s market, you want as many people as possible to compete for your place.
Major kitchen remodeling can take many months to complete, upwards of seven months for large projects. If you’re trying to sell your home by a set date, you may want to start renovating now. If your budget doesn’t allow for a big kitchen remodel, see what you can get done for a little less.
For instance, check the cost of painting the cabinets and changing the hardware. See how much it would be to change the countertops or a backsplash. Little kitchen updates can go a long way.
4. Update the flooring
New flooring can instantly elevate the look and feel of your home. Whether you opt for luxury vinyl planks, hardwood or tile. Fresh floors add value and enhance a home’s aesthetic, especially if the current flooring is worn or dated.
While your style may influence the final choice, it’s smart to consider popular, durable options that will suit most tastes if you plan to sell in the near future.
Not ready for a big renovation? Start small by adding modern, stylish rugs. They can refresh a space, cover imperfections, and give rooms a cozy, pulled-together look without the commitment of a full flooring project.
5. Upgrade the lighting and technology
If you haven’t updated your lighting in a while, now’s a great time to start. Well-placed, modern lighting can instantly brighten a room and highlight your home’s best features.
Swapping out dated fixtures or adding layered lighting — like under-cabinet lights or dimmable sconces — can give any space a fresh, polished look.
Smart home technology is another easy upgrade that adds both comfort and convenience. Consider installing a smart thermostat to control the temperature remotely, or smart light bulbs that adjust based on your schedule.
These small changes can make daily life more efficient and give your home a modern edge.
