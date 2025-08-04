Best Banks for High-Net-Worth Clients 2025

ARE you looking for a better bank? You’re in the right place. With the help of Curinos, a financial-data provider, we’ve analyzed accounts at 40 financial institutions, evaluating them based on criteria including fees, minimum balance requirements, yields and the availability of extra perks, such as free checks or financial planning services. (For more on how we judged the contenders, see the methodology below.)

With that information, we’ve compiled a list of the financial institutions (named in alphabetical order) that earned top marks in three broad categories: national banks, internet banks and credit unions. We’ve also highlighted two winners that may be strong options for customers in each of three profiles: high-net-worth clients, retirees and travelers.

Even if you don’t want to overhaul your banking relationship, you may find ideas to supplement your strategy. If you regularly go on overseas trips, for example, you might open a separate checking account that waives foreign-transaction fees on debit card purchases and withdrawals and cuts you a break on out-of-network ATM surcharges, using the account primarily when you travel. Do you have kids at home? Check out the youth-oriented accounts that some of these institutions offer. If you’re looking for a place to park some extra savings — and to lock in a high yield before the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further — consider the certificates of deposit listed here. Some of them yield 4% or more.

Interest rates change frequently, so before you commit to any of these accounts, check the current yield. Yields and other terms listed here are as of early July.

Best Banks for High-Net-Worth Clients

Bank of America

Standout account: Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program layers on more benefits as your balance grows.

Where it is: About 3,700 branches in nearly 40 states and Washington, D.C.

Bank of America takes honors thanks to its Preferred Rewards program, which offers benefits that increase along with your three-month average daily balance in combined Bank of America deposit accounts and Merrill investment accounts. The program includes four tiers: Gold, for balances of $20,000 to less than $50,000; Platinum, for balances of $50,000 to less than $100,000; Platinum Honors, for balances of $100,000 to less than $1 million; and Diamond Honors, for balances of $1 million or more.

With the Gold tier, for example, perks include a waiver of monthly maintenance fees on up to four eligible checking and savings accounts; free standard checks, incoming wire transfers and stop payments; and a 25% bonus on rewards you earn with an eligible Bank of America credit card. You also get an interest rate discount of 0.25% on a Bank of America auto loan and a $200 discount on a mortgage origination fee.

If you qualify for the Platinum Honors tier, you get additional benefits, including a 20% boost on the interest rate you earn with the bank’s Advantage Savings account, a 0.5% rate discount on an auto loan, a 75% bonus on rewards earned with a BofA credit card, a $600 discount on a mortgage origination fee, and reimbursement of out-of-network ATM surcharges. For more on the perks that come with each tier, go to www.bankofamerica.com/preferredrewards.

Citibank

Standout account: The Citigold banking package offers plentiful perks, including wealth management services, fee waivers and access to special cultural events.

Where it is: About 650 branches in the U.S., with many in the Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., metro areas.

Citibank’s Citigold program offers a host of alluring benefits. To qualify, you must keep a combined balance of at least $200,000 in eligible deposit, retirement and investment accounts. Clients get access to a wealth management team, who offer investment guidance and financial planning services.

You also enjoy perks such as the Citigold Culture Pass, which provides free tickets to the New York Botanical Garden, Guggenheim Museum and the Museum of Modern Art. Other lifestyle benefits include private dinners with top chefs and VIP access to music and theater events. Relax or meet with financial professionals at Citigold lounges—you’ll find them in a handful of U.S. cities, as well as a few international locations. Each year, get up to $200 in reimbursement for certain subscriptions and memberships, including Amazon Prime, Costco Wholesale, Hulu, Spotify Premium, TSA Precheck and Global Entry.

Citigold customers pay no monthly service fees for a checking or savings account, and they get unlimited reimbursement of global out-of-network ATM fees. Citigold also waives foreign-exchange fees on debit card purchases and ATM withdrawals, and it provides complimentary online wire transfers, standard checkbook orders, stop payments and money orders.

If your combined account balances total at least $1 million, you qualify for Citigold Private Client, which provides access to enhanced benefits, such as advanced wealth planning services and up to $400 in annual subscription rebates.

For more on the benefits that Citigold offers, visit https://citigold.citi.com. And to get additional detail on Citigold Private Client, go to https://citigoldprivateclient.citi.com.

Methodology

With data from Curinos, a financial-data provider, as well as from financial institutions and other sources, we evaluated 13 national banks, 14 internet banks (including online accounts from brokerage firms) and 13 credit unions. We reviewed checking accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit from each institution.

We looked at interest rates; minimum deposit and balance requirements; monthly maintenance fees and the ease of waiving those fees; ATM benefits, such as waived or reimbursed fees for out-of-network withdrawals; free or discounted benefits, such as personal checks, cashier’s checks, paper statements and overdraft-protection transfers; overdraft fees and concessions, such as cushions; and online and mobile banking features, such as the availability of peer-to-peer payment services. Yields and other data listed in the article are as of early July.

