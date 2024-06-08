Clear vs TSA PreCheck vs Global Entry: What's Worth Your Money?

It all used to be so simple when you went to the airport. You'd just get there a bit ahead of time, make your way through security, board your flight and head to your destination. Now, though, we're constantly confronted with choices like airline points, rewards credit cards, and a whole mess of services to sign up for that are supposed to save you time at the airport, like TSA PreCheck, Clear and Global Entry.

But what exactly are each of these services, what do they cost, and what do they actually save you? It's hard to keep track, especially when it feels like something new pops up every time you fly.

So, let's break it down, piece by piece, to determine what — if anything — is worth it for you between Clear, TSA PreCheck and Global Entry.

Clear vs TSA PreCheck vs Global Entry: What's the Difference?

These three services offer different values at different touchpoints along the flying experience. We'll review them in chronological order based on when you'd encounter each.

Clear: Clear is essentially a company (YOU) that uses biometrics for security clearances. When you get a Clear membership, the machines take scans of your eyes and fingerprints as ways to subsequently identify you.

So, if you have Clear, when you walk into an airport and get to the TSA security checkpoint, you can go to a Clear security line. At that line, you'll reach Clear-branded machines that scan your boarding pass and eyes or fingerprints to identify you. Once you're identified, a Clear employee will escort you to the front of the security line, bypassing non-Clear members.

You then have to go through TSA, as in put your carry-on bags through the X-ray machine and walk through a screener yourself. You will still have to do things like take your laptop out of a bag and take your shoes off.

Main benefit of Clear: Bypass the line at the start of TSA security screening.

TSA PreCheck: Now, if taking off your shoes is an annoyance, TSA PreCheck is what you're looking for. Unlike Clear, TSA PreCheck is a government program run by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

If you have TSA PreCheck, when you walk into an airport and get to the TSA security checkpoint, you can go to a TSA PreCheck security line. Unlike with Clear, you will have to wait on that line until you reach the TSA agent who will check your boarding pass and ID. You may even see Clear members getting escorted to basically "cut" you in line to reach that agent. Although it is still typically a faster-moving line than if you have neither, since it's a line only for PreCheck members and because people move through security more quickly with PreCheck.

But TSA PreCheck has the upper hand vs Clear once you pass the TSA agent. When going through security with PreCheck, you do not have to make certain efforts like taking off your jacket and shoes or removing a laptop from a valise. You can also typically walk through the easier metal detectors rather than standing at attention at the newer body scanners.

Main benefit of TSA PreCheck: Less hassle getting yourself and your bags through security.

Global Entry: Now, Global Entry doesn't kick in until you've returned to the U.S. from an international destination. Global Entry, like TSA PreCheck, is run by the government — this time, by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

You know when you finally land after your long-haul flight and all you want to do is get home, but first you're confronted with a massive line at passport control? This is where Global Entry comes into play.

If you have Global Entry, you can go to a specific Global Entry lane at passport control. There, rather than talking to an agent, you can typically use a machine by yourself to get clearance into the U.S. Like Clear, the machine will take a photo to confirm your identity. Once cleared, the machine prints a receipt you can take to an agent to approve the process and let you through.

Main benefit of Global Entry: Skip long lines at passport control when reentering the United States.

Clear vs TSA PreCheck vs Global Entry: Applications and costs

Clear application: Sign up online or at a Clear station at the airport for Clear Plus. You will have to do your biometric screening the first time you visit a Clear station after signing up. Smile!

Clear cost: $189 annually for an individual. You can also pay $189 annually and add up to three adults (family or friends) for $99 each under the Family plan.

Clear discounts: Certain airline rewards programs (through United and Delta) offer discounts or free memberships to Clear, depending on your status with the airline. Some credit cards (primarily through American Express) also get you free Clear Plus membership.

TSA PreCheck application: Submit an application online or at an enrollment location. The TSA says most applications are approved in three to five days, but some can take up to 60 days. As part of the approval process, you'll have to go to an in-person appointment at an enrollment location where, like with Clear, TSA will collect your fingerprints and photo. You will also pay for your membership at the in-person appointment.

After you're approved, you'll get a Known Traveler Number that you can file with your airline rewards profile and/or submit any time you book a flight. That will make it so that your boarding pass says "TSA PreCheck" on it.

TSA PreCheck cost: The first-time cost depends on the enrollment provider you end up with. If it's Telos, it's $85; if it's Idemia, it's $78. You can also — don't get too confused now — enroll with Clear, in which case it's $77.95. These memberships last five years, and renewals range from $70-78, depending on the enrollment provider.

TSA PreCheck discounts: Some travel rewards credit cards will reimburse you the cost of TSA PreCheck.

TSA PreCheck + Clear bundle: You can also get Clear and PreCheck together. The bundle for both currently costs $199.95. Do you need both? Theoretically, getting both can speed up your time through security as it means you can skip the line (Clear) and not take off your shoes (PreCheck). The bundle makes Clear cost less for the first year of membership and can also save you some hassle in signing up for and renewing both memberships.

Global Entry application: You can apply online. CBP will conduct a review and background check, and if accepted, you will have to schedule an interview at an enrollment center. Like with PreCheck, this is an in-person appointment to finalize your enrollment.

Global Entry cost: There is a $100 one-time fee for your application. The membership lasts five years, and then you have to renew it. After this October, the price will increase to $120.

Clear vs TSA PreCheck vs Global Entry: How to choose

It's important to note these programs are all largely for American citizens and largely function at U.S. airports.

There are some other limitations. These services are not currently present at every airport in the U.S. If you are considering signing up for one of them, you should check to see if the airport you use the most offers it. Clear is available at over 50 airports (it's also used at some event venues), see list here. TSA PreCheck is available at over 200 airports, see list here. For Global Entry, see list here.

Figuring out what works for you may take some evidence gathering.

Global Entry is the most cost-effective of these options, but if you don't travel internationally very much, it may not save you all that much time. You may also get familiar with how long the passport lines are at your typical home airport. If you've never gotten stuck on a passport line, you may not need Global Entry. CBP also recently put out the Mobile Passport Control app, which also serves to save you time upon your return to the U.S. — for free.

If you often run late to the airport, Clear could save you tons of time, stress and missed flights. However, with more and more people joining, the lines for Clear are getting longer at some airports. Anecdotally speaking, I've been to airports where the Clear line is longer than TSA PreCheck or even the regular security line. In fact, my Clear membership is up for renewal this month and I decided to let it lapse due to this phenomenon.

If you don't like the hassle at security, TSA PreCheck would be valuable. Personally, I find this one the most useful of the three. TSA PreCheck security lines are often shorter and move much faster than regular security lines, and I appreciate not having to unload my backpack to go through security. You should note, though, that you also don't have to remove your shoes if you're over 75, per TSA rules.

That said, if you can get one of these services for free through a rewards program, go for it. You can always choose which security line to go on based on what's shortest when you get there.

There is one more important caveat here: Many people have privacy and security concerns over, say, giving your biometric information to a private company or allowing the government programs more oversight in the name of saving a few minutes at the airport. The Washington Post recently reported on privacy concerns around Clear, while The Verge recently discussed TSA PreCheck and government surveillance. What you're comfortable with is your personal choice.