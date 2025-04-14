REAL ID Deadline for Domestic Flights Is Coming — Here’s What to Know
Starting May 7, 2025, a REAL ID or other approved ID, like a passport, will be required to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities.
You’ve been hearing about it for 20 years – the REAL ID. After multiple delays and much confusion, the deadline is finally here.
Starting May 7, 2025, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another approved form of identification to pass through airport security for domestic flights or to access certain federal facilities.
Not sure if your current license qualifies? You’re not alone. Many Americans still haven’t made the switch. Keep reading to find out whether your ID is compliant — and what steps to take if it’s not.
What is REAL ID?
A REAL ID is a state-issued form of identification that meets nationwide minimum security standards recommended by the 9/11 Commission.
REAL IDs became a requirement with the passage of the REAL ID Act of 2005, which was signed into law, in part, to prevent criminals from forging identification documents.
States raised concerns about the challenges of updating their ID systems to comply with the law, leading to repeated delays in implementation. By 2020, all states were issuing REAL IDs, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused further setbacks.
Does your current license comply with the new requirements?
It’s easy to tell if your current driver’s license is a REAL ID.
If it has one of the following symbols in the upper right corner, you’re all set:
- Gold star
- Black star
- White star in a gold circle
- White star in a black circle
- Gold bear with a white star
You’re also compliant if you have an Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL), which is only issued in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and Washington. The EDL has a U.S. flag and the word “Enhanced” printed at the top of the card.
How to get your REAL ID
You can get your REAL ID at your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office. Issuing requirements vary from state to state, but at a minimum, you’ll need to present documents that prove your:
- Full legal name and date of birth (e.g., birth certificate)
- Social security number (e.g., social security card, W-2, pay stub, 1099-SA or any other 1099)
- Residency at a specific address (e.g., mortgage statement, apartment lease, vehicle registration, utility bill or bank statement)
- Legal immigration status (e.g., birth certificate, consular report of birth abroad, certificate of naturalization, certificate of citizenship, passport or passport card, permanent resident card or visa)
Use the Department of Homeland Security’s interactive map to navigate to your state’s ID-issuing authority.
From there, you can learn about your state’s specific requirements and find a location to apply for your REAL ID.
Please be advised: With the deadline fast approaching, many people may be scrambling to secure their compliant ID.
You might have trouble finding an available appointment before the deadline.
Potential problems at the airport
If you arrive at the airport for a domestic flight without a REAL ID on or after May 7, 2025, your travel itinerary may get disrupted.
While the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has said it plans to take a phased approach to imposing consequences for non-compliance, it has also noted that travelers without an acceptable form of ID won’t be able to go through the standard checkpoint.
You may be subject to extra screening measures and a stern warning. However, you might also be prohibited from boarding your flight.
Alternatives to the REAL ID
If you don’t have a REAL ID, don’t panic. You may already have an acceptable form of identification.
Common and valid alternatives to the REAL ID include:
- Enhanced Driver's Licenses
- Passports or passport cards
- Permanent resident cards
- Global Entry cards
Still unsure if you’re covered? The TSA maintains a full list of acceptable forms of identification on its website.
