REAL ID Alternatives to Fly Domestically

I have to confess something: I didn't get my license updated to a REAL ID in time for the deadline.

After the May 7 REAL ID deadline, if you don't have a REAL ID driver's license, you can't use it to go through security at airports for domestic flights. If you're like me, that means we have to take extra care before flying within the U.S.

I know, I know, I had plenty of time to get it done, and there were plenty of warnings about it. In the back of my mind, because the deadline had been extended so many times, I didn't really think much of it. Plus, my license expires in May anyways, so I figured it wouldn't be a big deal to renew it as a REAL ID.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Well, I was wrong. In my driver's license state, while I previously was able to renew it online, to get a REAL ID I had to go in-person to the DMV. And of course, when I finally went to book an appointment, it was booked up until late June.

If you're in my position, here's what you can do.

What happens if you don't have a REAL ID?

Often, people use driver's licenses to get through airport security for flights within the U.S. After May 7, you can only use your driver's license at airport security if it's REAL ID-compliant.

If you don't have a REAL ID and are taking a flight, you have other options of forms of identification that Transportation Security Administration (TSA) allows, including:

Passport or passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards including Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI and FAST

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Veteran Health Identification Card

Photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation, including Enhanced Tribal Cards

USCIS Employment Authorization Card

So if you are a person who always has your Global Entry or passport card in your wallet just in case, you're covered at the airport even without a REAL ID license.

And to be clear, even if you have a Clear membership, you need a REAL ID or approved identification form. You can, though, upload your passport information into the Clear mobile app to help get through security.

If you don't have one of those forms of identification, you'll have to go through additional screenings, which will take more time — and you risk missing your flight, whether from the longer screening or from not being allowed through.

You should also keep in mind the old rules still apply for traveling internationally: You need a passport, not a REAL ID driver's license.

Can you get a REAL ID after the deadline?

May 7 marks the day Homeland Security is enforcing REAL ID rules, meaning you need it for flights. But it is not a deadline for when you can get a REAL ID-compliant license.

After May 7, you can still apply to get a REAL ID license — so if you have a DMV appointment in June or beyond, you can get a REAL ID license, it just means you have to bring proper identification if you're flying domestically before you get the updated license.

REAL ID has been in the works for 20 years at this point, since Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 in response to a 9/11 Commission recommendation. There are sure to be some snags and slowdowns as the requirement rolls out, so be prepared, give yourself more than enough time to get through security and enjoy your travels.