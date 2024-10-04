Score Two Months of CLEAR Plus for Free and Move Faster Through Airport Security

If you have a vacation coming up or are already making travel plans to visit family during the fast-approaching holiday season, you could benefit from the new CLEAR Plus deal — especially if you hate crowds and value convenience. You can now score two months of CLEAR Plus for free, letting you avoid standard TSA checkpoints and move faster through airport security.

How does CLEAR work? Travelers enter the CLEAR Lane at the security checkpoint, where an ambassador verifies their identity by scanning their eyes or fingerprints. Once verified, travelers go to the front of the TSA screening line. The service is available at 58 airports nationwide, as well as at participating sports stadiums, rental car locations and other venues.

Here's what you need to know about enrolling in a two-month CLEAR Plus trial.

Two-month CLEAR Plus free trial

Usually, a CLEAR Plus membership costs $199 per year — and that is the amount you'll be charged after your free trial period. But you can cancel your membership at any time for no cost. So if you don’t travel often enough to justify the hefty annual fee, but don’t want to deal with long airport security lines on your upcoming trip, it may be worth it to sign up for the free two-month trial, as long as you remember to cancel it before you’re charged for the full member annual rate.

You can start the sign-up process for a free trial online, but you’ll need to complete your enrollment in person before using the CLEAR lanes, which you can do in the airport at one of the CLEAR enrollment centers. You'll need to bring a form of photo identification, like a passport or driver’s license, and have your eyes and/or fingerprints scanned to complete the enrollment process.

To cancel your membership, you must do so in your CLEAR customer account, which you can register for or access at www.clearme.com. You may also contact customer service at memberservices@clearme.com or 1-855-CLEARME (253-2763) to cancel.

You may also be able to score a free or discounted CLEAR Plus membership depending on what travel credit card you have. For example, the Platinum Card from American Express and the American Express Green Card both offer a $199 CLEAR Plus credit.