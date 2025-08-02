My First $1 Million: Retired Accounting Firm Partner, 62, Greater Boston Area

Welcome to Kiplinger's My First $1 Million series, in which we hear from people who have made $1 million. They're sharing how they did it and what they're doing with it. This time, we hear from a married 62-year-old man who retired as a partner at an accounting firm in the Greater Boston area.

Each profile features one person or couple, who will always be completely anonymous to readers, answering questions to help our readers learn from their experience.

These features are intended to provide a window into how different people build their savings — they're not intended to provide financial advice.

THE BASICS

How did you make your first $1 million?

Out of college, my starting salary was $20,000 per year. Shortly thereafter, I read the book The Millionaire Next Door, and it instantly changed my view of accumulating wealth and started me on the path to financial independence.

It took me 42 years to make my first million. It took 14 months to make my last.

What are you doing with the money?

The first million was a wonderful milestone, but it wasn't the end game. At that point, I realized I would need north of $1 million to achieve financial freedom, so I continued on my journey: saving, investing and periodically updating my plan.

THE FUN STUFF

Did you do anything to celebrate?

Nope.

What is the best part of making $1 million?

The knowledge that my planning process worked and is working!

Did your life change?

The first million was a huge confidence booster, but it also helped me realize that money is a tool, not a goal. It got me thinking about what I want to accomplish in life. From that point on, I focused on giving each dollar a purpose.

How early did you retire?

I achieved financial independence at 52, retired at 56, and now I'm enjoying the freedom money provides.

LOOKING BACK

Anything you would do differently?

I was in my late 20s before I started to take wealth accumulation seriously. I wish I would have learned about the power of compounding, in all aspects of life, sooner.

Did you work with a financial adviser?

I'm a DIY planner. Wealth accumulation isn't rocket science, but it does require diligence, patience and a willingness to self-educate.

Did anyone help you early on?

Business partners and Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. I never met them personally, but reading all they wrote and listening to them speak, I feel like they mentored me with practical, wholesome and pointed advice.

What would you tell your younger self?

Money is an important piece of your life's quest, but it's not the whole picture. Take moments, and spend some money, to enjoy the journey.

Money provides the opportunity to explore what happiness means for you and those with whom you choose to share your time, energy and love.

LOOKING AHEAD

Any advice for others trying to make their first $1 million?

If it's worth having, it's worth getting. Get control of your finances by knowing exactly where you are starting (income, expenses, assets, debt) and devise a plan to get from today to $1 million. A goal without a plan is just a dream.

Do you have an estate plan?

Once I realized I was creating generational wealth, estate planning became significantly more important. Find a good estate planner and discuss your options to efficiently transfer assets to your spouse and/or the next generation.

What do you wish you'd known …

When you first started saving and investing? The true power of compounding.

