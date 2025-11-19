I'm 57 With a Great Remote Job, but My Company Wants Me in the Office Full-Time

Question: I'm 57 with a great remote job, but after five years of working from home, my company wants me in the office full-time. I don't have the energy for a daily commute. Help!

Answer: In early 2020, many companies implemented remote work policies in response to the pandemic. And a good number of employees have been enjoying a fully remote schedule ever since.

But companies are increasingly asking workers to return to the office. And many are mandating it. CBRE reports that 77% of companies today across the U.S., Canada and Latin America expect employees to report to the office three days a week or more.

If you're 57 and have been working remotely for the past five years, you may feel that you don’t have the energy to start commuting daily. But if your employer wants you back in the office full-time, you may also feel like you don’t have a choice.

It’s hard to start over at a new employer at age 57, since you may be approaching the tail end of your career with plans to coast until retirement. Plus, it may not be so easy to get hired at 57.

Almost two-thirds of workers ages 50 and over have seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace, according to AARP . It is especially a problem for older women. And while it’s illegal to pass over a qualified job candidate on the basis of age, it’s also a hard thing to prove.

Also, there’s no saying that if you were to apply for a new job, you’d be able to find one that’s fully remote. So all told, you’re looking at a tough situation. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t solutions.

It pays to have an open mind

After five years of remote work, the idea of a daily commute may be jarring. But Suzanne Hawes , a seasoned human resources consultant, says it’s important to have an open mind. If you like your job and the commute is the one sticking point, there may be ways to make it work.

The most important thing, she says, is to give commuting a chance.

“Often, it takes a few weeks to get used to the old routine again,” says Hawes. “If you were able to balance work and life before, it may be possible to find that balance going forward. If the only negative thing about the job is having to be in the office full-time, you might try it for a few months before deciding to leave.”

Diana Bernal , CEO and Career Strategist at Diana Inc, says you may be able to make the most of a commute.

"Use it as a chance to listen to audio books or podcasts," she suggests. And if you don't have to drive, you could read or watch TV and use the commute as an opportunity to enjoy some downtime.

Bernal also points out that if you can afford to do so, there may be ways to make your commute more comfortable.

"When I got a new job downtown that increased my commute, I leased a comfy Lexus, a nice step up from my Honda Accord," she explains.

Or, you may realize that there are benefits to being in the office, such as family, friends, or activities nearby. All told, it may not be so bad once you get used to it.

There may be some wiggle room

If you’re being asked to return to full-time office life, one thing to consider, says Hawes, is that your employer may be more flexible than you’d think.

“One possibility,” she says, “is to comply with the order and come back full-time for a few months. Then, see if your leadership is open to one or two work-from-home days. People who show they are willing to comply with the return-to-office order may find that buys them some flexibility.”

Hawes also says that the more leverage you have at your job, the more your employer may be willing to negotiate.

“If you’re a high performer or in a role that’s hard to replace, your leaders may be more willing to offer you a hybrid arrangement,” she explains.

Consider a new job or go freelance — if it fits your financial plans

If your employer insists on five days a week in the office and it doesn’t work for you, you could always look for a different job. But Hawes warns that it may be tough going.

“Not only is remote work harder to come by now,” she explains, “but in some locations, all jobs are harder to come by. If you’re going to leave your job because of a return-to-office order, either find your next job before you leave this one, or make sure you have enough savings to support a potentially long job search.”

Hawes says that while taking a lower-paying job with more flexibility may be possible, you should work with a financial adviser to understand how prepared you are for retirement now.

“If your planner says you’re in good shape, a lower-paying job may make sense,” she says. “But be clear about what you’re giving up in return for fully remote work. Are you used to a high level of independence and decision-making? Are you prepared for a role with less authority or visibility than you have today?”

Hawes says you can also consider a shift into freelance work if you can’t find a suitable job that will let you work from home. But there are risks involved.

Freelance income can be inconsistent, and it may take time to build up a steady stream of it.

Before going the freelance route, Hawes says, “Talk to people who are doing it and find out what it takes to get work. Ask how they price their services and, if they are willing to share, what they earn in a typical month.”

You’ll also need to consider the benefits you may be giving up by going freelance, such as employer-subsidized healthcare and access to a workplace retirement plan, like a 401(k).

“Many employers contribute to employee plans, often by matching contributions,” Hawes says. “That’s free money you would be giving up.”

The good news is that, as an independent contractor, you can save for retirement through vehicles such as SEP IRAs , Solo 401(k)s, or SIMPLE IRAs. And in some cases, you can contribute more than you could to a 401(k).

But as Hawes warns, “All of those contributions will be coming from you.”

Don’t rush into a decision

You may be tempted to quit your job if you’re forced to resume a five-day commute you’re dreading. But before you do that, Hawes says, it’s important to have a game plan.

“My recommendation would be to go back and approach it as an experiment,” she says. “Give it at least three months and pay attention to how you feel and how the rest of your life is functioning.”

If, after three months, you’re truly unhappy, you can explore other options. But as Hawes says, “If you still want to quit after that, take the time either to find another job that better fits your needs or to save enough money to give yourself a cushion while you build a freelance or consulting practice.”