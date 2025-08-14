Ford Bets on a “Model T Moment” with $30K Electric Pickup

The new Ford Universal EV Platform could mark a turning point in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, making these vehicles more affordably priced and accessible to buyers.

President Donald Trump’s 2025 tax reform bill will cause the federal EV tax credit to expire for vehicles purchased or leased after September 30, 2025.

With fewer incentives to prompt customers to buy EVs, manufacturers will need to pivot and find new ways to stay competitive in the market. The new Ford platform and its $30K electric pickup could do just that.

How Ford’s universal EV platform works

On August 11, Ford CEO Jim Farley announced the Ford Universal EV Platform, designed to “be the foundation for a new generation of electric vehicles.” Farley referenced the Ford Model T, which was popular because it was affordable, adaptable and serviceable and explained that this new platform is another bet on America, the same way the Model T was.

The new platform, located in Louisville, Kentucky, will manufacture vehicles that are “affordable for the average family.” According to Farley, these new vehicles will still be packed with innovative features, making them fun and enjoyable to drive. Over-the-air updates can continue to improve the vehicles over time.

The Ford Universal EV Platform is structured into three branches. The front and rear of the vehicle will be assembled on separate lines, and the third branch will assemble the vehicle’s battery.

At the end, all three branches come together. Farley stated that this platform will allow for faster assembly, plus it will take up less space and allow for better worker ergonomics.

Details on Ford’s $30K electric pickup

The first vehicle to be built on the new platform is a midsize electric truck assembled in Kentucky. The truck’s base price will start at around $30,000. “It will be as quick as a Mustang EcoBoost, and it will have more passenger volume than a 2025 Toyota RAV4 — along with a truck bed, smart cargo and frunk solutions,” said Farley. The pickup is scheduled to debut in 2027.

That $30K electric pickup is the first of many affordable, adaptable EVs that Ford will release. The vehicles will be available in multiple body styles, and they will feature batteries that are assembled in the United States.

What Ford’s universal EV platform means for car buyers

Manufacturers are under tariff pressure to move their operations to America, and the Universal EV Platform is Ford’s effort to accomplish that. Ford has warned that it anticipates paying $3 billion in tariffs this year, which could raise vehicle prices. But the company's EV strategy to develop a new platform also indicates an effort to stand out in the EV market and to meet consumers’ needs.

As the EV tax credit expires, Ford’s new $30K electric pickup offers a budget-friendly alternative to electric trucks currently available. According to iSeeCars, the Ford F-150 Lightning is the most affordably priced electric pickup available, starting at $49,780.

However, the average starting price for electric pickups is $68,578, which is beyond many consumers’ budgets. Ford’s new electric pickup costs nearly $20,000 less than the Ford F-150 Lightning, and it will be interesting to see if the other models produced on this platform are even more affordably priced.

By restructuring the manufacturing platform, Ford has sped up assembly while slashing costs. The manufacturer has also created a feel-good element to buying a vehicle that’s assembled in the United States.

By using fewer parts and carefully structuring the vehicle’s assembly, Ford may have identified a way to create affordable electric vehicles without sacrificing quality or comfort.

Ford’s development of this new platform is a high-risk decision, but it could bring high rewards for the manufacturer, investors and consumers. Ford has invested $5 billion in the effort so far, including $2 billion to restructure the Louisville assembly plant.

Ford has committed $3 billion to the BlueOval Battery Park in Michigan, where the lithium iron phosphate batteries will be assembled. Ford’s dramatic move in creating a new platform could demonstrate that the manufacturer is listening to customers and working to meet their needs within their budget.

Perhaps these new, more affordable electric vehicles entice consumers to buy; Ford just may have secured itself a new consumer base with this strategic decision.

Looking ahead to the future of Ford’s EVs

If Ford delivers on its $30K electric pickup promise, it could reshape the EV market much like the Model T transformed early automotive history. With tax credits expiring and affordability a growing concern, the Universal EV Platform may give Ford a competitive edge, and give consumers more accessible options, in the next wave of electric vehicles.