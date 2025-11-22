Is Verizon’s 5G Home Internet Right for You?

If you’re tired of the increasing costs, time-consuming wired installations and contracts with hidden fees that are so common with today’s internet, Verizon offers an appealing alternative.

Verizon Home Internet is a wireless internet solution that runs off the 5G networks your phone uses, offering reliability, speed and no need for a scheduled installation.

The service is quickly gaining traction as cable alternatives get more expensive, and additional perks like entertainment add-ons and a credit to help you switch make Verizon Home Internet highly appealing. But just like any other internet service, it’s important to carefully review all of the pros and cons to decide if this service is right for you.

What Verizon Home Internet offers

Verizon Home Internet offers convenience that you won’t find with wired internet services. Since Verizon’s 5G internet uses the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network that your phone uses, the service connects to local cell phone towers.

There’s no need to schedule an installation, drill holes and run wires through your home. Instead, a 5G receiver in your home connects to cell phone tower signals, acting as a modem and router to connect your home devices.

The plan structure is simple and straightforward, too. There are no annual contracts, and you won’t find extra fees or equipment charges. The router is included for free as long as your plan is active. Verizon offers a three-, four- or five-year price lock guarantee on its plans, so you can avoid unexpected price increases.

There are additional ways to save and maximize the value of your plan, too. If you sign up for Auto Pay or bundle your mobile and home internet plans, you can get a discount.

Verizon also offers discounts for service members, teachers, nurses, students and first responders. Additionally, you can add on perks like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and other entertainment bundles to save on what you’d pay for those services if you bought them on their own.

How much Verizon Home Internet costs

The cost of Verizon Home Internet depends on the plan you choose and the discounts you qualify for.

The following prices include discounts with Auto Pay and paper-free billing, as well as a discount for also having a Verizon mobile plan.

5G Home - $35 per month: The plan has fast speeds, unlimited data and 1080p HD video streaming.

The plan has fast speeds, unlimited data and 1080p HD video streaming. 5G Home Plus - $45 per month: The plan includes faster speeds, unlimited premium data and 1080p HD video streaming.

The plan includes faster speeds, unlimited premium data and 1080p HD video streaming. 5G Home Ultimate - $60 per month: This plan has the fastest speeds available, unlimited premium data and ultra HD 4K video streaming. It also includes a free router upgrade after three years and one WiFi extender.

Where Verizon Home Internet works best

Since Verizon Home Internet relies on the Verizon 5G service, the internet service works best in areas where the 5G coverage is strong. Those areas tend to include metro areas and coverage may be spotty or slow in more rural locations.

You can check coverage availability using Verizon’s coverage map. Keep in mind that to get top speeds, you’ll need to be close to a Verizon cell tower. The farther away you are from the tower, the slower your internet speeds will be.

Pros and cons at a glance

Weighing the pros and cons of Verizon Home Internet can help you decide if it’s right for you.

There are several appealing pros to this internet service:

Easy setup: There’s no need to drill holes or run wires, since this wireless plan runs off Verizon cell towers. In most cases, you can set up your service yourself, though Verizon does state that this option isn’t available in every location.

There’s no need to drill holes or run wires, since this wireless plan runs off Verizon cell towers. In most cases, you can set up your service yourself, though Verizon does state that this option isn’t available in every location. Simple, upfront costs: The plans are straightforward and easy to understand, and there are no hidden fees or annual contracts required.

The plans are straightforward and easy to understand, and there are no hidden fees or annual contracts required. Early termination fee coverage: If you’re a new Verizon Home Internet customer and you face an early termination fee when switching over, Verizon will give you a credit of up to $500 to help cover that fee.

If you’re a new Verizon Home Internet customer and you face an early termination fee when switching over, Verizon will give you a credit of up to $500 to help cover that fee. Equipment is included: All plans include a free router as long as your service is active. The 5G Home Ultimate plan also includes a free Wi-Fi extender, so you can access the internet throughout your entire home.

All plans include a free router as long as your service is active. The 5G Home Ultimate plan also includes a free Wi-Fi extender, so you can access the internet throughout your entire home. Additional perks: You can add and save on entertainment services like Netflix and HBO max. Verizon is also offering a special holiday gift option with the 5G Home Ultimate plan; you can choose from a Samsung TV, Samsung Galaxy Tab or Nintendo Switch system.

You can add and save on entertainment services like Netflix and HBO max. Verizon is also offering a special holiday gift option with the 5G Home Ultimate plan; you can choose from a Samsung TV, Samsung Galaxy Tab or Nintendo Switch system. Suitable for current and new customers: You don’t have to have a Verizon mobile plan to sign up for the Verizon Home Network. While you can qualify for a bundle discount if you do have a mobile plan, you can choose to purchase just the home internet plan, too.

There are also several downsides to this internet service that you should consider:

Limited availability: The availability of this internet depends on how close you live to Verizon cell towers. If you’re in a busy metro area, there’s a greater chance that this internet service is available, and that you’ll get faster speeds.

The availability of this internet depends on how close you live to Verizon cell towers. If you’re in a busy metro area, there’s a greater chance that this internet service is available, and that you’ll get faster speeds. Variable speeds: Speeds vary according to the plan you purchase and the 5G signal strength in your location. If you want to get the fastest speeds, you’ll need to buy the 5G Home Ultimate plan, which is the most expensive.

Speeds vary according to the plan you purchase and the 5G signal strength in your location. If you want to get the fastest speeds, you’ll need to buy the 5G Home Ultimate plan, which is the most expensive. Self installation: While the ability to install the service yourself may be appealing to some, if you’re not terribly tech-savvy, the self-installation may be a downside.

Who Verizon Home Internet is best for

With its wireless convenience, Verizon Home Internet is a solid choice if you’re in a location where there’s a strong Verizon 5G signal. The plans’ straightforward pricing make shopping for internet simple, but the numerous entertainment options also make the service an appealing and potentially money-saving pick for anyone who enjoys streaming services.

While there’s a lot to like about Verizon Home Internet, the biggest limitation is the 5G network availability. If you’re in a rural area or are too far from Verizon cell towers, the speeds may be slow or the service might not be available at all. If you’re considering this internet service, it’s a good idea to start by checking the coverage map to verify that it’s available in your area.