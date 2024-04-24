Five Ways to Save Big On Your Phone Bill When Traveling Abroad

Not long ago, a man from the U.S. returned home from a trip to Europe to a $143,000 T-Mobile bill, apparently because the phone had not been set up for international roaming, according to an article in The Guardian. Considering that 1.3 billion people traveled globally in 2023, there’s a real chance you, too, may come home to a high cell phone bill, especially if you don't determine your needs (or wants) beforehand.

Although using your smartphone has become a necessary part of international travel, roaming fees alone can be exorbitant, and depending on your carrier, using data outside the U.S. is also at a premium.

What is the right way to set up your phone when traveling internationally? Here are five tips.

1. Before you travel, talk to your provider

The first thing to do before traveling overseas is to check out your service provider’s policy regarding international cell phone use. Although you may want to reach out a few months before traveling, check back often, as policies can change. You may also want to see what your current contract does and doesn’t allow.

In the past, global roaming was an extra feature you could opt into for an additional fee. However, many service providers now activate international texting, calling, and data features automatically as soon as you use your phone in a foreign country. Just understand that this feature can be pricey, so if you plan on traveling for a long time, find out ahead of time if it’s worth the price.

2. Use temporary data passes

When traveling abroad, you may find you need extra data because you want a higher data speed, the ability to stream HD video, or you’ve reached your data allotment. Providers like T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T all provide temporary data passes, although they have different names — Sprint’s $5 to $10 International High-Speed Data Roaming Pass, T-Mobile’s $5 International Pass, Verizon’s $10 TravelPass, and AT&T’s $10 International Day Pass.

They each provide a set amount of roaming data that you can use for a certain amount of time for one price. Unfortunately, these temporary data passes are expensive. But If you can’t unlock your phone, they might be your only good option.

3. Swap your SIM card

Renting a SIM card allows you to make calls or text and use data by swapping out your current SIM card for one compatible with the country you're visiting. When you rent a new SIM card, you’ll get a new number, so you won’t be able to receive calls or texts on your regular phone number. Before you go, make sure to notify family and friends so they can contact you via Facebook Messenger or a chat app instead. Even so, renting a card is generally a much cheaper option than paying for an international roaming service.

Specialized stores in major airports and cell phone companies often offer SIM card rental. In fact, Amazon sells SIM cards for Europe ranging from around $20-$50, typically for 30 days of use.

Another option is an eSIM card. Unlike the regular SIM cards you remove from a phone, an eSIM is a microchip embedded in the phone’s hardware and is especially useful when you’re traveling internationally. According to AARP, you can purchase data through eSIM providers such as GigSky, Airalo, Nomad and Flexiroam, or you can add an eSIM from a local provider in the country you’re visiting.

4. Get an international phone

f you think you will make many calls or use your phone extensively while visiting another country, consider purchasing an international phone. These international mobile phones often come with reduced international roaming rates and data.

5. Other options when traveling internationally

Besides getting a temporary data pass or swapping your SIM card, you can also mix and match other options, such as:

Turning off data roaming in your phone’s settings when you don’t need it.

Downloading maps when you have Wi-Fi or using apps like Apple or Google Maps in offline mode.

Shutting off all non-vital apps. When apps automatically update, you are charged if they are still active.

Deactivating texting. This stops texts from being billed as data when you're traveling aboard.

Best phone plans for international travel

When traveling abroad, choose an unlimited data plan, which often offers the most travel-related perks. Then, depending on your needs, check out these phone plans.

T-Mobile: Best choice for travelers Verizon: TravelPass options AT&T: Best for travel in Latin and Central America Google Fi: An underrated traveling companion Other options: Other international phone plans to consider