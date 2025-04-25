Five DIY Security Upgrades That Can Lower Your Home Insurance Premium

Upgrading your home security can give you peace of mind, help minimize property damage, protect your family and even save you money on your home insurance rates.

If you’re ready to boost your home security, you don’t necessarily have to call in a professional. There are many DIY home security upgrades that you can easily make yourself.

Many home insurance companies offer discounts for home security upgrades, though the amount of the discount will vary depending on your provider and the type of device or upgrade.

1. Smart home security systems

DIY smart home security systems like Ring, SimpliSafe and Wyze offer affordable home security packages. You can choose from packages including security cameras, motion sensors and alarms.

For example, the Ring Alarm Wireless Security System includes a base station, keypad, door/window contact sensor, motion detector and range extender to help you get started. You can add on more devices over time, which can help minimize the initial costs of your security system.

These systems tend to be easy to install yourself, and you can customize them to your security goals. For example, you might decide to add on smart smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. If the alarms are triggered, your monitoring system will contact your local fire department, even if you’re not home at the time of the fire.

Security systems can be smart investments in your home’s safety. According to a study funded by the Alarm Industry Research and Education Foundation, 60% of burglars would look for an alternative target if they saw an alarm system, and most burglars look for an alarm before attempting a burglary.

Additionally, some insurers offer discounts for monitored systems or even unmonitored smart home security systems. So be sure to ask your home insurance provider if there are discounts available.

2. Deadbolts and reinforced door hardware

The deadbolt that’s currently on your door might not do the best job of protecting your home, so consider reinforcing it with a Grade 1 deadbolt.

The American National Standards Institute developed a system to rate deadbolt quality. Grade 1 deadbolts offer the highest quality, most reliable security based on factors like their strength and the quality of materials used.

Upgrading your deadbolt can help prevent a burglar from being able to kick in your door. In addition to investing in a Grade 1 deadbolt, reinforce your door frame with a steel strike plate.

Use long screws that go at least one inch into the door frame stud to maximize the resistance of the strike plate, making your door more difficult to kick in. These affordable upgrades can have a big impact on your home’s security.

3. Motion-sensor lights and smart bulbs

Outdoor motion-sensor lights can deter break-ins and improve the visibility around your home. Since the lights only turn on when activated, they can help save you money on your electrical bill while improving your home’s security.

You can install many motion-sensor lights in place of an outdoor flood light, but you’ll need some electrical knowledge since the lights will have to be wired in.

Solar motion-sensor lights, like the Bell + Howell Bionic Spotlight Solar Powered Motion Sensor Flood Light, are much simpler to install and can be easily relocated around your home and yard as needed.

4. Security window film

Security window film helps strengthen your glass windows, absorbing impacts from a break-in attempt and helping to prevent the window from shattering.

Some window films also darken your windows to prevent burglars from being able to easily see into your home.

Window film is easy to install and can be left in place for years. It may help to slow or deter break-ins, and can also help minimize storm damage.

5. Video doorbells

Video doorbells are affordable and easy to install, and many can pair with your smart security system.

While some doorbells are designed to be hardwired, there are plenty of battery-powered options, like the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, that make for an easy DIY installation.

If you’re renting your home, look for a no-drill video doorbell mount that’s easy to install and just as easy to remove when it’s time to move out.

With a video doorbell, you can answer your door and speak with visitors even when you aren’t home. The doorbells also capture and store video footage that you can use as evidence in case you need to file a home insurance claim. These doorbells offer peace of mind and are a great investment in your home’s security.

Additional ways to lowery our home insurance premiums

If you're looking to lower your home insurance premiums, start by calling your insurance provider. Ask whether the home security device you’re considering qualifies for a discount, and take the opportunity to explore other potential savings.

You might be eligible for discounts by bundling your home and auto policies, enrolling in paperless billing, or making home improvements like installing a new roof.

Make it a habit to review your home insurance coverage annually to ensure it still fits your needs — and that you're getting all the discounts you qualify for.

