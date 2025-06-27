How to Stay Safe During Summer Storms: What to Know About Lightning Risks

As we head into summer storm season, lightning strikes become an increased danger. According to the National Weather Service, approximately 100,000 thunderstorms occur in the United States each year, and certain locations, like west central Florida, can experience particularly severe thunderstorms.

Natural disasters like lightning can cause death and property destruction, and lightning strikes are a frequently overlooked danger. These lightning safety tips can help you protect yourself, your loved ones and your home.

How to stay safe during lightning storms

If you’re caught in a lightning storm, understanding how to stay safe could save your life. The National Weather Service reports that about 20 people are killed by lightning in the United States each year. Survivors of lightning strikes may experience significant injuries, and some can experience lifelong neurological damage.

Fortunately, these lightning safety tips can help keep you safe during storms:

Watch the forecast : Check the summer weather forecast before you head outdoors in the summer, especially if you’re going to go boating or hiking. While you’re out, watch for dark clouds and carefully listen for distant thunder.

: Check the summer weather forecast before you head outdoors in the summer, especially if you’re going to go boating or hiking. While you’re out, watch for dark clouds and carefully listen for distant thunder. Keep your distance : Lightning can strike as far as 10 miles from the nearest rainfall, so it doesn’t have to be raining for you to be struck. If there’s a storm remotely nearby, it’s time to seek shelter.

: Lightning can strike as far as 10 miles from the nearest rainfall, so it doesn’t have to be raining for you to be struck. If there’s a storm remotely nearby, it’s time to seek shelter. Stay in your car : If you’re caught in a storm, don’t try to get out of your vehicle. A hard topped car’s steel frame can help protect you, but make sure you’re not touching any metal within your vehicle.

: If you’re caught in a storm, don’t try to get out of your vehicle. A hard topped car’s steel frame can help protect you, but make sure you’re not touching any metal within your vehicle. Stay safe indoors : If you’re able to safely get into your house, stay away from any windows and doors. You should also avoid lying on concrete floors or leaning on concrete walls, since lightning can travel through metal wires or bars in concrete.

: If you’re able to safely get into your house, stay away from any windows and doors. You should also avoid lying on concrete floors or leaning on concrete walls, since lightning can travel through metal wires or bars in concrete. Avoid water : Lightning can travel through your home’s plumbing, so avoid contact with water, like washing dishes or bathing during a storm.

: Lightning can travel through your home’s plumbing, so avoid contact with water, like washing dishes or bathing during a storm. Avoid electronics : Lightning can also potentially travel through electrical systems in your home, so you could be electrocuted if it strikes while you’re touching and electronic device that’s plugged in. Don’t use your computer, washer, stove, or other appliance during a storm.

: Lightning can also potentially travel through electrical systems in your home, so you could be electrocuted if it strikes while you’re touching and electronic device that’s plugged in. Don’t use your computer, washer, stove, or other appliance during a storm. Wait it out: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you’re in the greatest danger during the beginning and end of a storm. Wait at least 30 minutes after a storm passes before you go outside again.

Does home insurance cover lightning damage to your home and property?

A lightning strike, either directly to your home or in a nearby location, can cause significant damage. Lightning can cause explosions and damage to electronic devices and appliances, and it can even start fires that can damage or destroy your home.

Most homeowners insurance policies include lightning as a covered peril, and they will pay repair or replacement costs for your home and your belongings. However, be sure to review your policy’s limits and exclusions; your personal belongings may be covered only up to a set amount, so you could still lose money if you have to replace your belongings after a lightning strike.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, in 2023, United States homeowners received $1.2 billion in home insurance payouts for lightning claims. The average cost of each claim for lightning damage was $17,413. Florida, Georgia, Texas, California and Alabama had the highest number of lightning claims in 2023.

Tips for protecting your home from lightning

While insurance will usually cover damage caused by lightning, it’s best to prevent the damage altogether if possible. These lightning safety tips can help you protect your home:

Install whole-home surge protection : An electrician can install a whole-home surge protector in your home’s main electrical panel. The surge protector can help protect your appliances from electrical surges caused by lightning and other issues. Angi estimates that whole-home surge protectors cost an average of $300, and the installation costs around $100 to $200.

: An electrician can install a whole-home surge protector in your home’s main electrical panel. The surge protector can help protect your appliances from electrical surges caused by lightning and other issues. Angi estimates that whole-home surge protectors cost an average of $300, and the installation costs around $100 to $200. Use device surge protectors : You can also buy surge protectors to use for your individual devices. Surge protectors are only intended for smaller devices that don’t draw large amounts of energy. Large appliances like refrigerators, space heaters and air conditioners need to be plugged directly into a wall outlet.

: You can also buy surge protectors to use for your individual devices. Surge protectors are only intended for smaller devices that don’t draw large amounts of energy. Large appliances like refrigerators, space heaters and air conditioners need to be plugged directly into a wall outlet. Unplug your devices : If you’re home when a storm strikes, unplugging your devices offers extra protection.

: If you’re home when a storm strikes, unplugging your devices offers extra protection. Invest in a lightning protection system: A lightning protection system can help prevent or minimize damage to your home. The system incorporates a lighting rod, which intercepts a lightning strike. Once the lighting strikes the rod, it’s guided through a safe, conductive path to the ground. According to Angi, these systems cost between $443 and $2,663 to install.

Some of these preventative measures, like a whole-home surge protector and a lightning protection system, may qualify for a discount on your homeowners insurance and could lower your premium.

If you’re considering installing either of these systems, contact your insurance company ahead of time to see if the system qualifies and to make sure you meet any additional requirements.

Even if you don’t receive an insurance discount for these summer storm safety measures, they can pay off in increased peace of mind, knowing that you’re protecting your home.