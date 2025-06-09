Hurricane Season 2025: What Travelers Need to Know This Summer

Weather is always a concern when you’re planning summer travel, a single storm can ruin a beach day and disrupt your itinerary. But if you’re traveling during the 2025 hurricane season, you’ll need to be more prepared than usual.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting an above-normal hurricane season, with more storms expected to develop and intensify.

That means flexibility, insurance and timing could make a big difference in how smoothly your trip goes.

What NOAA’s 2025 hurricane forecast means

According to NOAA, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to November 30, and NOAA warns that conditions are ripe for an above-normal level of activity. In its latest forecast, the agency gives a 60% chance that this year’s season will exceed typical storm levels.

NOAA expects 13 to 19 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes. Among those, three to five are projected to be major hurricanes, with sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour — powerful enough to cause significant damage and widespread disruption.

The outlook reflects unusually warm ocean temperatures and the influence of La Niña, both of which can fuel stronger and more frequent storms.

Who’s most at risk this hurricane season?

While all travelers should stay aware of weather conditions, peak hurricane season falls between mid-August and mid-October, so extra caution is needed if you're traveling during that window.

Hurricanes frequently impact the Gulf Coast, Florida, the Southeastern United States and the Caribbean islands. If you're planning a cruise or booking a Caribbean resort, it's essential to monitor the hurricane forecast closely.

Although coastal areas face the highest risk, the damage isn’t limited to shorelines. For example, Hurricane Helene pushed inland as far as western North Carolina, devastating communities and halting tourism until repairs could be made. If a hurricane is forecasted near your destination or travel route, be ready to adjust your plans accordingly.

Why travel insurance matters this season

Travel insurance can help you recoup most of your trip costs if you have to cancel because of a hurricane. Standard travel insurance typically includes trip cancellation coverage, which reimburses you for prepaid, nonrefundable expenses if you cancel for a covered reason.

Common covered reasons include unforeseeable events like hurricanes and extreme weather, a serious injury or illness that prevents you from traveling, the death of a family member, or terrorism.

For example, if a hurricane prevents you from taking your trip, trip cancellation insurance could reimburse you for nonrefundable expenses like flight bookings, hotel stays and cruise excursions.

Cancel for any reason (CFAR) coverage works a bit differently. It allows you to cancel your trip for any reason, whether covered under the policy or not, but usually offers only partial reimbursement. Many CFAR policies reimburse 75% of nonrefundable expenses, which is less than what standard cancellation insurance may cover.

If you’re buying travel insurance for a trip during hurricane season, be sure to carefully review the policy. Look for coverage related to hurricane evacuation, travel delays and trip cancellations.

If you’re considering travel insurance, purchase your coverage early. For travel insurance to cover hurricane-related expenses, you need to buy the policy before a hurricane is named, for hurricane-related coverage to apply.

Smart booking strategies during hurricane season

As you plan your travel during the 2025 hurricane season, consider booking lodging with flexible cancellation or refund policies. This can help you recover some or all of your money if severe weather forces you to change your plans. You should also choose travel providers with clear cancellation terms, and make sure you’re familiar with those policies as your departure date approaches.

Some airlines and hotels charge fees to change reservations, so look for providers that offer no-change-fee options for added flexibility..

Cruise destinations are especially vulnerable during hurricane season. If you’re planning a cruise, look for one with an itinerary that avoids storm-prone areas, or schedule your trip outside of peak hurricane season months.

How to track storms and stay prepared

Staying informed about the weather is key to being prepared when traveling during hurricane season. Fortunately, several reliable resources can help you track approaching hurricanes and other severe weather events:

The NOAA National Hurricane Center issues hurricane and tropical storm watches, warnings, advisories and outlooks.

The National Weather Service maintains a list of weather email and text alert services that provide news about severe weather.

Many airlines share travel alerts and weather advisories that could impact your trip. Bookmark your airline’s alert page and check it regularly if you're monitoring potential disruptions. For even faster updates, download your airline’s mobile app — most apps offer push notifications for flight changes, delays and weather-related alerts.

The Red Cross Emergency App provides information before, during, and after weather emergencies. You can use the app to monitor five locations plus your current location to track conditions all along your planned route.

Some hotel apps also provide weather updates and emergency alerts. Be sure to download the apps for any hotels you'll be staying at during your trip — they can offer timely notifications about local conditions, cancellations or safety procedures that could affect your stay.

Pay close attention to any developing storms about three to five days before you travel. Monitoring the storms a few days before your trip will give you time to do your research, make a well-informed decision, and contact your airlines and hotels in advance if you feel you need to reschedule or cancel your trip.