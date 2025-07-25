TSA’s New Family Lanes Aim to Take the Stress Out of Summer Travel
The “Families on the Fly” campaign introduces family-friendly security lanes and discounted TSA PreCheck fees — just in time for peak travel season.
The US Department of Homeland Security recently announced a new “Families on the Fly” campaign. This TSA initiative is designed to make it easier for families to navigate security screening when traveling together.
Families will be able to use TSA family lanes and a TSA PreCheck discount, which can make for a more streamlined and less stressful flying experience, just in time for summer travel.
Here's how the new policy will work, other changes TSA is making to shorten your wait time, and everything else you need to know before you head to the airport..
How the Families on the Fly campaign works
During a press conference at Nashville International Airport, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem explained how the campaign works. Families with small children will be able to access dedicated security lines at participating airports. Those dedicated security lanes for families can help provide an expedited security process.
Additionally, families who choose to sign up for TSA PreCheck will receive a $15 discount off their membership fees. Like Clear and Global Entry, TSA PreCheck offers an expedited security screening process to members; about 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes. More than 200 airports currently provide TSA PreCheck.
Additional changes that will save you time in the airport
The announcement of the Families on the Fly campaign comes just a few weeks after Noem announced a new policy allowing travelers in domestic airports to keep their shoes on while passing through security screening. The end of the shoes-off policy is predicted to shorten wait times and make security screening more efficient.
TSA also expanded PreCheck benefits for military members and their loved ones. The program's expansion is part of TSA's work to make flying easier and more enjoyable for travelers.
Between the end of the shoes-off policy and the rollout of Families on the Fly, families with young children could save time during security screening and enjoy a lower-stress experience when flying for summer travel.
Is TSA PreCheck worth it?
While families can now get a $15 discount on TSA PreCheck membership, is it worth enrolling in TSA PreCheck?
One of the major benefits of TSA PreCheck was that members could leave their shoes on while passing through security. Now that the shoes-off policy has ended, you don’t have to be a TSA PreCheck member to enjoy this perk.
The program still offers other benefits, though. TSA PreCheck lines tend to be shorter, saving you time. Members can leave shoes, belts and light jackets on, plus electronics, like your laptop, and 3-1-1 liquids can remain in your bag, making for an easier screening process.
When traveling with your family, children age 12 and under can join you in TSA PreCheck lanes. Children 13 to 17 can join you when you’re on the same airline reservation and the TSA PreCheck indicator is on their boarding pass.
TSA PreCheck enrollment ranges from $76.75 to $85 for five years, depending on the provider you choose. With the Families on the Fly program, you’ll receive a $15 discount off of those rates.
Plus, many travel credit cards cover some or all of the application fee, so check with your credit card provider. Consider how often you travel with your family to decide if enrolling is worth the cost to you.
Where you can access Families on the Fly
According to the TSA press release, Orlando International (MCO) and Charlotte-Douglas International (CLT) airports already participate in Families on the Fly. The program's presence at Orlando International Airport is a great perk for families visiting Disney World.
The John Wayne Orange County Airport (SNA) in California and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu also plan to participate in the program.
Families on the Fly will also roll out to select airports:
- Charleston International Airport (CHS) - South Carolina
- Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) - Florida
- Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) - Puerto Rico
- T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) - Rhode Island
- Tampa International Airport (TPA) - Florida
TSA has not provided any specific timeline for when the program will be available at these additional airports, but states that “additional airports [are] slated for addition in the coming months.”
Airport security tips for a smooth trip
Navigating airport security with your family can be a challenge, especially if you have young children, but a little planning goes a long way. These tips can help make security screening easier on you all:
- Have a conversation: Before you arrive at the airport, have a conversation with your kids about what the security process will be like. Explain that items like backpacks and coats will need to go through a moving belt, but that they’ll get the items back again right after.
- Inform TSA about liquids: Airlines allow you to carry baby food, formula and breast milk in your carry-on, but be sure to inform TSA about the presence of these liquids at the beginning of the screening process. Keep these items easily accessible so they can be checked during the screening.
- Carefully select toys: Bringing toys in your carry-on can help keep kids entertained during the flight, but choose the toys carefully. Avoid anything that resembles a weapon, including Nerf guns and toy swords. Try to choose smaller toys that you can easily carry and store away during the flight.
- Review your children’s luggage: If you have older children traveling with you who pack their own bags, check their luggage before you head to the airport. Remember that their luggage needs to comply with TSA rules, including the 3-1-1 liquids rule stating liquids must be in container no larger than 3.4 ounces, and they must all fit into one quart-sized plastic bag. Removing any items that don’t meet TSA rules can help avoid delays during security screenings.
Now, thanks to Families on the Fly, you can also take advantage of TSA family lanes at some airports to make your family’s travel process smoother.
While these lanes can save you time, be sure to always get to the airport early and leave yourself time for unexpected delays. Doing so can reduce your stress and make your travel experience more enjoyable.
