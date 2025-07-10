TSA Expands Precheck Benefits for Military, Gold Star Families and Veterans
Enhanced "Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease" initiative lowers barriers to expedited screening for service members and their loved ones.
Navigating airport security can be time-consuming, and it can be a frustrating part of air travel. That’s why the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) introduced TSA PreCheck to streamline that process.
While certain military members received free or discounted TSA PreCheck enrollment, a newly announced TSA PreCheck military expansion means that more members of the U.S. military community can take advantage of this valuable benefit.
What is TSA PreCheck?
TSA PreCheck is a security screening program that makes it easier and faster for low-risk travelers to go through security. Program members don’t need to remove their shoes, belts or light jackets when moving through security. They can also leave laptops and a bag of 3.4-ounce liquids in their carry-on bags.
New enrollments in TSA PreCheck cost $76.75 for five years. Individuals already enrolled in the program can renew their membership online for $58.75 for five years. Renewals performed in person cost $66.75 for five years.
Previously, military members and Department of Defense (DOD) civilians received free TSA PreCheck enrollment as a benefit of their service. TSA recently announced that Gold Star families will now be able to access those benefits.
What the TSA PreCheck military expansion includes
In a July 2 press release, the TSA announced the Serve with Honor initiative, which is designed to enhance travel for the U.S. military community.
"This Independence Day and beyond, TSA reaffirms its commitment to ease travel for the military community through its TSA PreCheck program by providing it free to Gold Star families, discounting it for military spouses and creating expedited lanes for service members," said TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill. "By expanding access, easing enrollment, and partnering with our TSA PreCheck enrollment providers and industry partners, we strive to honor those who serve and the families who stand beside them."
Under the expansion, which is set to take place this summer, the TSA will waive the TSA PreCheck enrollment fee for Gold Star families who have lost a loved one to United States military service.
TSA will offer a $25 discount on TSA PreCheck for military and uniformed service member spouses. The discounted enrollment fee can support family members who must frequently travel to visit their spouses during their military service.
The initiative also includes the creation of dedicated screening lanes or front-of-line privileges for service members. These features are designed to create expedited access, and they will be implemented at select airports located near larger military installations.
How to access TSA PreCheck military benefits
To access TSA PreCheck military benefits, military personnel and civilian Department of Defense staff can use their DOD ID number as their Known Traveler Number. The TSA PreCheck Uniformed Service Member website has additional information on how to enroll.
TSA will also host mobile enrollment events near major U.S. military installations, which can help eligible military members and their families enroll.
Additionally, veterans and wounded warriors can receive personalized assistance through the TSA Cares program, which provides assistance during the TSA PreCheck screening process.
For example, TSA will work with a military branch to verify a wounded warrior’s status, and ensure the individual receives proper assistance at security checkpoints as they travel. Disabled service members and veterans can also request assistance when they travel.
More support for military travelers coming this summer
The TSA is expanding support and travel benefits to more members of the military community, recognizing the sacrifices of service members and their families. These new TSA PreCheck perks — including free enrollment for Gold Star families, discounts for military spouses and streamlined screening access — aim to make air travel more convenient for those who serve.
These benefits will be implemented this summer, so military members will be able to take advantage of these expanded options during the summer travel season.
Paige Cerulli
