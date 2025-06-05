7 Rules Frequent Flyers Swear By

Airports aren’t exactly known for being stress-free. Between security lines, gate changes and questionable in-flight meals, it’s easy to feel like your trip is off course before takeoff.

But frequent flyers have a few golden rules they live by that can make your travel experience much better.

Whether you're gearing up for a summer vacation or flying often for work, following these seven rules can make your next flight smoother, healthier and (dare we say) more enjoyable.

1. Turn left at TSA (seriously)

This tip is more psychology than security strategy. Studies show that because most people are right-handed, they tend to veer right in queues even at airport security.

That means the leftmost TSA line is often shorter and faster. It’s not foolproof, but it’s a smart way to skip unnecessary waits.

If there are multiple checkpoints, don’t just follow the crowd. A short walk to a quieter checkpoint can save more time than you’d spend waiting in the closest line.

2. Bag your cash

You’d be surprised how much money travelers leave behind at TSA checkpoints. In fact, the TSA collected over $850,000 in loose change in 2020 alone . Coins, cash and even cards can slip through bins unnoticed in the hustle to grab your shoes and laptop.

Before you get to security, stash all your coins, cash and small items in a zippered pouch inside your carry-on. You'll sail through the scanner and leave with the same amount of money you arrived with.

3. Outsmart jet lag with your watch

Want to fight jet lag before it starts? Change your watch to your destination’s time zone before you board the plane. It’s a psychological trick, but a powerful one.

Shifting your mindset early can help you adjust your sleep schedule and eating habits more naturally in transit.

Try syncing your meals and naps to the destination schedule mid-flight. You’ll arrive less groggy and more ready to explore, or dive into that work meeting.

4. Bring disinfecting wipes and actually use them

Let’s be real: airplane tray tables, armrests and seatbelt buckles aren’t exactly pristine. Studies have found that tray tables often harbor more bacteria than the lavatory flush button.

So yes, it’s perfectly acceptable to give your seat area a wipe-down. Frequent flyers do it without shame. Your immune system will thank you.

Remember, seat pockets can be germ havens too. Skip storing snacks or personal items in there, especially if they’re unwrapped.

5. Skip the in-flight coffee

That cup of airplane coffee might be doing more harm than good. The water used for brewing in-flight beverages often comes from onboard tanks that, according to various reports, may not be cleaned as regularly as you’d hope.

Instead, bring your own insulated bottle and fill it up post-security at a reputable coffee shop.

6. Call the airline instead of waiting in line

When a flight gets delayed or canceled, most passengers scramble to the nearest gate agent. But seasoned travelers know to pick up the phone fast.

Calling the airline’s customer service line can often get you rebooked or rerouted before you even reach the front of the physical line.

Save the airline’s customer service number in your phone and download the carrier’s app. Mobile check-in, real-time updates and instant rebooking can save you major headaches.

7. Choose your seat like a pro

Picking the right seat can mean the difference between a restful flight and one that feels like a cramped endurance test.

Frequent flyers know that where you sit can affect everything from your comfort and sleep to how quickly you get off the plane, and they’ve developed a seat-selection strategy to match.

Aisle seats are the top pick for travelers who like easy access to the bathroom or need to stretch their legs regularly. They’re especially ideal for tall flyers or those who want to be first in line when the beverage cart rolls by. The downside? You might be jostled by fellow passengers or carts. You’ll also have to get up every time your seatmate wants to move.

Window seats, on the other hand, are great for nappers and scenery lovers. You can rest your head against the wall, control your exposure to light and avoid being disturbed by someone needing to pass by. The trade-off: less freedom to move, especially on long-haul flights.

As for the middle seat…well, let’s just say it’s rarely a frequent flyer’s first choice. But if you do end up sandwiched in the center, pack noise-canceling headphones and claim both armrests (because why not?)

The front of the plane tends to be quieter and allows you to deplane faster, which is helpful if you’re rushing to a connection.

It also experiences less turbulence, making it a smoother ride overall. The back of the plane, however, often boards first which could mean you get guaranteed overhead bin space.

But keep in mind that it’s also typically the last section to deplane and sits closest to the lavatories.

Final boarding call

Travel will never be perfect. But with the right mindset and a few clever rules from seasoned flyers, you can cut down on the chaos and actually enjoy the journey. These small changes add up to smoother experiences, healthier habits and fewer travel regrets.