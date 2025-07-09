The Hated TSA Shoe Removal Rule Was Finally Phased Out

For nearly two decades, travelers across the country have followed the same routine at airport security: remove your laptop, take off your belt and yes, kick off your shoes. But starting this month, you can leave those shoes right where they belong: on your feet.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), under direction from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), announced that it’s ending its long-standing "shoes-off" policy at airport checkpoints. The change, effective immediately at most major U.S. airports, is part of a broader effort to modernize the passenger screening process and make air travel just a little bit less stressful.

"Ending the 'shoes-off' policy is the latest effort DHS is implementing to modernize and enhance the traveler experience across our nation's airports," said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a press release. "We expect this change will drastically decrease passenger wait times at our TSA checkpoints, leading to a more pleasant and efficient passenger experience."

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Why the shoes-off rule is ending

If you’ve ever wondered why travelers have been required to remove their shoes at airport security, the policy dates back to 2001, when a British man known as the "shoe bomber" attempted to detonate explosives hidden in his footwear during a flight. Since then, shoe removal has become a long-standing and often frustrating part of the airport screening process.

But times, and technology, have changed. Thanks to modern imaging scanners, advanced software and a multi-layered security approach, the TSA says it no longer needs passengers to remove their shoes to ensure safety.

The agency insists that the change will not compromise security and will instead help speed up checkpoint lines, especially during busy travel seasons.

What’s changing (and what’s not) at airport security

While you can now breeze through TSA with your shoes on, other security measures are still firmly in place.

Passengers must continue to:

Show acceptable identification (REAL ID is now required for domestic flights).

Go through identity verification and Secure Flight passenger vetting.

Comply with carry-on screening and liquid rules.

TSA PreCheck members will still enjoy their usual expedited benefits, and the newer "Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease" program, launched earlier this month, offers perks to military families, including PreCheck discounts and fast-lane access at select airports.

A broader shift in airport screening

This policy shift is part of a bigger push by the Trump administration to redefine the airport experience. It's being introduced alongside initiatives like expanded biometric screening and the rollout of digital ID options at select checkpoints.

In May, the TSA completed its full rollout of REAL ID enforcement at U.S. airports, which has already seen a 94% compliance rate. It’s another sign that modernizing security doesn’t have to mean adding more red tape.

A small change with big relief for travelers

After years of grumbling about the shoes-off rule, many travelers are relieved to see it retired. While the policy change may seem symbolic, it represents a larger pivot toward more streamlined air travel.

And for weary travelers just trying to make it to their gate on time, being able to skip the barefoot shuffle at security is a welcome upgrade.