Stores Open (and Closed) on Thanksgiving Day 2025
From grocery stores to big-box retailers, here’s where you can shop and where you’ll find doors shut on Thanksgiving.
If you need to make a last-minute trip to the grocery store or want to get a jump on Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving, you might arrive to find the store closed.
Though Thanksgiving launches Black Friday and holiday shopping, an increasing number of stores are closing for the holiday and opening up on Friday, instead.
Whether you need a key ingredient for Thanksgiving dinner or want to start holiday shopping early, be sure to verify which stores are open on Thanksgiving before heading out.
From just
Major grocery chains open with reduced hours
Many major grocery store chains still operate on the holiday, but with truncated hours. It’s common for stores to close early so their staff can enjoy Thanksgiving with their families, so if you need groceries, shop earlier in the day.
Large chains like Albertsons, Wegmans and Food Lion are open on Thanksgiving, but for retailers like Whole Foods, whether or not stores are open varies depending on location. To be safe, check your local store locator for information on your local store’s Thanksgiving hours.
Some retailers, like Sam’s Club and Target, have already shared that they’ll be closed on Thanksgiving Day, so you’ll need to hold off until Black Friday for any shopping.
Grocery stores that will be open on Thanksgiving:
- Albertsons
- ACME Markets
- Food Lion
- Giant Food
- Kroger: Varies by location
- Meijer
- Ralphs
- Safeway
- Starbucks: Varies by location
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. locally, with exceptions for locations in Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island
These grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving:
- Aldi
- BJs Wholesale
- Costco
- Publix
- Sam's Club
- Target
- Trader Joes
- Walmart
- Winn-Dixie
Where to go for fast, convenient essentials on Thanksgiving
If you forgot a key ingredient for your pie or need last-minute essentials like napkins or candles, certain retailers still have generous store hours on Thanksgiving.
Once again, some of these hours will vary by location, so check your local store’s website or give them a call before heading out.
These convenience stores will be open on Thanksgiving:
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- CVS: Varies by location
- Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
These convenience stores will be closed on Thanksgiving:
- Walgreens
Big-box & department stores lean toward closed or later opening
Most big-box and department stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. That includes retail giants like Walmart and Target. Though these retailers offer major Black Friday sales, most stores won’t be opening their doors until Friday.
These big box stores will be open on Thanksgiving:
- Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cabela’s: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
These big box stores will be closed on Thanksgiving:
- Best Buy
- CVS
- Home Depot
- IKEA
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Nordstrom
- REI
- Sephora
- Target
- Ulta
- Walmart
Check local hours and exceptions before you go
Retailer hours and Thanksgiving Day policies vary by location, so don’t assume that your local store will have the same hours that the national chain might advertise.
In some cases, “open” may mean “open for reduced hours,” and stores may open later and close earlier than normal on the holiday. In some situations, certain sections of the store, like the pharmacy or deli, may be closed. To be safe, take the time to verify the store hours before you travel.
Shopping on Thanksgiving can be tricky, so if possible, try to get everything you need ahead of time, and realize that some grocery stores may close early the night before Thanksgiving to give their staff more time to enjoy the holiday.
If you can’t wait to get started on Black Friday shopping, consider shopping online. Retailers like Walmart and Target offer competitive Black Friday sales that start online on Thanksgiving, saving you a trip to the store the next day.
