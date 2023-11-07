When is Cyber Monday?

With more of us shopping online these days, Cyber Monday has become a bigger retail deal every year.

Cyber Monday is now almost as important as Black Friday and is an even more convenient way to bag some bargains before the holidays are in full swing, as you don't even have to brave heading to a store. And with lots of shoppers planning to spend less on gifts this holiday season amid ongoing inflation pressure, knowing all about Cyber Monday could help you land the biggest and best deals available.

So, if you’re wondering when Cyber Monday 2023 will take place, or have questions about specific retailers’ plans for the big day, let us help.

When does Cyber Monday start?

Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This means that Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Experienced deal hunters will know that many of the deals on Cyber Monday are continuations of the same ones that appear as part of the Black Friday sales event. However, there are still plenty of one-day-only and online-only exclusive deals that pop up on Cyber Monday itself, so it’s still worth setting aside some time to browse your favorite sites.

When does Cyber Monday end?

As we mentioned, Cyber Monday wraps up one of the biggest shopping periods of the entire year following Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

With Cyber Monday landing on November 27, we expect that the bulk of deals will come to an end on Tuesday, November 28 (unless retailers decide to extend them through the holidays...)

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the online shopping counterpart to Black Friday. The two have continued to blend into one weekend-long promotional period as time has gone on, but broadly speaking, Black Friday is for all types of retail while Cyber Monday is one of the best days for online shopping.

The label was coined in a 2005 press release from Shop.org, the online side of the National Retail Federation to refer to online shopping on the Monday after Thanksgiving in the US. Just like Black Friday, the phenomenon has continued to spread around the world.

What to expect from Cyber Monday 2023

Like Black Friday, expect an awful lot of discounts on top tech, clothes, toys, home goods, and everything else you might well want to pick up either as a little treat for yourself or for your friends and family.

Whilst many of the top deals are likely to be the same ones that are available on Black Friday, you should still keep an eye out for flash sales or online exclusives from your favorite sites. For example, Amazon is known to have new limited-time “Lightning Deals” cropping up throughout the promotional period. We often see more tech appliance and gadget deals appearing on Cyber Monday.

Does Walmart have a Cyber Monday sale?

Walmart hasn’t confirmed its Black Friday or Cyber Monday plans for 2023 just yet, but, based on the past few years, we can expect to see prices slashed on all kinds of sought-after gifts.

Last year, Walmart started its “Deals for Days" event on November 8, and it ran through to the Black Friday weekend. Part of the promotional period specifically included exclusive Cyber Monday deals, so there's no reason to suspect there won't be more deep discounts this time around.

If you’re planning on shopping with Walmart this Cyber Monday, it’s a good idea to sign up for Walmart Plus if you haven’t already, as last year members got 7-hour early access to Black Friday deals.

Does Costco have a Cyber Monday sale?

Costco has a Cyber Monday sale prepped and they’ve already released their holiday savings ad for the sale period, promising a whole month of savings.

Costco has four waves of deals planned for the period, and everything kicks off even earlier than you might expect. The first wave begins on October 30 and runs to November 12, with a proper “Early Black Friday” period following on November 13 - 27, online-only Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving (November 23), and then we enter the main sale period from November 24 to November 27 (Cyber Monday).

If you’re looking to plan your spending and want to see what’s on offer, the Costco Black Friday hub page has previews of some of the deals and other key information available online.

Does Target have a Cyber Monday sale?

Absolutely. Target already has a Cyber Monday landing page up on their website, offering up all the necessary info you'll need ahead of their Cyber Monday sales.

Some of the top tips from the site include signing up for email notifications to be among the first to receive updates about Cyber Monday deals, and they mention signing up for the free-to-join Target Circle rewards program if you haven’t already.

Plus, you can get an extra 5% discount on eligible products with a Target RedCard, helping you to save even more if you decide to shop with Target on Cyber Monday 2023.

Is Cyber Monday worth it?

Cyber Monday is worth making the most of, but only if you were actually in the market to make some big purchases already.

As long as the sales don't tempt you into overspending or picking up some unnecessary items, it could be a great way to do your holiday shopping without breaking the bank.

Your best way to make sure the sales don't get the better of you is by setting a reasonable budget that you can stick to and having a strong idea of the kinds of products you're looking to buy, whether that's new toys for the kids, fresh fashion, tech upgrades or anything else on offer.