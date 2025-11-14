Medicare to Cover Obesity Drugs Under Trump Deal for as Little as $50. What You Need to Know
Trump's deal slashes GLP-1 drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries and others, unlocking coverage for millions with obesity and related conditions.
The White House recently announced a landmark deal with pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Nordisk that will impact Medicare beneficiaries and others in the coming months. The agreement cuts prices for GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, while expanding Medicare coverage for these weight-loss medications. The news is a turnaround from a Trump administration announcement earlier this year blocking Medicare from covering obesity drugs.
With the new deal, Medicare will no longer only cover these drugs for diabetes or heart issues, but for obesity itself, potentially saving beneficiaries hundreds of dollars each month.
Why it matters: In the U.S., over 30% of adults age 65 or older are considered obese — having a body mass index (BMI) of 30.0 or higher — according to America's Health Rankings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the prevalence of obesity among all American adults to be 40%.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Before the deal, these injectables cost $1,000 or more per month, making it difficult for many retirees to afford. Trump’s deal promises lower government pricing and copays, which is considered a game-changer for the 65 million people currently on Medicare.
With the new deal, people buying GLP-1 medications directly from the manufacturers (or through a new portal called TrumpRx) will pay an average of $350 per month to start, with the companies having committed to lowering the price to roughly $250 over the next two years.
The price of Ozempic ($1,000 per month) and Wegovy ($1,350 per month) will decrease to $350 per month when purchased through TrumpRx or directly through the manufacturers. The prices of Zepbound and Orforglipron (if approved) will fall from $1,086 per month to an average of $346 per month, per the White House.
If the FDA later approves the oral version of Wegovy, or similar GLP-1 pill-form drugs in each company's portfolio, TrumpRx will price the initial monthly dose at $150.
Medicare beneficiaries will have access to some GLP-1 drugs approved for both obesity and diabetes for a $50 copay. The manufacturers have agreed to cut the price Medicare pays to $245, to help cover the costs of increased coverage of weight-loss drugs.
The agreements also call for Novo Nordisk to commit $10 billion and Eli Lilly to commit $27 billion to boost their U.S. manufacturing, effectively securing a reprieve from potential tariffs.
Trump promoted the deal as "the biggest price cut in history," but the rollout is slow. TrumpRx is expected by December 2025, with full integration by Medicare in mid-2026.
To understand the savings to Medicare and Medicaid recipients, here's a quick comparison:
Drug
Current Medicare Price
New Medicare Price Under the Deal
Beneficiary Copay
Ozempic
Average of $1,000/month
$245/month
$50/month
Wegovy
Average of $1,350/month
$245/month
$50/month
Orforglipron (if approved)
Average of $1,086/month
$346/month
$50/month
Zepbound
Average of $1,086/month
$245/month
$50/month
Mounjaro
Over $1,000/month
$245/month
$50/month
Additionally, the deal also provides reduced costs on other Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk medicines.
For example:
- Emgality, a treatment for migraines, will cost $299 per pen, a discount of $443 off of the list price.
- Trulicity, a commonly used diabetes medicine, will cost $389 per month, a discount of $598 off of the list price.
- Widely-used insulin products, including NovoLog and Tresiba, will cost $35 per month in supply.
Key facts:
- Drugs involved: Ozempic and Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound. Down the line, oral versions like Orforglipron may be included.
- Price cuts: Medicare will pay $245 per month, down from list prices of about $1,000 to $1,350. Beneficiaries pay a maximum copay of $50. Direct-to-consumer via TrumpRx or the manufacturers: $350/month now, $250 in two years, with oral starters at $149.
- Expansion of coverage: Obesity and weight loss will be included for the first time under Medicare coverage if tied to comorbidities, such as heart or kidney disease, or severe obesity. This will affect about 10% of Medicare enrollees. Medicaid states it will see the same rates.
- Rollout: TrumpRx by year-end 2025. Medicare mid-2026
What does this mean for Medicare beneficiaries?
For a Medicare beneficiary who is diabetic, obese, and living on a fixed income, the deal could mean the availability of proven GLP-1s without breaking the bank. The deal could also open doors for those with heart or kidney issues, and address obesity's $173 billion annual Medicare tab.
Besides the good news, access hinges on the plan's adoption. Will it become voluntary for Part D? And, copays, although capped, can add up over the long term. Early adopters via TrumpRx will get relief now, but most will wait until summer 2026.
Deal seeks to balance targeted relief and tariffs on big pharma
The United States has less than 5% of the world’s population, yet roughly 75% of all global pharmaceutical profits come from American taxpayers. As it stands now, Trump's GLP-1 deal is attracting both praise and skepticism, as it strikes a balance between imposing tariffs on the pharmaceutical industry and targeted relief to aid Medicare's most vulnerable.
If all goes as planned, the deal would transform access, slash monthly costs for injectables and lift the burden for low-income Medicare retirees. According to AARP's David Certner, "This levels the playing field for seniors who've been priced out.” Will you benefit? Check eligibility at medicare.gov or trumpRx.gov.
Related content
- Dental Cost Advice for New Retirees, From a New Retiree
- Medicare Premiums 2026: Projected IRMAA Brackets and Surcharges for Parts B and D
- Seven Medicare Changes Coming in 2026
- Brace for Higher Health Costs in 2026: A Look at Projected Medicare Premiums
- Prior Authorization Coming to Traditional Medicare Starting in 2026
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
Find the Right Health Plan During Open Enrollment
You may face sharply higher out-of-pocket costs for health care next year. Use our guide to select an insurance plan that meets your needs at the best price.
-
Here's How to Plan This Year's Roth Conversion
While time is running out to make Roth conversions before the end of the taxable year, consider taking your time and developing a long-term strategy.
-
Find the Right Health Plan During Open Enrollment
You may face sharply higher out-of-pocket costs for health care next year. Use our guide to select an insurance plan that meets your needs at the best price.
-
Here's How to Plan This Year's Roth Conversion, From a Wealth Manager
While time is running out to make Roth conversions before the end of the taxable year, consider taking your time and developing a long-term strategy.
-
Four Times You Need a Second Opinion on Your Financial Plan
Is your financial plan fit for purpose — or is your adviser peddling an outdated strategy? When you see these red flags, it's time for a second opinion.Evan
-
'But It's Not My Fault!': Your Insurance Company Absolutely Will Blame You in These Five Scenarios
Insurance companies care about 'fault' in more ways than you think — from payment mishaps to your neighbor's landscaping — so it's on you to manage the risks.
-
Protect Your Family From Costly Festive Fails With These Holiday Tips
Having people over this holiday season? Before opening the door to guests, here are some perils to prepare for in advance.
-
Cash In on Your Medicare Advantage Flex Card Perks Before They Disappear
With the 2025 rapidly coming to a close, here's how Flex Cards work and a guide on the best items to stock up on before December 31.
-
What's Next for the Fed — as an Institution?
The U.S. central bank was already contending with economic challenges. Now comes a political one.
-
How to Calm Your Retirement Nerves When It's Time to Shift from Savings Mode to Spending Mode
Transitioning from saving to spending in retirement can be tricky, but devising a strategic plan can help ensure a smooth and worry-free retirement.