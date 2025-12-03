15 Costly Drugs Will Get Medicare Price Cuts in 2027: Will You Save?

On November 25, 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced significant price reductions for 15 high-cost prescription drugs used by millions of Medicare beneficiaries. That's a major win for older Americans.
The negotiated "maximum fair prices," made possible by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, promise to save the program $12 billion annually compared with last year's Medicare spending on 15 widely used drugs to treat cancer and other serious chronic conditions that hit older adults hardest.
Previously, the Biden administration reached deals to lower the costs of 10 prescription drugs, including several for heart disease and diabetes, which are set to take effect in 2026. This latest round of price negotiations will go into effect in 2027, with seniors expected to see an estimated $685 million in out-of-pocket relief.
From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
Historically, prescription drug costs have wreaked havoc on many seniors' budgets, with some rationing doses or skipping their meds altogether due to high costs, according to a survey by research group KFF.
For the roughly 5.3 million Medicare beneficiaries who take these 15 medications, and the new $2,100 annual out-of-pocket cap in Medicare Part D, starting in 2026, 2027 can’t come soon enough.
For decades, Medicare was prohibited by law from negotiating drug prices directly with manufacturers, resulting in older Americans paying two to four times what patients in Europe or Canada paid for the same medicines.
Below is the full list of the 15 drugs and their new Medicare maximum fair prices compared with the 2024 list prices. All figures are for a typical 30-day supply. The numbers are rounded to the nearest dollar where applicable.