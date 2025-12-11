The 'Scrooge' Strategy: How to Turn Your Old Junk Into a Tax Deduction

Anyone who’s a fan of holiday movies is no doubt familiar with Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."
The story is about how Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly old man who swims through hoards of gold coins in some retellings, is transformed into a generous soul after he receives a visit from four spirits on Christmas Eve.
While most of us probably hope we’re not as frugal as Scrooge, we still enjoy a good deal when we see one. That’s why his dramatic change of heart holds a critical tax lesson: The most powerful way to lower your tax bill this season may be to give.
By employing this "Scrooge Strategy," you can donate gifts, clothes, and other old "junk" to squeeze out one last tax break before December 31. It might not be mounds of gold, but hey — every bit helps, right?
This article covers the federal income tax deduction. States may offer some variation of the charitable contribution deduction, if any. See your state's Department of Revenue or Taxation website for more information.
Charitable donations for the 'Scrooge' strategy
W