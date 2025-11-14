10 Cities Where Grocery Prices Are Highest
These 10 cities are paying up to 33% more than the rest of the country to keep food on the table.
If you're planning your post-retirement move and looking for the cheapest places to retire, the grocery prices in these cities might make you reconsider.
Grocery prices are surging everywhere, but some cities have been hit harder than others. To figure out which places are feeling the pinch the most, I analyzed the latest grocery pricing data from the Council for Community and Economic Research to identify the 10 cities where residents are paying even more than the national average at the grocery store.
I also gathered data on median incomes for each city to estimate how much of a household's income was going toward putting food on the table. And the numbers may surprise you.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
How high grocery costs stack up against expert recommendations
Financial experts typically recommend that you spend no more than 10% to 15% of your take home pay on groceries. That's your after-tax income.
Almost none of the cities below met that benchmark. Using pre-tax income data, eight out of 10 cities had average monthly grocery costs that exceeded 15% of household income — meaning the share of take-home pay going toward food is even higher.
The USDA’s monthly cost of food reports outline what a balanced, nutritious diet should cost nationwide. Based on the latest USDA food plan report, a 4-person household should spend between $926.90 and $1409.40 per month, depending on how thrifty they want to be.
But in eight of the 10 cities below, the average monthly grocery bill is higher than even the USDA’s “liberal plan,” the agency’s most generous estimate for a healthy monthly food budget.
See which cities made the list and how much residents are spending to keep their kitchens stocked.
Honolulu, HI
- 33.5% more expensive
- Average monthly grocery spend: $1,660
- Median household income: $102,382
- Grocery spend to income: 19.46%
Living full-time in paradise will cost you. Residents of Honolulu pay 33.5% more than the national average to eat.
On average, households earn $102,382 per year and spend $19,920 of that on groceries every year. That's 19.46% of income going toward food.
Earning cash back on every grocery trip can help put a little of that money back in your pocket. See Kiplinger's top credit card picks for groceries, powered by Bankrate. Advertising disclosure.<p><a href="https://oc.brcclx.com/t?lid=26759011&tid=hawk-custom-tracking" target="_blank"><u><strong>View Offers
Juneau, AK
- 29.4%more expensive
- Average monthly grocery spend: $1,613
- Median household income: $99,748
- Grocery spend to income: 19.40%
Three Alaskan cities made the list for most expensive groceries, but Juneau's food bill was the highest of the three. Residents here pay 29.4% more than the national average. A typical household brings home $99,748 before tax and spends $19,356 of that on groceries.
That puts it just below Honolulu in terms of affordability, with grocery spend accounting for 19.40% of a household's income.
Fairbanks, AK
- 26.4% more expensive
- Average monthly grocery spend: $1,575
- Median household income: $86,780
- Grocery spend to income: 21.78%
Fairbanks might only have the second-most-expensive groceries in Alaska, but income here is spread thinner than it is anywhere else in the state. With a median household income of $86,780 and an average annual grocery bill of $18,900, the typical household spends 21.78% of its earnings on food.
That makes this the least affordable city for groceries in Alaska and the third least affordable city on this list – outranked only by Brooklyn, NY and Oakland, CA.
Anchorage, AK
- 25.7% more expensive
- Average monthly grocery spend: $1,567
- Median household income: $93,881
- Grocery spend to income: 20.02%
Alaska's capital isn't faring much better than Fairbanks. With prices here 25.7% higher than the national average, Anchorage residents spend $18,804 per year on groceries on average. That's 20.02% of the median household income of $93,881.
San Francisco, CA
- 19.1% more expensive
- Average monthly grocery spend: $1,485
- Median household income: $125,456
- Grocery spend to income: 14.20%
San Francisco wouldn't be most people's first thought when it comes to "affordable." Indeed, it is one of the most expensive cities to live in.
But when you compare the average grocery spend to the median income in the city by the bay, the typical household spends just 14.20% of its income to keep the fridge stocked.
Manhattan, NY
- 18% more expensive
- Average monthly grocery spend: $1,469
- Median household income: $101,078
- Grocery spend to income: 17.43%
Like San Francisco, it probably comes as no surprise that Manhattan would have higher food prices than the rest of the country. But also like San Francisco, a higher than average median household income helps offset that somewhat.
Though, Mahattanites aren't faring quite as well as their west coast counterparts. Here, a typical household earns $101,078 per year and spends $17,628 of that on groceries. That's 17.43% of income going toward food — not as bad as many of the other cities on this list, but noticeably higher than San Francisco.
Oakland, CA
- 14.7% more expensive
- Average monthly grocery spend: $1,429
- Median household income: $73,200
- Grocery spend to income: 23.43%
San Francisco might stand out for the "affordability" of groceries, but its neighbor to the east tells a different story. At 14.7% above the national average, prices are technically cheaper in Oakland than they are in San Francisco.
But, when you factor in the significantly lower median household income of $73,200, the cost to keep a household fed takes up 23.43% of that income. In terms of relative affordability, then, Oakland residents rank lowest among the cities on this list – meaning groceries are the least affordable here.
Brooklyn, NY
- 14.5% more expensive
- Average monthly grocery spend: $1,425
- Median household income: $76,912
- Grocery spend to income: 22.23%
Brooklyn is in a similar position as Oakland. The New York borough technically enjoys slightly lower prices on food compared to Manhattan, it's wealthier neighbor.
But, the dramatic income difference makes groceries far less affordable in Brooklyn than they are just across the East River.
San Jose, CA
- 13% more expensive
- Average monthly grocery spend: $1,408
- Median household income: $153,202
- Grocery spend to income: 11.03%
While San Jose, CA faces grocery prices that are 13% higher than the national average, most residents can shrug those above average prices off.
With a median household income of $153,202 and an average grocery spend of $16,896, San Joseans earn the most and spend the least on food compared to every other city on this list. Groceries take up just 11.03% of a typical household's pre-tax income.
Queens, NY
- 13% more expensive
- Average monthly grocery spend: $1,407
- Median household income: $81,399
- Grocery spend to income: 20.76%
In Queens, households pay 13% more than the national average for groceries, spending $16,884 per year to put food on the table. That's almost the same as San Jose. But, with a median household income of $81,399, residents here earn about half as much as the typical San Josean household.
That means groceries take up 20.76% of a household's budget in Queens. Their wallets might not be quite as strained as their Brooklyn neighbors, but they're definitely feeling the pinch more than the typical Manhattan household.
Related content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
-
-
Amid Mounting Uncertainty: Five Forecasts About AI
The Kiplinger Letter With the risk of overspending on AI data centers hotly debated, here are some forecasts about AI that we can make with some confidence.
-
Ask the Editor: 20% Qualified Business Income Deduction
Ask the Editor In this week's Ask the Editor Q&A, Joy Taylor answers questions on the 20% tax deduction for qualified business income or QBI.
-
Find the Right Health Plan During Open Enrollment
You may face sharply higher out-of-pocket costs for health care next year. Use our guide to select an insurance plan that meets your needs at the best price.
-
Medicare to Cover Obesity Drugs Under Trump Deal for as Little as $50. What You Need to Know
Trump's deal slashes GLP-1 drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries and others, unlocking coverage for millions with obesity and related conditions.
-
'But It's Not My Fault!': Your Insurance Company Absolutely Will Blame You in These Five Scenarios
Insurance companies care about 'fault' in more ways than you think — from payment mishaps to your neighbor's landscaping — so it's on you to manage the risks.
-
Protect Your Family From Costly Festive Fails With These Holiday Tips
Having people over this holiday season? Before opening the door to guests, here are some perils to prepare for in advance.
-
What's Next for the Fed — as an Institution?
The U.S. central bank was already contending with economic challenges. Now comes a political one.
-
When an Extended Car Warranty is Worth It — and When it's Not
Got the "we're trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty" call? Here's what you need to know before buying.
-
No-Penalty CD or High-Yield Savings? What Works Best Now
Discover which option can help you reach your savings goals quickly.
-
Seven Practical Steps to Kick Off Your 2026 Financial Planning
It's time to stop chasing net worth and start chasing real worth. Here's how to craft a plan that supports your well-being today and in the future.