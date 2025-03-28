These Eight States Have the Most Expensive Home Insurance in 2025

Home insurance rates have skyrocketed over the past few years as natural disasters and extreme weather become more frequent and the costs of home repairs keep climbing. While homeowners everywhere are feeling the pinch, some states have been hit harder than others.

According to a recent Bankrate report, U.S. homeowners are paying an average of $2,242 per year for $300,000 in dwelling coverage. However, homeowners in eight states are paying significantly more than the national average. And that figure doesn’t even include additional coverage for events like floods, earthquakes and other disasters that standard home insurance typically excludes.

Before seeing who’s paying the most to protect their homes, use the tool below, powered by Bankrate, to see how they compare to the national average.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Eight states with the most expensive home insurance in 2025

If you’re looking to move to cut housing costs, you might want to check out states with the cheapest home insurance before buying a home in any of these states.

8. Mississippi

Coming in eighth place, Mississippi homeowners are paying an average of $3,339 per year for standard home insurance. The Magnolia state is in a unique position that puts it on the outskirts of two separate extreme weather zones.

As a Gulf state, it deals with the Atlantic hurricane season each year, mainly in the southern part of the state. It’s also just outside of tornado alley, so it experiences a few touchdowns each year, especially in winter.

7. Kentucky

In Kentucky, homeowners pay an average of $3,501 annually for home insurance. The state is too far inland for hurricanes, but it’s still prone to strong summer storms. Come winter, freezing temperatures and heavy snow can cause damage, too. Many counties in Kentucky also have a high flood risk. So additional flood insurance is a good idea here.

6. Texas

Even insurance premiums are bigger in Texas. Homeowners in the state pay $3,983 per year on average, but some areas see even higher costs. In Galveston, for example, home insurance premiums averaged $7,029.

The Lone Star state faces multiple threats, though the risks vary in different regions. In winter and spring, tornadoes roll through the state on their way north. By summer, hot, dry conditions increase the risk of wildfires statewide. On the southern coast, hurricanes coming in from the Gulf can cause severe damage.

If you do live near the coast, double check your policy. In addition to excluding flood damage, standard policies in this region sometimes exclude wind damage. Without flood or wind coverage, you’ll be more or less on your own next hurricane season. So make sure you know what your standard policy covers and purchase any additional coverage you need to fully protect your home.

5. Louisiana

In Louisiana, you can expect to pay $4,135 per year on average for a standard policy. The state experiences more than its fair share of hurricanes each year and many parts of the state also face an extremely high risk of flooding. This is definitely a state where you don’t want to skimp on flood insurance.

Likewise, it may also be worth checking your deductible for hurricane-related damage. The slight increase in premiums to lower your deductible could pay off next time you have to file a hurricane insurance claim.

4. Kansas

Homeowners in Kansas pay $4,304 per year on average for standard homeowner’s insurance. If you’ve seen the Wizard of Oz, you know exactly why Kansas made the list of states with the most expensive home insurance.

It’s right in the middle of tornado alley, seeing an average of 96 tornadoes per year, according to the National Weather Service. The risk is highest in summer. While these are typically covered in a standard policy, it’s important to be prepared ahead of time to file tornado insurance claims so you can increase your odds of approval and get any pay out faster.

3. Oklahoma

Like Kansas, Oklahoma residents face above average home insurance premiums due to the higher risk of tornadoes and wind-heavy thunderstorms. The average premium for the state is $4,651 per year, according to the Bankrate report. Tornadoes are most likely to happen in spring here.

Homeowners in the eastern half of the state also face higher risks of flooding, a disaster that typically isn’t covered by standard insurance. So they’ll need to pay even more to add flood coverage.

2. Florida

Florida comes in at second place, with average home insurance premiums of $5,340. While that statewide average isn’t the highest in the U.S., some Florida homeowners face even more exorbitant prices. In West Palm Beach, for example, home insurance average $8,256 per year.

Florida made headlines repeatedly last year as the state was pummeled by back-to-back hurricanes. Its location directly in the path of some of the most powerful storms is a major reason why home insurance is so expensive in the state.

The state also has a very high risk of flooding, something that’s excluded from standard coverage. So if you are planning a move to the sunshine state, make sure you budget for additional flood insurance as well as above-average home insurance premiums.

Today's best carbon monoxide and smoke detector deals $119 View

1. Nebraska

You might be surprised to see this midwestern state beating out Florida for the highest average home insurance premiums. But Nebraskan homeowners are paying $5,640 annually for coverage, according to Bankrate.

The reason for the sky high premiums largely comes down to the state’s harsh storm season. Nebraska is one of the worst states for hail damage and also deals with tornadoes and intense winds during storms.