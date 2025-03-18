10 States with the Cheapest Home Insurance in 2025
Homeowners in these 10 states pay at least $1,000 less than the national average for home insurance.
While home insurance rates soar after the wildfires in California and hurricanes in Florida, there are a few states where homeowners are paying well below average premiums to protect their homes.
According to the latest report from Bankrate, the national average home insurance premium in March was $2,242 per year for dwelling coverage of $300,000. But all 10 states listed below pay rates that are $1,000 or more less than that national average for the same coverage.
While the 10 states below are enjoying the lowest average home insurance rates in the country, it’s worth noting that this only applies to standard policies. Standard insurance is important, but there are a few surprising things home insurance won’t cover. For those uncovered risks, homeowners need to buy additional coverage to make sure they’re fully covered against every threat their home faces.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Keep reading to find out what homeowners are paying in the 10 states with the cheapest home insurance, and why rates are so much lower in these places.
10 States with the Cheapest Home Insurance in 2025
While the national average is $2,242 per year for home insurance, homeowners in these 10 states are paying as little as $837 per year for the same coverage.
10. Wisconsin
Homeowners in Wisconsin pay $1,230 per year on average for home insurance. The northern state isn’t exposed to some of the more destructive natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires, which helps keep costs down.
The most common risks are related to Wisconsin’s harsh winters, including things like frozen pipes, ice dams and snow-related roof damage. While these issues are covered by a standard policy, Wisconsin homeowners still need to take proper precautions to prevent damage to avoid a denial on their insurance claim.
9. Hawaii
The average annual home insurance premium in Hawaii is just $1,224, according to Bankrate. While the promise of cheap insurance and island living might tempt you to move to the Aloha state, there’s an important exclusion homeowners need to consider first.
While standard policies in just about every other state cover wind-related damage, wind is an excluded peril in Hawaii. Homeowners living here need to buy supplemental hurricane insurance on top of flood insurance to be fully covered against storm damage.
8. New Jersey
In New Jersey, homeowners pay $1,194 per year on average for a standard home insurance policy. While that is far below the national average, it’s important to note that most standard policies don’t cover flood damage.
Since more than half of the state’s total population lives on the coast, which is at high risk of flooding, it’s essential for New Jersey homeowners to buy flood insurance to fully protect their homes. Even those living further inland can still be exposed to stormwater surges and other forms of flooding.
7. Nevada
With little risk of hurricanes or other severe storms, Nevada homeowners pay just $1,079 per year on average for home insurance. The biggest weather-related issue in the state is the extreme heat it faces in the summer.
While heat is unlikely to cause any sudden damages the way storms or tornadoes do, the chronic exposure of your home to extreme heat can cause faster than usual wear and tear to things like your roof, siding and foundation. If you don’t keep these things maintained, your insurer might try to deny your claim, citing neglect or lack of maintenance.
6. New Hampshire
In New Hampshire, you can expect to pay an average of $1,033 per year for standard home insurance. The state is one of the safest places to live, as far as natural disasters go. Like Wisconsin, the biggest risks homeowners face are related to the snow and freezing damages experienced during New Hampshire’s harsh winters.
If you live here, make sure your pipes are insulated and you can provide proof that you’ve kept up with proper cold weather prep in your home to make your insurance claim process smoother.
5. Oregon
Oregon homeowners saw average annual home insurance premiums of just $1,016 this year. While it’s one of the safer states to live in, the risk of wildfires has been increasing. That risk isn’t as high as it is in California, its neighbor to the south, so Oregon hasn’t had to deal with the same issue of major insurers leaving the state.
Still, homeowners – especially those closest to the southern border – may want to take steps now to make their homes more fire ready. Those on the west coast might also want to consider buying earthquake insurance. Earthquake damage is usually excluded from standard policies and homeowners in the west have an above average risk of experiencing one.
4. West Virginia
The average annual home insurance premium in West Virginia is just $1,009, with some areas paying less than $1,000 per year for a standard policy. However, that price doesn’t include flood insurance.
Most of the state has an above average risk of flooding, especially during hurricane season. Since flooding is typically excluded from standard home insurance policies, it’s important to buy additional coverage for flood damage.
3. Delaware
The small coastal state of Delaware pays an average annual home insurance premium of just $964. But, like many states on the East Coast, the entire state is at high risk of flooding. So homeowners here should use some of that savings to purchase additional flood insurance.
2. Alaska
Homeowners in Alaska are paying an average of $942 per year for home insurance. As you can imagine, the biggest threats to homes in this state are related to the extreme and prolonged winter weather.
Winter-related damage is typically covered by standard home insurance, but it’s still the homeowner’s responsibility to take reasonable precautions to prevent damage.
1. Vermont
Coming in first place for the cheapest home insurance in the United States is Vermont. Homeowners in the northeastern state pay just $837 per year on average. That’s $1,405 less than the national average.
The low rates are because Vermont is one of the safest states in the country. Though, some parts of the state are at high risk of flooding. So, if you live here, doublecheck the FEMA Flood Map to find out if you’re in one of those high risk zones.
The bottom line
Insurance can be a financial lifesaver when disaster strikes. But until then, ever-increasing premiums can feel like a financial drain. That’s why it’s important to re-shop for home insurance regularly, whether you live in one of these states with cheaper than average home insurance or not.
When you do, compare both price and coverage to make sure you’re getting the coverage you need at the best price. Don’t forget to factor in additional coverage like flood insurance or earthquake insurance, depending on which excluded risks are most prevalent in your area.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Rachael Green is a personal finance eCommerce writer specializing in insurance, travel, and credit cards. Before joining Kiplinger in 2025, she wrote blogs and whitepapers for financial advisors and reported on everything from the latest business news and investing trends to the best shopping deals. Her bylines have appeared in Benzinga, CBS News, Travel + Leisure, Bustle, and numerous other publications. A former digital nomad, Rachael lived in Lund, Vienna, and New York before settling down in Atlanta. She’s eager to share her tips for finding the best travel deals and navigating the logistics of managing money while living abroad. When she’s not researching the latest insurance trends or sharing the best credit card reward hacks, Rachael can be found traveling or working in her garden.
-
-
Should You Age in Place or Move?
From cost to quality of life, here are the factors to consider when weighing this important decision.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
Alternative Investments Under Trump: What You Need to Know
As access to alternative markets opens up, retail investors looking to enhance their long-term financial outcomes have more opportunities to carefully consider.
By Henry Yoshida Published
-
How to Re-Shop for Home Insurance
Homeowners nationwide are facing rising home insurance costs and policy cancellations. Learn how to compare providers, find savings and ensure your home remains protected.
By Dori Zinn Published
-
Borrowing Against Your Life Insurance: How It Works and What to Consider
Unlock quick access to cash by borrowing against your life insurance policy — without credit checks or strict repayment terms.
By Dori Zinn Published
-
Luxury & Exotic Car Insurance: How to Get the Best Coverage Without Overpaying
Learn how to insure a luxury or exotic car without overpaying. Compare rates, maximize discounts, and find the best coverage options for high-end vehicles.
By Jacob Wolinsky Published
-
4 Ways to Lower Your Home Insurance Premium in 2025
Learn how to reduce your homeowners insurance premiums with these four effective strategies.
By Jacob Wolinsky Published
-
State Farm Seeks Emergency Insurance Rate Hikes in California After Wildfires
State Farm has requested emergency rate increases of up to 38% in California, citing wildfire-related losses. Here’s what homeowners need to know.
By Carla Ayers Published
-
Do Wildfires Have You Worried About Your Insurance Coverage? Here's What to Do
With the California wildfires causing billions of dollars in damage, now is a good time to assess your homeowner's insurance and ensure it covers disasters.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
California's Home Insurance Crisis: Rising Risks, Soaring Costs and Limited Options
As wildfires intensify across California, insurers retreat, leaving homeowners with fewer coverage choices and higher costs. Learn what’s next for the California insurance market.
By Carla Ayers Published
-
Why Does One Claim Jack Up My Insurance After Years of No Claims?
Even loyal customers can be hit with an insurance premium hike after a claim, despite going many years without any claims. There's a reason for that.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published