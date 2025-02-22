An Inventory of What We’ve Endured: After the Wildfires
A traumatic experience like the California wildfires reminds us of other losses we've endured. But simple tasks return us to the present and drive away despair.
The devil wind screeches past our hillside home, eager to egg-on flames that will destroy the not-too-distant coastal town of Pacific Palisades. In our pergola’s eaves, our air force of Balinese “demon chasers,” small hanging sculptures of gold-gilded dragons and brightly painted flying frogs, cows, dogs, elephants and sword- and hatchet-wielding fairies, have worked themselves into a clattering protective frenzy.
The power goes out. Evacuation preparations made, my wife Pam and I lie in bed, watching the orange glow on the horizon and wondering what the Milky Way will look like when the wind rips off our roof. Soon Altadena, another nearby neighborhood, ignites and the total of Southern California homes burned pushes past 10,000. Fate spares ours. This time.
The next morning, beneath an ugly gray sun, I attack drifts of ash, leaves and debris. A piece of singed paper has spiraled down from the heavens — a bit of irony, it’s a notice from someone’s insurance company to keep up payments.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Good advice. As are reminders to take inventory of possessions before disaster visits. But it’s another inventory I find myself making as, masked up to filter the poison air, I sweep, sweep, sweep.
I’m 71. My generation, like all generations, has endured unfortunate events, and I doubt I’m alone in feeling grateful that the longer we live, the more gently past cataclysms loop back to dampen our sense of doom.
Remember the nuke-fried landscapes that our childhood imaginations cooked up during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis? Two years later we watched on TV as angry mobs set Watts on fire, turning the night sky over Los Angeles crimson and plum. In 1992, as a reporter covering the Rodney King uprising, I moved with awe through block after block of buildings spurting 40-foot flames.
In 1994, the Northridge earthquake slammed into LA like a runaway earthmover. Transformers exploded. Unchained electricity sparked twinkling fires across the blacked-out city, and Pam and I cradled our children on a stairway strewn with broken glass. As we dozed, a faint tinkling stirred fear. We grabbed each other’s hands. The sound was like nothing we’d heard. Because we’d never heard a liberated guinea pig inching its way through a minefield of glass shards.
Years later, in 2003, I snuck through police lines in the foothills of San Bernardino, Calif., as another conflagration tumbled from wildlands into a town. After several panicky retreats from wailing bursts of embers, I stood before the rubble that had been my childhood home.
As I sweep the debris of today's fire, hypnotized by my broom’s rhythmic swish, swish, swish, I can practically smell again a sweet counterpoint to the acrid smoke from that long ago fire — the aroma of a few orange blossoms that had hidden on the downwind side of one incinerated tree, and remained unscathed.
Another memory that wafts in from that distant night is a charred page I found in the smoldering heap that had been my dad’s beloved library. It’s framed now in my office, still intriguing me with the question of why certain prose fragments — “... a burning column of fire, spreading outwards….” — survived. It’s a final reverie, though, that dredges up my inventory’s lesson.
Arlyce and Bernard Fellbaum had moved from a Minnesota farm and raised a family across the street from ours. For months after the San Bernardino fire, I’d spot these retired postal workers sleeping in their car, exhausted by a day of pulling weeds, on hands and knees, from the lawn they had revitalized, even though their house was still gone.
Not even the overly poetic part of me really believes that our collection of winged warriors chased off the evil spirits that could well have destroyed our Los Angeles home. I’m certain though, that from bombed out Dresden to New York’s Twin Towers to Pacific Palisades, the pulling of weeds and rhythmic scrape, scrape, scrape of rakes, brooms and shovels is what drives away our demons of despair.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Retirement Report, our popular monthly periodical that covers key concerns of affluent older Americans who are retired or preparing for retirement. Subscribe for retirement advice that’s right on the money.
Related content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
A career journalist and communications professional, Sipchen has been a reporter, columnist, blogger and editor at the Los Angeles Times, where he shared the 2002 Pulitzer Prize and the Society of Professional Journalists’ Sigma Delta Chi award for editorial writing (with Alex Raksin). He also shared, as an editor, the Times 2016 Pulitzer Prize for team coverage of the San Bernardino Terrorist Attack and, as a reporter, the 1992 Pulitzer for team coverage of the Los Angeles riots. Sipchen is a visiting full professor at Occidental College.
-
-
Social Security Chief: DOGE Cannot Make Changes to Benefit Payments
DOGE has limited "read only" access to data and will not disrupt or delay the disbursement of payments to beneficiaries, SSA Acting Commissioner Dudek said.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Dives 748 Points as UnitedHealth Sells Off
A services-sector contraction and a worse-than-anticipated consumer sentiment reading sent bulls scrambling Friday.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Five Annuity Mistakes to Avoid
Annuities are becoming more popular but if you choose the wrong one it could create a liquidity problem.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
Five Wins for Federal Employees in the Social Security Fairness Act
More money means more opportunities and financial stability for current retirees and future retirees.
By Brian Skrobonja, Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) Published
-
How Do You Know Your Insurer Can Afford to Pay Your Claims?
Here's how to find out where your insurance company stands financially and whether it has a good track record with customers.
By Karl Susman, CPCU, LUTCF, CIC, CSFP, CFS, CPIA, AAI-M, PLCS Published
-
This Boring Retirement Income Source Has Big Tax Benefits
Don't ignore this retirement income source, especially if you are wealthy or need portfolio diversification.
By Maurie Backman Published
-
Three Reasons to Skip the 401(k) Super Catch-Up
Older workers may want to forgo the 401(k) super catch-up and put their money to work elsewhere.
By Maurie Backman Published
-
10 Cities Hardest Hit By Inflation: Did Yours Make the List?
Was your city hit harder by inflation? Here are the 10 cities where residents saw prices rise the highest.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
Stressed About Doing Your Taxes? Use These Easy Tips to Cope
If the thought of filing your taxes puts you on edge, you're not alone — nearly 65% of Americans say they're stressed during tax season. Here's how to cope.
By Cynthia Pruemm, Investment Adviser Representative Published
-
Three Ways to Get Your Finances in Better Shape
Want fitter finances this year and beyond? Start by making full use of all your workplace benefits — from 401(k)s to budgeting apps and wellness programs.
By Craig Rubino Published