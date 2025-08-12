Don't Be a '98 Pound Weakling' Just Because You're Aging
Charles Atlas's tips to the '98-pound weakling' might be the only comic book ads that actually paid off. Swap the X-ray glasses for this healthy habit.
Comic book readers from years past may remember the poor "98-pound weakling" (originally the "97-pound weakling"), who had a rough go of it for a while, getting sand kicked in his face and being mocked for his small frame. His girlfriend even left him for the bully.
The weakling wasn't a character in the comics, but rather a regular feature in an ad for Charles Atlas fitness training, a program which would make him a "man" by giving him big muscles. The skinny sap ended up with a happy ending, though, as he used the Atlas system and became a muscle-bound hero in no time.
Old-fashioned stereotypes aside, and with due respect to those who don't aspire to the bodybuilder physique, the reality is that weight lifting may actually be something worth doing as you get older. The goal is not to achieve the perfect Atlas look — rather, a growing body of evidence suggests that weight training has a whole host of benefits that can help with healthy aging. So, is it time for you to start pumping iron?
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Weight lifting can make a notable difference in health and longevity
While weight training may not seem like the ideal workout for someone 50 or over, the reality is that there are ample positive effects of lifting that simply don't come with other workouts like cardio.
The most obvious effect, of course, is that weight training helps fight off age-related muscle loss. Muscle mass starts to fade at the relatively young age of 30, with most people losing 3% to 5% of their muscle mass per decade, according to Prevention. Starting at 60, the decline accelerates, with most people losing up to 30% of muscle mass by 75.
Weight lifting can slow this progression, sometimes stop it altogether, and even reverse it.
"When you do resistance or strength training, very important chains of molecules that relay signals between cells are affected, and these changes linger in the body for hours after exercise, building up a cumulative, positive effect, according to Roger A. Fielding, Ph.D., associate director, Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging, Tufts University.
Weight lifting can also reduce age-related loss of bone mass, as muscle contractions that strain bones can help promote new bone formation. Not only can this prevent bone fractures, but it can also halt the progression of osteoporosis or prevent its development altogether. Stimulating osteoblastic activity can be especially beneficial in post-menopausal women.
Balance and coordination improve as well with lifting, even in those who have suffered previous falls, and Prevention reports that lifting weights can improve metabolic health, so your body can better control your blood sugar and reduce the risk of diabetes.
As if all that wasn't enough, weight training can also help to stave off or slow down cognitive decline, including in those individuals already diagnosed with mild impairments, and the World Health Organization recommends resistance training as an ideal exercise for the elderly.
How to start weight lifting
If reading all this has inspired you to start lifting, there's some bad news. It appears you can no longer send away for the Charles Atlas fitness training program. However, this doesn't mean you're doomed to the 98-pound-weakling life!
The Mayo Clinic recommends starting with machines or bands, adding in free weights slowly over time, and continually pushing yourself to move to heavier weights. Mayo Clinic also has a series of how-to videos, while Harvard Health has a strength training guide for those over 50 as well.
Of course, you should talk to your doctor before jumping into a new routine if you have any health concerns. If you have Medicare, you may also qualify for a free gym membership through Silver Sneakers, and you may be able to find help there in developing a weight-lifting routine that works for you.
If the weakling in the comics could build big muscles, you can too — and doing so may be just the ticket to living a long, healthy life.
Read More on Healthy Aging
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Christy Bieber is an experienced personal finance and legal writer who has been writing since 2008. She has been published by Forbes, CNN, WSJ Buyside, Motley Fool, and many other online sites. She has a JD from UCLA and a degree in English, Media, and Communications from the University of Rochester.
-
-
For Savers Who Hate Surprises, This Strategy Delivers
This approach gives you peace of mind, regardless of whether rate cuts happen.
-
DST Exit Strategies: An Expert Guide to What Happens When the Trust Sells
Understanding the endgame: How Delaware statutory trust dispositions work, what investors can expect and why the exit is probably more important than the entrance.
-
Are You Supporting Multiple Generations in Retirement?
Here’s how to support your parents and your adult children without sacrificing your retirement.
-
Should You Buy a Second Home When You Retire?
Buying a second home in retirement, especially with sufficient savings, can enhance your lifestyle or serve as a smart investment. But it requires careful planning.
-
What the OBBB Means for Social Security Taxes and Your Retirement: A Wealth Adviser's Guide
For Americans in lower- and middle-income tax brackets, the enhanced deduction for older people reduces taxable income, shielding most of their Social Security benefits from being taxed.
-
Financial Planner vs Investment Manager: Who's the Better Value for You?
When markets are shaky, who do you trust with your money? A recent study provides useful insights into the value that different financial professionals offer.
-
How to Navigate Your Medicare Advantage Plan in a Disaster
If you're a Medicare Advantage member in an area that has been impacted by a disaster, you might be worried about access to care and medicine. Here's what you need to know.
-
Older Investors: Boost Your Savings and Retire Earlier
This one measure can help older investors retire up to two years earlier and potentially double their retirement savings.
-
I'm a Financial Adviser: This Is How You Could Be Leaving Six Figures in Social Security on the Table
Claiming Social Security is about more than filing paperwork and expecting a check. When you do it and how you do it have huge financial implications that last the rest of your life.
-
The Big Pause: Why Are So Many Americans Afraid to Retire?
While new research sheds light on Americans' growing reluctance to quit work in later life, can anything be done to help those with the retirement jitters?