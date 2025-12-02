Quiz: How Much Do You Know About How Social Security Benefits Are Taxed?

Social Security benefits often come with confusing IRS tax rules that can trip up financially savvy retirees and near-retirees.

Concept words Social security on wooden blocks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many assume that Social Security benefits are tax-free after a certain age or that only wages affect whether your Social Security benefits are taxed by the IRS, but the reality is more nuanced.

This quiz will test your knowledge of the often-misunderstood topic of Social Security taxation, including how provisional income works, how other income types affect your tax burden, and common misconceptions.

Read More About Social Security Taxes

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance

Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just $107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues

CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/y99mlvgqmn1763972420.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up