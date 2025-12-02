Are You Ready for 65? The Medicare Initial Enrollment Period Quiz

Turning 65 marks the start of your journey into Medicare, but the enrollment process is a critical window with permanent financial consequences. Missing your deadlines or making the wrong choice between original Medicare and employer coverage can result in lifetime penalties.
This 10-question True/False quiz covers the essential facts about the Initial Enrollment Period (IEP), late penalties, and the crucial distinction between Medicare's different parts. Test your knowledge now to ensure your transition to Medicare is smooth, timely and penalty-free.
Don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.
