6 Jimmy Buffett Lyrics Every Retiree Should Live By

Editor's note: This article is part of an ongoing series featuring the best retirement quotes and wisdom from top financial experts, leaders, and public figures. Other articles feature Warren Buffett , Michael Jordan and Mark Cuban .

Jimmy Buffett, the legendary singer, songwriter, and successful entrepreneur, taught generations to slow down, let the good times roll and that happiness is what it’s all about. Though he may not be with us anymore, he left an ocean of wisdom through his words.

From his 32 albums to his three #1 best-selling books, the world can learn a lot from the Mayor of Margaritaville.

His words are particularly relevant to retirees who are navigating everything from how they spend their money to how they spend their time.

Whether your retirement is just getting started or you’re in the thick of it, here are some words, or in this case, Jimmy Buffett lyrics, all retirees should live by.

Jimmy Buffett Lyrics To Keep You Singing

1. Go fast enough to get there / but slow enough to see / Moderation seems to be the key.

"Barometer Soup”

Retirees can use this as a blueprint for how they should live and spend their money in retirement.

Many retirees are reluctant to withdraw money in retirement, but it's important not to be too frugal. Wait too long, and you may not get around to fulfilling items on that bucket list.

At the same time, you can’t spend freely, or you'll risk running out of money. The solution is finding a balance between spending and living well, and that's where moderation comes in. 'Everything in moderation' is the main lesson from this Buffett lyric.

To help control your spending in retirement, develop a withdrawal strategy that accounts for inflation, market volatility and longevity. A popular approach is the 4% rule , but others include the bucket rule of spending , the " Pay Yourself ," " Me-First, " and " Permission-to-Spend " rules.

2. I'd rather die while I'm living / than live while I'm dead.

"Growing Older But Not Up"

Rewind a few decades, and retirement meant the end of the line. You stopped working, and your days were spent sitting in front of the TV or hanging with the grandkids. But that’s no longer the case, and you shouldn’t view it like that. Buffett certainly didn’t, hence the lyrics and Margaritaville , his 55+ sprawling retirement community that has more than 10,000 homes in Florida and South Carolina.

Many people don’t just stop working. They may opt for a phased retirement, take on a part-time job, consult, volunteer, pursue a completely new career, or do a combination of some of the above. The point is they continue to have purpose and passion even when they stop working 9-to-5, and that’s what Buffett is proclaiming with those lyrics.

3. That’s what living is to me.

“That’s What Living Is To Me”

You may already know this or are starting to realize this, but as we get older, what makes us happy is less about the material possessions or money and more about freedom, passion, and the experiences we have with the people we love. It doesn’t matter how you are living; if you are happy, you will feel rich, whether you take three vacations a year or one every other year.

That was the case for one retiree , who was able to make it work with just $33,000 saved in his 401(k) when he retired at 61, and he couldn’t be happier. Are you seeking ways to have a happier retirement? Check out our list here .

4. Only have oceans of time.

"Oceans of Time"

We spend decades meeting deadlines, keeping up with tight schedules, and rushing around to ensure everything gets done. When we retire, we reclaim our time. That is hard for some people to enjoy or even accept.

Buffett is telling us we should enjoy our free time. With the lyric, he’s saying that in retirement, you have time to enjoy life, to stop and smell the roses, or watch the sunset. Take the time to appreciate your newfound freedom, but don’t squander it. Ensure you fill it with things that bring you happiness and keep you busy. We lay out some fun and free ways to fill your days in this article .

5. Some of it's tragic / some of it's magic / but I had a good life all the way.

"He Went to Paris"

Life is full of regrets, and retirement is a time for reflection, but you shouldn’t spend a lot of time dwelling on them. It's ok to acknowledge you made mistakes and to look back on all the ups and downs, but once that’s over, make peace and move on.

That’s the message Buffett is trying to convey in those lyrics, and it's something many retirees can benefit from hearing.

6. "When reality looks too ugly, fantasize."

A Pirate Looks at Fifty

We would be remiss if we didn’t include at least a quote from one of Buffett’s three best-selling books, and this one seemed fitting for the times, given that the stock markets have been volatile this year.

With this quote, Buffett reflects on his philosophy of seeking escape when times get tough. That approach can be applied to how retirees handle dips in the markets.

While it's easy to panic, sell, and move to cash, that's the worst thing you can do. The better choice is to distract yourself or fantasize and wait for the markets to rebound, which they historically always have.

Go live….

Ultimately, Buffett's message was that happiness was the ultimate currency. While everyone’s definition of happiness is different, the key takeaway from Buffett is that it starts and ends with being able to accept what you can’t change and striving to make what you can better.

With Buffett’s lyrics in the back of your mind, go do what Buffett would do and “breathe in, breathe out, move on.”