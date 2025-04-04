Five Fun (and Cheap) Ways to Stay Busy in Retirement

Many people look forward to retirement only to end up less happy than expected. For some, it’s a matter of financial challenges. But for others, it’s a matter of boredom.

The reality is that many people not only lose their sense of purpose when they end their careers, but they also lose a key means of staying busy. And that could lead to mental health issues if it’s not addressed.

If you’re feeling bored, you could always challenge yourself to get out and do more things. But if money is tight, your options may be more limited.

A 2024 report by the National Council on Aging found that 80% of older adults are either struggling financially now or at risk for economic insecurity in retirement. If you’re in that boat, you may not be able to afford to spend hundreds of dollars a month on entertainment.

The good news is that you don’t have to. Here are five ways to fill your time in retirement without breaking the bank.

1. Start a club

It’s important to have enjoyable things to do with your days in retirement. And it’s equally important to have people to do them with.

A 2024 Transamerica report found that 17% of retirees feel isolated and lonely. Only 53% claim to have an active social life.

Surrounding yourself with company is crucial in retirement, so if you don’t have a large social network, a good bet is to start a club. That not only allows you to connect with people who have similar interests, but also adds some structure to your routine (such as if you set up weekly or twice-a-week meetings).

If you enjoy fitness, consider starting a walking club. If you’ve got a green thumb, you might start a gardening club. And if you’re an avid reader, starting a book club is a great idea. Your local library can serve as a meetup spot if you’d rather not host people in your home.

2. Spend time in nature

Studies have shown that spending time in nature can have physical as well as emotional benefits. Visiting local parks, taking advantage of walking trails, and hiking in the woods are all things you may not need to spend so much as a dollar to do. But they could be enjoyable activities that fill some hours during the week and keep you healthy.

You could try finding people to spend time in nature with. But this is one activity you might actually want to pursue solo, as it could be a great opportunity to disconnect a bit and clear your head.

If you're a fan of nature, you can look into volunteering with the National Park Service. As a benefit, after 250 volunteer hours, you'll typically be eligible for a Volunteer Pass that allows you free entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas nationwide, including all National Parks. And don't worry, you don't need to rack up those 250 hours within a single year.

3. Find a hobby to monetize

A 2025 survey by ResumeTemplates found that among older Americans who are currently employed or looking for work, 22% had previously retired. And among older Americans who haven't yet retired, 39% cite higher-than-expected living costs as a reason why.

If you’re finding yourself pinching pennies in retirement, another good way to stay busy is to find a hobby you can turn into an income stream. That could mean creating the baked goods you love to whip up and selling them at local farmers markets, or busting out your guitar and seeing if local cafes will let you play for a small fee or the promise of tips.

Of course, you don’t need to be strapped for cash to benefit from monetizing a hobby. A recent T. Rowe Price survey found that 45% of retirees who work do so for social and emotional benefits. But if you’re able to earn money from something that already brings you joy, why not do it?

4. Learn to play an instrument

Playing an instrument might cost you some money (though there are sites that give you access to free content). But it could be a modest investment that not only keeps you busy, but offers brain health benefits.

Penn Medicine did a study of people who began learning to play the piano between the ages of 60 and 85. It found that after six months, older students who had received lessons showed "more robust gains in memory, verbal fluency, the speed at which they processed information, planning ability, and other cognitive functions" compared to those who had not received lessons.

If you don’t want to bear the cost of buying a musical instrument when you’re first learning to play, you can look at renting one instead. Some public libraries also lend out musical instruments, so it pays to see if yours offers this program.

5. Work on the home projects you put off for years

If you’re still in the home you owned during your working years, you may have a long list of projects you put off back then due to a lack of time. In fact, almost one in 10 homeowners have delayed repairs due to a lack of time, according to new research from Today’s Homeowner.

Now that you’re retired, you can address some of the items on your wish list, whether it’s repainting your family room, planting new flowers in your garden, or even doing a massive clean-up and declutter.

Of course, some home projects do have underlying costs, so you’ll need to run the numbers and see what your budget allows for. But you may find that some of the projects you’re hoping to tackle are fairly inexpensive if you do the work yourself, like installing a new kitchen backsplash.

Also, think about projects that could make it easier to age comfortably in your home. A recent AARP survey found that 75% of Americans ages 50 and older wish to remain in their current homes as they get older. There are a number of low-cost modifications you can take on to allow for this, like installing new lighting in kitchens and bathrooms, putting in slip-resistant flooring, and swapping traditional doorknobs for lever-style handles that are easier on arthritic hands.

All told, it doesn’t have to take a lot of money to stay busy as a retiree. Focus on activities that get you onto a schedule, give your days purpose, and offer you the company you may be missing now that you’re no longer going to an office regularly.