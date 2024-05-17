Seven Habits for a Happy Retirement

7. They have a furry or feathered friend

It turns out that Fido can provide more benefits to you than grabbing the newspaper. Older dog owners who walked their dogs at least once a day got 20% more physical activity than people without dogs and spent 30 fewer minutes a day being sedentary, on average, according to a study published in The Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health. Research has also indicated that dogs help soothe those suffering from cognitive decline, and the physical and mental health benefits of owning a dog can boost the longevity of the owner.

If a dog is out of the question, cats and birds are lower-maintenance possibilities. Or you could even consider pursuing home visits from a therapy dog. Therapy Dogs International has a home visit program with over 20,000 volunteer dog/handler teams registered throughout all 50 states.

Tips to take away: The companionship of a furry friend can be as beneficial as that of another human being. Finding your next best friend is as easy as visiting your local animal shelter. But if you don’t want to take on the responsibility of owning a dog full-time (or are unable to), becoming a foster parent is a good option. You can usually foster a dog from an animal rescue center from a few days or weeks to a month or more, and ultimately help a dog in need find a caring family. And, no, breed does not matter. Small, large, slobbery or smelly, they’re all good dogs.

