Seven Habits for a Happy Retirement

These habits for a happy retirement are just as important as financial security as you age.

An elderly couple embracing, enjoying an outdoor meal with the family in a courtyard.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jacob Schroeder
By
published
Contributions from

Most people think that planning for a happy retirement is all about numbers. It centers around one question: Do my financial assets — pension, 401(k)s/IRAs, Social Security, property, sale of a business, etc. — provide enough income to fund my desired retirement lifestyle? But ask any retiree, and they will likely tell you that is only half the story.

You’ll need enough money to get by, of course, but you don’t have to be super wealthy to be happy. In fact, life satisfaction tops out at an annual salary of $75,000, on average, according to a study by the University of Pennsylvania’s Matthew Killingsworth. Having enough money to never worry about going broke or paying for medical expenses is important. But money isn't the only — or even the most important — part of a fulfilling retirement.

1. Happy retirees work at staying healthy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

What good is money if you can't enjoy it? Good health is one of the most important ingredients for a happy retirement. Studies show that exercise and a healthy diet can reduce the risk of developing certain health conditions, increase energy levels, boost your immune system and improve your mental health.

2. They foster strong social connections
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hobbies and activities with people we like can boost life satisfaction, especially when our social networks shrink after leaving the workforce. But it can be tough to forge new friendships in retirement. More than one-third of older adults experience feelings of loneliness at least once a week, according to the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging.

3. Happy retirees find a clear sense of purpose
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The notion of retirement as time spent golfing, strolling the beach or reading classic novels is outdated. While fun, the stereotypical leisure activities associated with retirement don’t provide a sense of purpose or meaning, which is what many retirees say is important.

4. They never stop learning
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Experts believe that ongoing education and learning new things can help keep you mentally sharp simply by getting you in the habit of staying mentally active. Exercising your brain may help prevent cognitive decline and reduce the risk of dementia.

5. They train their brains to be optimistic
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A glass-half-full attitude may pay huge dividends, including a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease and other chronic ailments and a longer life. In an article published in JAMA Network, researchers found that participants who rated highly in optimism were much less likely to suffer from heart attacks or other cardiovascular events and had a lower mortality rate than their pessimistic counterparts.

6. Happy retirees practice mindful gratitude
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Studies by psychologists Robert Emmons and Michael McCullough show that people who counted their blessings had a more positive outlook on life, exercised more, reported fewer symptoms of illness and were more likely to help others. This is further supported by work from psychologist Nathaniel Lambert which finds that stronger feelings of gratitude are associated with lower materialism. Gratitude enhances people’s satisfaction with life while reducing their desire to buy stuff — which can in turn save you money.

7. They have a furry or feathered friend
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It turns out that Fido can provide more benefits to you than grabbing the newspaper. Older dog owners who walked their dogs at least once a day got 20% more physical activity than people without dogs and spent 30 fewer minutes a day being sedentary, on average, according to a study published in The Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health. Research has also indicated that dogs help soothe those suffering from cognitive decline, and the physical and mental health benefits of owning a dog can boost the longevity of the owner.

Jacob Schroeder
Contributor

Jacob Schroeder is a financial writer covering topics related to personal finance and retirement. Over the course of a decade in the financial services industry, he has written materials to educate people on saving, investing and life in retirement. With the love of telling a good story, his work has appeared in publications including Yahoo Finance, Wealth Management magazine, The Detroit News and, as a short-story writer, various literary journals. He is also the creator of the finance newsletter The Root of All (https://rootofall.substack.com/), exploring how money shapes the world around us. Drawing from research and personal experiences, he relates lessons that readers can apply to make more informed financial decisions and live happier lives.

With contributions from
