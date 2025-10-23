Four Essential Michael Jordan Quotes on Life in Retirement

It's okay if you miss work after retiring — even Michael Jordan does. The GOAT of basketball hung up his sneakers over twenty-one years ago, but he still wishes he could take a 'magic pill,' suit up, and hit the court.

The six-time NBA champion knows a lot about retirement. He retired twice, in 1993 and 1999, and as a result, he's espoused a lot of wisdom over the years. From how he spends his time to the things he misses most, here are four memorable things Jordan has said about retirement.

Four Michael Jordan wisdoms on retirement life

1. “I wish I could take a magic pill, put on shorts, and play basketball today because that’s who I am...But it's better for me to be sitting here talking to you as opposed to popping my Achilles.”

MJ Insights to Excellence

Everybody has limits, and Jordan recognizes that. Sure, he wants to play basketball forever, but he knows he physically can’t.

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t stay active in retirement. Getting exercise, maintaining social connections, and having hobbies and routines are essential for a happy retirement. Otherwise, entropy or lack of energy could set in. Learn more about that with the 'Second Law' of Retirement Rules.

2. “The most valuable asset I have is time.”

MJ Insights to Excellence

When we're working, we’re focused on our careers, making money, and the hustle and bustle of our lives. Time flies by, and sometimes we lose sight of what really matters.

What Jordan is reflecting on with this quote, which he made this week during an interview with broadcaster Mike Tirico, is that ultimately, having the time to do what you love is what matters.

Retirees tend to have a lot of time, which is why it's important to plan for how you will use it.

For some, they pick up a hobby like pickleball or golf, others volunteer, get a part-time job or spend time with the grandkids. Whatever you choose, it's important to have a routine and a sense of purpose.

3. "When I lose the sense of motivation and the sense to prove something as a basketball player, it's time to leave.”

Jordan’s Retirement Press Conference, October 6, 1993

That was the first time Jordan retired, and while he did return to the NBA, it can be a cautionary tale for people who stay at their jobs long after they should retire.

If you are among them and don’t want to retire outright, you can test the waters with a phased approach. Start by reducing your hours, or see if you can consult. Consider part-time work or volunteering. You may find you’re a lot happier.

4. “You don’t know how much time you really don’t have for family when you’re in the prime of your career. So that’s probably why you don’t see enough of me, because that time I’m trying to spend with family members that I’ve been missing out on for such a long time.”

MJ Insights to Excellence

Jordan, again, is reflecting on the time he spent with the NBA and how he is making up for it now. As we move into retirement, we start to focus more on experiences and connections with family and loved ones.

It's not just Jordan who has said this. Other famous people, including Warren Buffett , have talked about measuring success by love rather than money when you grow old.

Layup to retirement

Michael Jordan isn’t just the GOAT of basketball; he’s a retirement expert. He’s been off the court for more than two decades, so his wisdom comes straight from experience.

His advice rings true for many retirees who came before him. Take his words and you'll score many three-pointers on your retirement journey.