Should You Retire Now or Work Five More Years?

Want to retire now, but not sure you’re ready to call it quits? Before you take the leap, consider what working another five years will mean to your retirement.

When planning for retirement, the focus is often on savings. Do you have enough to fund a retirement that could last 20+ years? But that’s only part of the equation: your health and wellbeing matter too.

You can amass all the money in the world but if you can't spend it or you have to sacrifice your happiness, is it worth it?

Deciding when to retire is personal, but before choosing to either call it quits or work another five years, it’s essential to weigh both financial stability and overall wellbeing.

“If the goal is to leave work and start living life in a way you couldn’t before, then by all means do whatever brings you the most enjoyment,” says Jamie Ruff, CFP, Principal at Homrich Berg .

“But you have to be careful not to retire before you are sure you can," Ruff said. Should you have to or choose to return to work after retiring, "it's hard to establish income and hard to get a job back at the level you were.”

Why it makes sense to keep working

There are a number of financial benefits to working five more years whether you are 62 or 67. Reasons include:

1. Your nest egg continues to grow. As you work and contribute to your retirement savings, your account balances grow. Your savings remains invested, which amps up the growth even more. To see how much you could save in five years check out our Saving Calculator here. Also check out our Retirement Calculator here.

2. Higher Social Security benefits. The longer you delay claiming Social Security benefits, the bigger your monthly payment will be. Your payment increases 8% each year you delay up to age 70.

3. Greater income potential. If you work longer you may continue to get raises or promotions. More money means a larger nest egg.

4. Save on healthcare costs. Medicare, which covers about 80% of healthcare expenses, doesn’t kick in until age 65. Before that you're on the hook for your healthcare costs if you don’t have company insurance.

That could set you back around $1,500 per year depending on your age, health and where you live, according to Value Penguin.

5. Better well being. Unless you are stressed out, hate your job or it’s too physically demanding, working longer may be good for your health.

Studies have shown it can help keep your brain healthy, reducing the risk of dementia. Working tends to be social and gives people a sense of purpose. You give that up when you leave the workforce.

What could go wrong?

All of that sounds great, but it’s only half of it. A lot can happen in five years that may cause you to regret not retiring sooner.

Your health suffers. Everyone thinks they will live forever but sometimes your health can suffer, limiting your ability to travel, pursue hobbies or engage in leisure activities.

You may miss out. You may be able to work forever but what if you miss out on time spent with families, opportunities to meet new people or to visit a new place.

Work stress can lead to burnout. If your job is high stress or the workload gets taxing as you age it can lead to stress and burnout.

Health issues: Working long hours or at a physically demanding job can lead to both physical and mental health issues.

Define your retirement

Still on the fence on whether you should work five more years? First define your retirement.

Are you completely retiring, drawing down from your savings and collecting Social Security? Or are you planning on consulting or doing something less time consuming?

“All of that is part of the decision. It’s a much more modern perspective of what retirement means,” says Rob Williams, managing director of financial planning, retirement income, and wealth management for the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Can you do it?

Once you figure out what your retirement will look like, you can assess if you can do it now or if working five additional years is more beneficial.

Harry Drozdowski , a family office strategist with Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management, likes to have his clients think of the decision as a traffic light.

Red zone. You don’t have enough money to do what you want to. “If you're in that red zone you'll have to make substantial changes to the quality of your life,” says Drozdowski.

Yellow zone. You can afford to retire tomorrow, but you’ll have to make little changes. This is where other factors like spending time with family or pursuing a hobby weigh more heavily in the decision.

Green zone. You are good to go. You have enough income to do it all. “I don’t think everyone hits the green zone,” says Drozdowski. “I like most people to aim for green or yellow.”

Don't forget the plan

Whether you should retire now or work five more years is a personal choice that goes beyond just financial considerations.

While staying in the workforce longer can grow your savings, increase Social Security benefits and provide a sense of purpose, it also comes with potential downsides like health risks, missed opportunities and job-related stress.

Understanding where you stand financially and what you really want from retirement will help you make the right decision.