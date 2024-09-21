What Is the Average Social Security Check by Age?

Getting a handle on the average Social Security check by age can help you fine-tune your retirement. Every month, 51.2 million retired workers receive monthly benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA), totaling $98.2 billion. In August 2024, the average Social Security monthly check for all retirement beneficiaries was $1,920.48, according to the Social Security Administration's (SSA) Monthly Statistical Snapshot.

Your personal monthly Social Security benefit depends on how much you’ve earned, how long you worked, the age when you claim(ed) your benefit, and your marital status. The complexity of benefits calculations means it can be challenging to determine what your exact Social Security payments might be if you have not yet started to take them. Still, it's possible to produce a reasonable estimate.

The average Social Security check

One way to get an idea of how much your monthly benefits will be if you retire at ages 62, 66/67, and 70 is to look at the average monthly Social Security check in 2024. Why does the average benefit received at these ages matter? Age 62 is the age when you can claim a reduced benefit, age 66/67 is the full retirement age (depending on birth year) and 70 is the age when you can receive the maximum benefit when you delay claiming benefits.

We can also compare how much retired SSA beneficiaries' checks are by age and whether they began taking benefits at their full retirement age or received more by collecting a delayed retirement credit using data from the SSA Annual Statistical Supplement, 2023.

Maximum benefit if you retire in 2024 by age

By comparing the maximum benefit by age, it is easy to quantify the bump in benefits you receive when you delay collecting benefits until age 70. The difference in 2024 between the maximum benefit for someone who retires early at 62 vs. waiting until 70 is $2,163. (On the table below, that's $4,873 at age 70, less $2,710 at age 62 = $2,163.)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Age Maximum possible benefit in 2024 Adjustments to benefit 62 - the youngest possible retirement age $2,710 early retirement reduction 66/67 - full retirement age $3,822. No early retirement reduction or delayed retirement credit 70 - the age when extra benefits stop accruing $4,873 delayed retirement credit

Average monthly Social Security benefit for ages, 67, 70, 75, 80, 85 and 90 and older

Here are the average monthly benefits amount broken out by age and sex. The second table also shows the average monthly benefits amount broken out by age and sex but includes benefit amounts from delayed retirement credits and a hypothetical amount reflecting the absence of the credit.

If you wait until you hit full retirement age to claim Social Security benefits, you’ll receive 100% of your earned benefits. By waiting to claim your Social Security benefits until age 70 — your monthly Social Security benefit will grow by 8% a year until you are 70. The delayed retirement credit accumulates on a monthly basis.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Average monthly benefits by age, without early retirement deductions or delayed retirement credits Age Average monthly benefit amount for all retirees Average monthly benefit for men Average monthly benefit for women 67 $2,052.69 $2,274.73 $1,813.45 70 $2,029.16 $2,228.21 $1,791.95 75 $2,086.57 $2,295.46 $1,827.00 80 $2,137.26 $2,376.80 $1,825.20 85 $1,987.48 $2,198.96 $1,718.02 90 or older $1,558.02 $1,623.88 $1,511.08

Swipe to scroll horizontally Actual average and hypothetical average monthly benefits by age for retired-worker beneficiaries with delayed retirement credit By age and sex Number of retired workers Actual average monthly benefit including delayed retirement credit Hypothetical average monthly benefit without delayed retirement credit 67 - All retired workers 199,597 $2,369.15 $2,277.28 67 - Men only 107,038 $2,602.77 $2,503.99 67 - Women Only 92,559 $2,098.98 $2,015.1 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 70 - All retired workers 573,456 $2,840.82 $2,320.65 70 - Men only 300,581 $3,119.66 $2,564.41 70 - Women Only 272,875 $2,533.67 $2,052.13 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 75 - All retired workers 343,576 $2,746.65 $2,231.7 75 - Men only 174,739 $3,052.35 $2,495.84 75 - Women Only 168,837 $2,430.25 $1,958.42 Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3 80 - All retired workers 113,739 $2,405.81 $2,019.26 80 - Men only 51,883 $2,717.08 $2,310.78 80 - Women Only 61,856 $2,144.73 $1,774.75 Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 3 85 - All retired workers 44,663 $1,893.20 $1,599.37 85 - Men only 15,553 $2,057.03 $1,799.83 85 - Women Only 29,110 $1,805.67 $1,492.26 Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3 90 or older - All retired workers 417,211 $2,083.25 $1,897.04 90 or older - Men only 205,937 $2,315.99 $2,101.47 90 or older - Women only 211,274 $1,856.39 $1,697.77

How to estimate your monthly benefits

One way to estimate your Social Security benefits is to create an account through the SSA's website (or sign in to your existing account) and use their benefits calculator. This online tool helps you account for your earnings history and expected future earnings to estimate your benefits at 62, 67 and 70, allowing you to make an informed choice about when to apply for Social Security benefits. You can also visit a local Social Security office for additional information and assistance.

Tip: I recommend you read How to Estimate Your Social Security Benefits in Six Steps to understand how your benefit amount is determined and learn how to calculate your estimated benefits.

Social Security is just one part of retirement

Once you've estimated your Social Security benefits by age, you'll have a better sense of your retirement income. You can also compare your benefits to others of the same age. Remember, though, that Social Security is just one part of a retirement plan. You should likely supplement your benefits with a 401(k), IRA or other investment.