The Average Monthly Social Security Check: January 2025

When it comes to using data, averages play a role in planning and forecasting for the future. Knowing the average monthly Social Security benefit can help you get a better picture of how much income you can expect in retirement and possibly motivate you to crunch the numbers to get even more clarity.

In January 2025, the average Social Security monthly check for retired workers was $1,978.77, according to the Social Security Administration's (SSA) Monthly Statistical Snapshot .

The passage of the Social Security Fairness Act is expected to increase monthly benefits by $360 for eligible public sector retirees and spouses/surviving spouses that had their benefits reduced by the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset provisions. Those increases are set to start with March benefits that are typically paid in April.

If you have already applied for benefits, check the Social Security payment schedule for 2025 to find out when your benefits will be arriving throughout the year. You can also check the schedule for March Social Security payments.

Average Social Security Check for January 2025

Social Security is a critical part of retirement income. While there is a minimum and maximum benefit — your monthly check reflects a number of variables. The Social Security check you receive each month is a reflection of your lifetime earnings, the age at which you start claiming benefits, if the benefits are based on your work history and the number of years you worked. The Social Security Administration (SSA) uses a formula to calculate benefits based on your 35 highest-earning years.

The spousal benefits you can collect are smaller than if you had filed based on your own work history. The spousal benefit is typically calculated as a percentage of your spouse's benefit, ranging from 32.5% to 50% depending on the age at which you make your claim. Spousal benefits are capped at a maximum of 50% of a spouse’s benefit at full retirement age (FRA) and can't be topped up with delayed retirement credits.

The complexity of benefits calculations means it can be challenging to determine what your exact Social Security payments might be when you decide to apply. Still, it's possible to produce a reasonable estimate .

Let's take a look at the average January check received by retired workers, and the spouses and children of retired workers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Average Retiree Social Security benefit, January 2025 Type of beneficiary Number of beneficiaries Average monthly benefit All Retirement beneficiaries 54.5 million $1,929.20 Retired workers 51.9 million $1,978.77 Spouses of retired workers 1.8 million $931.28 Children of retired workers 717,000 $919.02

What is the maximum Social Security benefit in 2025?

Collecting the maximum Social Security benefit is similar to getting the gas mileage you see on the showroom sticker — it's a reflection of perfect conditions. To get the maximum benefit: work at least 35 years, earn the maximum taxable amount and wait to apply for benefits until 70. Don't be discouraged if your estimated benefit is lower, as most people aren't collecting anything close to the maximum. Comparing the maximum amount available in 2025 to the average check for January 2025 illustrates that reality.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Maximum benefit in 2025 Retirement age Maximum monthly benefit Impact of age on benefit 62 $2,831 Reduced benefit of 70.8%, a loss of 29.2%. 66 years and 10 months $4,018 Full benefit, no reduction and no increase w/o delayed retirement credits 70 $5,108 Increased benefits collecting 130.7%, an increase of 30.7%.

Social Security is just one slice of the retirement pie

Social Security benefits are far more modest than many people realize. Social Security was designed to replace around 40% of your pre-retirement earnings. It's important to recognize that Social Security benefits are just one part of a retirement plan. You should try to supplement your benefits with a 401(k), IRA or other investments.

If you are concerned about having enough savings for your golden years, consider working with a financial adviser for retirement planning.