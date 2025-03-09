Average Social Security Check by State: How Does Yours Compare?

The typical Social Security check by state varies significantly from one state to the next; however, state averages can be a bit misleading. They may be impacted by more than the general economic conditions and opportunities available in a particular state.

Some states see their Social Security check averages skewed by an exodus of retirees. For example, California, New York and Illinois see more people leaving to retire than arriving. Meanwhile, states like Florida, Arizona, Texas and the Carolinas see more retirees move in than out, according to Smart Asset.

Although most retirees are in pursuit of a lower cost of living, the well-heeled are more likely to have the income and assets to move and re-establish themselves someplace new in retirement. This population shift can increase the average check amount in destination states and lower it in states that lose financially mobile retirees.

Factors that impact the size of a Social Security check

Social Security benefits are based on your lifetime income and the age at which you claim your benefits. Ultimately, how much you get depends on the Social Security benefits formula. The amount of your Social Security check is based on a primary insurance amount (PIA); it determines your benefit amount at full retirement age (FRA), which falls between ages 66 and 67, depending on the year you were born.

The age at which you begin to take your benefits can significantly reduce or increase your monthly check. If you retire early at age 62, your benefit will be reduced by 30%. However, taking Social Security at full retirement age (FRA) gives you 100% of your benefits. Delay Social Security after your FRA, and you'll get an extra 2/3 of 1% for each month you delay after your birthday month, adding up to 8% for each full year you wait until age 70.

In January 2025, the average Social Security monthly check for retired workers was $1,978.77. Let's take a look at the average Social Security checks across the country, according to the data from Table 5.J6 included in the Annual Statistical Supplement, 2024.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Average and median retiree benefit by state- from Alabama to Mississippi (2024) State Number of beneficiaries Average benefit Median benefit All areas 50,147,679 $1,905.31 $1,852.70 Alabama 800,556 $1,855.76 $1,793.70 Alaska 88,118 $1,837.49 $1,733.00 Arizona 1,173,710 $1,949.20 $1,912.70 Arkansas 489,372 $1,789.74 $1,716.70 California 4,935,826 $1,865.85 $1,766.70 Colorado 760,497 $1,957.85 $1,897.70 Connecticut 564,284 $2,113.55 $2,083.70 Delaware 190,772 $2,089.60 $2,064.00 District of Columbia 62,951 $1,916.82 $1,696.00 Florida 3,950,727 $1,893.70 $1,838.70 Georgia 1,451,725 $1,858.92 $1,789.00 Hawaii 244,108 $1,908.40 $1,853.70 Idaho 304,542 $1,880.27 $1,828.70 Illinois 1,762,528 $1,934.05 $1,907.70 Indiana 1,040,309 $1,965.67 $1,952.70 Iowa 531,390 $1,921.35 $1,883.70 Kansas 447,780 $1,982.01 $1,929.70 Kentucky 679,811 $1,802.88 $1,747.70 Louisiana 617,733 $1,759.21 $1,673.70 Maine 274,680 $1,815.69 $1,740.70 Maryland 826,795 $2,054.45 $2,007.70 Massachusetts 998,126 $2,002.60 $1,946.00 Michigan 1,686,642 $1,997.23 $2,004.70 Minnesota 887,418 $2,015.58 $1,981.70 Mississippi 469,560 $1,755.81 $1,672.70

Swipe to scroll horizontally Average and median retiree benefit by state- from Missouri to Wyoming (2024) State Number of beneficiaries Average benefit Median benefit Missouri 985,925 $1,869.32 $1,822.70 Montana 203,563 $1,817.32 $1,750.70 Nebraska 286,550 $1,937.23 $1,879.70 Nevada 464,820 $1,842.52 $1,784.85 New Hampshire 255,349 $2,094.43 $2,039.00 New Jersey 1,316,238 $2,110.41 $2,099.70 New Mexico 345,706 $1,799.23 $1,695.70 New York 2,825,851 $1,951.32 $1,913.70 North Carolina 1,712,389 $1,909.33 $1,831.70 North Dakota 113,352 $1,855.97 $1,794.70 Ohio 1,779,927 $1,857.72 $1,853.70 Oklahoma 593,586 $1,856.29 $1,794.70 Oregon 729,072 $1,917.65 $1,866.70 Pennsylvania 2,193,704 $1,978.59 $1,945.70 Rhode Island 177,649 $1,971.59 $1,922.70 South Carolina 950,631 $1,926.13 $1,864.70 South Dakota 156,249 $1,848.29 $1,780.00 Tennessee 1,102,927 $1,889.61 $1,821.70 Texas 3,404,297 $1,865.43 $1,775.70 Utah 123,996 $1,988.23 $1,938.70 Vermont 123,996 $1,960.91 $1,883.15 Virginia 1,247,886 $1,984.79 $1,906.40 Washington 1,135,608 $2,021.79 $1,991.70 West Virginia 313,027 $1,838.85 $1,806.70 Wisconsin 1,041,496 $1,957.05 $1,932.00 Wyoming 98,346 $1,950.46 $1,908.45

Connecticut wins for biggest check, but not by much

The states that receive the largest number of Social Security checks come as no surprise; California (4,935,826), Florida (3,950,727), Texas (3,404,297), New York (2,825,851) and Pennsylvania (2,193,704) top that list, accounting for 17.3 million of the 50.1 million retired-worker beneficiaries receiving benefits or 35.4% of all retired-workers collecting checks.

But which states get the biggest average checks? States in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are home to the highest average benefits. Connecticut ($2,113.55), New Jersey ($2,110.41), New Hampshire ($2,094.43), Delaware ($2,089.60) and Maryland ($2,054.45) have the five highest average Social Security monthly checks.

Southern states make up the majority of the states with the smallest benefits. Mississippi ($1,755.81), Louisiana ($1,759.21), Arkansas ($1,789.74), New Mexico ($1,799.23) and Kentucky ($1,802.88) have the five lowest average monthly benefits.