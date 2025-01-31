What Is the February Social Security Payment Schedule?
The date your February Social Security benefit arrives depends on what day of the month you were born. Payments follow the month they are due, so your February check is for January.
February Social Security checks will begin arriving on the third of the month and will continue through the 28th. When your first payment arrives depends on your birthday.
Beneficiaries who filed claims after May 1, 1997, and receive retirement, disability or survivor benefits are paid on either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month. If you received benefits before May 1997, you also have a specific payment date.
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are distributed monthly, usually on the first day of the month. However, that won’t happen in February.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
February 1 falls on a Saturday this year. That means your SSI payment will be sent out on Friday, January 31. In November 2024, SSI beneficiaries experienced a similar situation when they received December’s payment a few days early.
The Social Security Administration prepares its payment schedules well in advance of checks being sent out. This ensures you receive your payments on time. For February, the recent cost of living adjustment (COLA), implemented in January, is factored in.
You should see a small uptick in your monthly Social Security checks in 2025. Starting in January, the 2.5% cost-of-living (COLA) increase will add a little less than $50 to the average monthly benefit of about $1,900, according to the SSA. That’s down from a 3.2% COLA in 2024, but in line with the average 2.6% increase over the past two decades.
So, when will you see your February 2025 payment?
The February Social Security payment calendar
If you collect Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or retirement benefits, your benefit payment date is determined by your birthday. If you get auxiliary benefits on someone else’s earnings record, spousal or survivor benefits, for example, your payment date is determined by that person’s birthday, not yours.
February Social Security payment dates
These are the dates you can expect your monthly payments in February 2025:
- Jan. 31: If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you should receive your February Social Security payment for February on January 31, 2025.
- Feb 3: You will receive your Social Security payment on this date if you also receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), are enrolled in a Medicare Savings Program, live overseas, or have been receiving Social Security since before May 1, 1997.
- Feb. 12: You will receive your Social Security payment on the 12th, the second Wednesday in February, if your birthday is between the 1st and 10th of your birth month.
- Feb. 19: You should receive your Social Security payment on the third Wednesday in February if your birthday is between the 11th and the 20th of your birth month.
- Feb. 26: If your birthday falls after the 20th of your birth month, you should get your Social Security payment on the fourth Wednesday in February.
For a more detailed 2025 schedule, see our story, Social Security Payment Schedule for 2025
How to report a missing Social Security payment
If you don’t receive your electronic payments on the scheduled date, contact your bank or financial institution. Sometimes, the Social Security Administration experiences a delay in posting your payment.
If you still need help, call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contact your local Social Security office.
Related Content
- The Average Social Security Check by Age
- Social Security Basics: 12 Things You Must Know About Claiming and Maximizing Your Social Security Benefits
- Boost Your Social Security Benefit Every Month You Delay
- When To Take Social Security Payments: Your Age is Key
- Retirement Calculator: How Much Do I Need to Retire?
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
How to Cushion Your Tax Refund From Inflation
If you're planning on receiving a tax refund, there are a variety of strategies you can employ to protect it from rising costs.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
The Outlook for Home and Auto Insurance in 2025?
Home and auto insurance premiums may not increase as much as in recent years, but the industry remains under pressure.
By Sandra Block Published
-
If Not Long-Term Care Insurance, Then What?
If you don't buy long-term care insurance, how can you plan to cover your long-term care needs once they (most likely inevitably) arise?
By Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC® Published
-
RFK Jr. Confused Medicare and Medicaid: Here's the Difference
The HHS Secretary nominee confused Medicare and Medicaid programs, though he would be responsible for them. We break down the difference.
By Maurie Backman Published
-
How to Stop Ageism From Tanking Your Retirement
More older workers report instances of ageism. Here's how you can stop age discrimination before it affects your career and retirement savings.
By Maurie Backman Published
-
Post-Disaster Financial Planning: How to Protect Your Assets
A financial adviser who knows all about surviving natural disasters recommends ways to mitigate long-term damage to your financial health after a disaster.
By Pam Krueger Published
-
Coach Chuck Pagano Is 'Unretiring' — What About You?
Chuck Pagano is joining the Baltimore Ravens after retiring four years ago. Here's what it takes to unretire.
By Katie Oelker Published
-
Trump Offers Millions of Workers Buyouts. If You're Near Retirement, Should You Take a Buyout?
President Trump is offering government workers a buyout. If you are on the receiving end of this or a similar offer and are close to retirement, here’s what to consider.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
-
Listed: Live Your Snowbird Life Year-Round in These Three Homes
See fabulous real estate listings of homes in snowbird destinations Savannah, San Diego and South Padre Island, as part of Kiplinger's new "Listed" series.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
Your Family Money Values Matter: How to Get on the Same Page
How you grow up shapes you financially. That can make things tricky for couples and their kids, so follow these four steps to help establish your family values.
By Julie Virta, CFP®, CFA, CTFA Published