What Is the February Social Security Payment Schedule?

February Social Security checks will begin arriving on the third of the month and will continue through the 28th. When your first payment arrives depends on your birthday.

Beneficiaries who filed claims after May 1, 1997, and receive retirement, disability or survivor benefits are paid on either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month. If you received benefits before May 1997, you also have a specific payment date.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are distributed monthly, usually on the first day of the month. However, that won’t happen in February.

February 1 falls on a Saturday this year. That means your SSI payment will be sent out on Friday, January 31. In November 2024, SSI beneficiaries experienced a similar situation when they received December’s payment a few days early.

The Social Security Administration prepares its payment schedules well in advance of checks being sent out. This ensures you receive your payments on time. For February, the recent cost of living adjustment (COLA), implemented in January, is factored in.

You should see a small uptick in your monthly Social Security checks in 2025. Starting in January, the 2.5% cost-of-living (COLA) increase will add a little less than $50 to the average monthly benefit of about $1,900, according to the SSA . That’s down from a 3.2% COLA in 2024, but in line with the average 2.6% increase over the past two decades.

So, when will you see your February 2025 payment?

The February Social Security payment calendar

If you collect Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or retirement benefits, your benefit payment date is determined by your birthday. If you get auxiliary benefits on someone else’s earnings record, spousal or survivor benefits, for example, your payment date is determined by that person’s birthday, not yours.

These are the dates you can expect your monthly payments in February 2025 :

Jan. 31: If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you should receive your February Social Security payment for February on January 31, 2025.

If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you should receive your February Social Security payment for February on January 31, 2025. Feb 3: You will receive your Social Security payment on this date if you also receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), are enrolled in a Medicare Savings Program, live overseas, or have been receiving Social Security since before May 1, 1997.

You will receive your Social Security payment on this date if you also receive (SSI), are enrolled in a Medicare Savings Program, live overseas, or have been receiving Social Security since before May 1, 1997. Feb. 12: You will receive your Social Security payment on the 12th, the second Wednesday in February, if your birthday is between the 1st and 10th of your birth month.

You will receive your Social Security payment on the 12th, the second Wednesday in February, if your birthday is between the 1st and 10th of your birth month. Feb. 19: You should receive your Social Security payment on the third Wednesday in February if your birthday is between the 11th and the 20th of your birth month.

You should receive your Social Security payment on the third Wednesday in February if your birthday is between the 11th and the 20th of your birth month. Feb. 26: If your birthday falls after the 20th of your birth month, you should get your Social Security payment on the fourth Wednesday in February.

How to report a missing Social Security payment

If you don’t receive your electronic payments on the scheduled date, contact your bank or financial institution. Sometimes, the Social Security Administration experiences a delay in posting your payment.

If you still need help, call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contact your local Social Security office.