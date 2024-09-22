The first 2025 Social Security payments will begin arriving in January. When you receive your payment, with a few exceptions, is based on your date of birth. However, if you received Social Security before May 1997 or are receiving both Social Security & SSI, Social Security is paid on the 3rd and SSI on the 1st

If your payment date falls on a federal holiday or weekend, you can expect to receive that month’s payment on the weekday immediately prior.

What will the average monthly social security check be in 2025?

Even though the official COLA increase for 2025 hasn’t been announced, Kiplinger economist David Payne estimates that the final percentage could be around 2.5%.

In August 2024, the average Social Security monthly check for all retirement beneficiaries was $1,920.48, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). If this percentage becomes effective, beneficiaries will see an annual increase of $576 or a monthly increase of $48.00.

Schedule of Social Security benefit payments in 2025

Based on the Social Security payment schedule for 2025, here you can find all the confirmed payment dates for retirees:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Schedule of Social Security Benefit Payments 2025 Birth date on MONTH MONTH MONTH Birth date on January February March 1st – 10th Wednesday, January 8 Wednesday, February 12 Wednesday, March 12 11th – 20th Wednesday, January 15 Wednesday, February 19 Wednesday, March 19 21st – 31st Wednesday, January 22 Wednesday, February 26 Wednesday, March 26 Birth date on April May June 1st – 10th Wednesday, April 9 Wednesday, May 14 Wednesday, June 11 11th – 20th Wednesday, April 16 Wednesday, May 21 Wednesday, June 18 21st – 31st Wednesday, April 23 Wednesday, May 28 Wednesday, June 25 Birth date on July August September 1st – 10th Wednesday, July 9 Wednesday, August 13 Wednesday, September 10 11th – 20th Wednesday, July 16 Wednesday, August 20 Wednesday, September 17 21st – 31st Wednesday, July 23 Wednesday, August 27 Wednesday, September 24 Birth date on October November December 1st – 10th Wednesday, October 8 Wednesday, November 12 Wednesday, December 10 11th – 20th Wednesday, October 15 Wednesday, November 19 Wednesday, December 17 21st – 31st Wednesday, October 22 Wednesday, November 26 Wednesday, December 24

Consider signing-up for a my Social Security account

You can use a my Social Security account to safely manage your personal Social Security information. If you are concerned about mail theft or travel often, you can opt out of mailed notices for those available online.

The account can help you manage tasks such as request a replacement Social Security card, check the status of an application, estimate future benefits and receive updates about the COLA for 2025. This account can also be used to update your direct deposit information and get your Social Security 1099 form.