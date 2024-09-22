Social Security Payment Schedule for 2025
Find out when you can expect your first 2025 Social Security payment and the date you get paid when your scheduled day falls on a holiday.
The first 2025 Social Security payments will begin arriving in January. When you receive your payment, with a few exceptions, is based on your date of birth. However, if you received Social Security before May 1997 or are receiving both Social Security & SSI, Social Security is paid on the 3rd and SSI on the 1st
If your payment date falls on a federal holiday or weekend, you can expect to receive that month’s payment on the weekday immediately prior.
What will the average monthly social security check be in 2025?
Even though the official COLA increase for 2025 hasn’t been announced, Kiplinger economist David Payne estimates that the final percentage could be around 2.5%.
In August 2024, the average Social Security monthly check for all retirement beneficiaries was $1,920.48, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). If this percentage becomes effective, beneficiaries will see an annual increase of $576 or a monthly increase of $48.00.
Schedule of Social Security benefit payments in 2025
Based on the Social Security payment schedule for 2025, here you can find all the confirmed payment dates for retirees:
|Birth date on
|MONTH
|MONTH
|MONTH
|Birth date on
|January
|February
|March
|1st – 10th
|Wednesday, January 8
|Wednesday, February 12
|Wednesday, March 12
|11th – 20th
|Wednesday, January 15
|Wednesday, February 19
|Wednesday, March 19
|21st – 31st
|Wednesday, January 22
|Wednesday, February 26
|Wednesday, March 26
|Birth date on
|April
|May
|June
|1st – 10th
|Wednesday, April 9
|Wednesday, May 14
|Wednesday, June 11
|11th – 20th
|Wednesday, April 16
|Wednesday, May 21
|Wednesday, June 18
|21st – 31st
|Wednesday, April 23
|Wednesday, May 28
|Wednesday, June 25
|Birth date on
|July
|August
|September
|1st – 10th
|Wednesday, July 9
|Wednesday, August 13
|Wednesday, September 10
|11th – 20th
|Wednesday, July 16
|Wednesday, August 20
|Wednesday, September 17
|21st – 31st
|Wednesday, July 23
|Wednesday, August 27
|Wednesday, September 24
|Birth date on
|October
|November
|December
|1st – 10th
|Wednesday, October 8
|Wednesday, November 12
|Wednesday, December 10
|11th – 20th
|Wednesday, October 15
|Wednesday, November 19
|Wednesday, December 17
|21st – 31st
|Wednesday, October 22
|Wednesday, November 26
|Wednesday, December 24
Consider signing-up for a my Social Security account
You can use a my Social Security account to safely manage your personal Social Security information. If you are concerned about mail theft or travel often, you can opt out of mailed notices for those available online.
The account can help you manage tasks such as request a replacement Social Security card, check the status of an application, estimate future benefits and receive updates about the COLA for 2025. This account can also be used to update your direct deposit information and get your Social Security 1099 form.
