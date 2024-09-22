Social Security Payment Schedule for 2025

Find out when you can expect your first 2025 Social Security payment and the date you get paid when your scheduled day falls on a holiday.

Red mark on the calendar at January 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Donna LeValley
By
published
in Features

The first 2025 Social Security payments will begin arriving in January. When you receive your payment, with a few exceptions, is based on your date of birth. However, if you received Social Security before May 1997 or are receiving both Social Security & SSI, Social Security is paid on the 3rd and SSI on the 1st

If your payment date falls on a federal holiday or weekend, you can expect to receive that month’s payment on the weekday immediately prior.

What will the average monthly social security check be in 2025?

Even though the official COLA increase for 2025 hasn’t been announced, Kiplinger economist David Payne estimates that the final percentage could be around 2.5%.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

In August 2024, the average Social Security monthly check for all retirement beneficiaries was $1,920.48, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). If this percentage becomes effective, beneficiaries will see an annual increase of $576 or a monthly increase of $48.00. 

Schedule of Social Security benefit payments in 2025

Based on the Social Security payment schedule for 2025, here you can find all the confirmed payment dates for retirees:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Schedule of Social Security Benefit Payments 2025
Birth date onMONTHMONTHMONTH
Birth date onJanuaryFebruaryMarch
1st – 10thWednesday, January 8Wednesday, February 12Wednesday, March 12
11th – 20thWednesday, January 15Wednesday, February 19Wednesday, March 19
21st – 31stWednesday, January 22Wednesday, February 26Wednesday, March 26
Birth date onAprilMayJune
1st – 10thWednesday, April 9Wednesday, May 14Wednesday, June 11
11th – 20thWednesday, April 16Wednesday, May 21Wednesday, June 18
21st – 31stWednesday, April 23Wednesday, May 28Wednesday, June 25
Birth date onJulyAugustSeptember
1st – 10thWednesday, July 9Wednesday, August 13Wednesday, September 10
11th – 20thWednesday, July 16Wednesday, August 20Wednesday, September 17
21st – 31stWednesday, July 23Wednesday, August 27Wednesday, September 24
Birth date onOctoberNovemberDecember
1st – 10thWednesday, October 8Wednesday, November 12Wednesday, December 10
11th – 20thWednesday, October 15Wednesday, November 19Wednesday, December 17
21st – 31stWednesday, October 22Wednesday, November 26Wednesday, December 24

Consider signing-up for a my Social Security account

You can use a my Social Security account  to safely manage your personal Social Security information. If you are concerned about mail theft or travel often, you can opt out of mailed notices for those available online.

The account can help you manage tasks such as request a replacement Social Security card, check the status of an application, estimate future benefits and receive updates about the COLA for 2025. This account can also be used to update your direct deposit information and get your Social Security 1099 form.

Related Content

Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Personal Finance Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8