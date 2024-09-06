Social Security Administration Announces New Streamlined SSI Application

The Social Security Administration announced it would be taking a “large step” to simplify the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) application process. Starting in December, the administration will provide an online application for SSI that is streamlined and less onerous than the current application process.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) provides monthly payments for those with little to no income or resources, individuals who are disabled, or adults aged 65 and older. To apply for SSI with the current application process, you’ll need to collect a number of documents, including medical sources, proof of living arrangements, proof of income and much more. You’ll also need to complete interviews with SSI representatives, either by phone or in person. This is because SSA requires extensive amounts of information to make accurate eligibility and payment determinations.

Despite requiring extensive information to be provided during the application process, the Social Security Administration hopes to make the process less “burdensome and challenging for the public.”

SSI Application Changes

The first step of the process, known as iClaim expansion or the SSI Simplification Phase I initiative, is intended to establish a fully online, simplified SSI application for Title XVI 1 disability applicants within the iClaim system. iClaim is an online portal that can be used to apply for multiple types of Social Security benefits. The new application will use “user-tested, plain-language questions, prepopulated answers where possible, seamless step-by-step transitions and more,” according to the SSA, and will be implemented in late 2024.

The initial rollout of the iClaim expansion will be available for first-time applicants between 18 and 65, who have never married and are concurrently applying for Social Security benefits and SSI. The second phase, which is set to go into effect in late 2025, will expand the new application to all applicants. These initiatives are just parts of a multi-year effort to simplify the SSI application process.

“Over the past year, we have asked many applicants and advocates – as well as our workforce – how we could make the SSI application process easier and simpler," said Martin O’Malley, Commissioner of Social Security. "Now, we are taking an important first step to do just that.”

In 2022, 1.23 million individuals applied for SSI benefits based on blindness or disability and 172,000 individuals applied for SSI benefits based on age. In each month of 2022, an average of 7.5 million individuals received Federal SSI benefits.

