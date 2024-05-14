Social Security Expands Access To SSI Benefits

Social Security expands access to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits and reduces administrative burden for low-income households.

Erin Bendig
By
published

Under a new rule, the Social Security Administration is set to update the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program to expand access to benefits. Primarily, the administration is set to change the definition of a “public assistance household” when determining who receives benefits in order to include households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), as well as households where not all members currently receive public assistance. Doing so will allow potentially millions more people to qualify for SSI and could increase SSI payment amounts for recipients.

“I’m committed to making systemic changes to help people access the critical benefits they need, including SSI,” said Martin O’Malley, commissioner of Social Security, in a statement. “By simplifying our policies and including an additional program geared towards low-income families, such as the SNAP, we are removing significant barriers to accessing SSI. These changes promote greater equity in our programs.” 

Erin Bendig
Personal Finance Writer

Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.

