Can Both Spouses Collect Social Security Benefits? What You Need to Know

If you’re 62 years of age or older, Social Security can provide you a source of income when you retire or can no longer work due to a disability. When it comes to benefits, both spouses can receive Social Security, which is based on their individual earnings records and at what age they claim benefits. In other words, one spousal payment does not offset or affect the other.

That said, Social Security has a maximum family benefit, the maximum amount you can collect monthly based on your earnings record. Right now, the maximum amount is between 150% and 188% of your monthly benefit payment at full retirement age (FRA), according to AARP.

How does social security work for married people?

Retirees claiming Social Security have options. Married couples may have more options than a single person because each person in the marriage can claim benefits at different dates and may also be eligible for spousal benefits.

When you reach age 62, for every year you delay taking Social Security up to age 70, you could receive up to 8% more in future monthly payments, according to Fidelity. However, once you turn 70, the increases stop. Each spouse can claim benefits. However, the amount they receive is based on their own work record.

Or, they can choose to claim up to 50% of their spouse's benefit at full retirement age. If one spouse earns more money than the other, claiming the spousal benefit may make sense. However, before you choose this option, find out how much your own estimated benefits will be at full retirement age.

Can you claim both retirement and spousal benefits?

According to the Social Security Administration, you and your spouse must be married for at least one year before qualifying for spousal benefits. If you parent your spouse’s child, the one-year rule does not apply. If you are or were entitled to benefits under Social Security or the Railroad Retirement Act in the month before you got married, you are also entitled to your spouse’s benefits. However, a divorced spouse must have been married for ten years to get the spousal benefits.

What you need to know:

You must be at least 62 years of age to claim spousal benefits, and you and your spouse have to have been married for at least one year, in most cases.

You can’t collect spousal benefits unless your spouse already receives Social Security. If your spouse claims their own benefit, you are dually entitled. This means you apply for both retirement and spousal benefits simultaneously, and you’ll get the higher of the two amounts.

At age 62, you can receive spousal benefits equal to 32.5% of your spouse’s full retirement age benefit amount. The amount you receive increases each month until you reach full retirement age. You can collect 50% of your partner’s benefit at that time.

Waiting to claim your Social Security benefits enables the benefit amount to grow. Plus, if your spouse draws spousal benefits on your record, it will not affect what you get from Social Security.

When is the best time to collect benefits?

Before claiming benefits, you must pay Social Security taxes for at least ten years. You can start receiving benefits as early as 62, and the amount you receive is based on your earnings each year. If your spouse has a lower earning record or no record at all, they can collect on your earnings record when they turn 62, and vice versa if you haven’t worked or have a lower earning record.

There are several reasons to take Social Security early, at age 62. If you decide to retire at this age, the benefit payment may be a necessary source of income each month. Or, you may be concerned you won’t live long enough to collect your full benefits due to a serious health condition. On the other hand, the earlier you start to collect Social Security, the less you’ll receive each month.

Planning ahead for retirement

Although many people don’t start planning for retirement until they reach their 60s, it’s always a good idea to plan ahead when you're young and to start putting money away in a savings account or 401(k). That’s because most financial planners recommend replacing about 80% of your pre-retirement income to maintain the same lifestyle after you retire.

Log into the Social Security site to apply for benefits and check eligibility.