How to Apply for Social Security

While choosing the right timing to apply for Social Security retirement benefits can be complicated, the actual process of applying is a lot more straightforward.

You can apply for your monthly benefit any time between age 62 and 70. After deciding when to apply for Social Security retirement benefits, you can apply online or with assistance by phone or in person.

Applying for Social Security involves:

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Timing your first benefit payment

Gathering all the information needed to apply

Choosing to apply online or in person

Deciding whether or not to withhold taxes

Checking application or appeal status

1. Timing your first benefit payment

The age you choose to apply for benefits will impact your monthly benefit amount. You are entitled to full benefits only when you reach your full retirement age (FRA). If you start receiving benefits early, your benefits will be reduced a small percentage for each month before your FRA. If you delay taking your benefits from your FRA up to age 70, your benefit amount will increase.

While there's no "correct" claiming age for everybody, the prevailing opinion is that if you can afford it, delaying Social Security can pay off over a long retirement. The primary reason people start collecting Social Security early is because they need the money. It's worth considering putting off filing for your benefit to lock in a higher monthly payment for life if you can pay for your retirement expenses from savings for at least a couple of years.

Claiming benefits early. Claiming benefits before your FRA will decrease your check. Monthly benefits are reduced by 5/9 of 1% for each month before normal retirement age, up to 36 months. If the number of months exceeds 36, then the benefit is further reduced by 5/12 of 1% per month. If you wait to collect until after your FRA, your monthly benefit will increase.

Delaying collection of benefits. Waiting to collect your Social Security benefits will permanently increase your monthly payment. You'll get an extra 2/3 of 1% for each month you delay after your birthday month. You can further increase your benefit up to 8% for each full year you wait until age 70. You can't accumulate any additional delayed retirement credits after the age of 70.

Applying for spousal benefits. If you’re eligible because of your spouse’s work, your maximum benefit is achieved at your FRA and won't increase if you wait and apply after that time. There are no delayed benefits credits for benefits based on a spouse's contributions.

If your spouse has passed away, you may be eligible for Survivor benefits starting at age 60, or at age 50 if you are disabled.

When to expect your first check should arrive

Your first check won't arrive until the month after the one you pick in your application. If needed, you can time your first benefit payment to avoid a gap in income. You can apply any time up to four months before the month you pick.

For example, you want your first check in May. Follow this timing:

Apply for benefits in December, January, February, March, or April

Pick April as the month to receive benefits in the application

Get your first check in May

2. Gathering all information needed to apply

The application requires some current and historical information. Before you go to a local SSA office or apply online, go through your records and gather the necessary information. You can use the list below to get started and also identify what records you need to request from previous employers or the IRS.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Type of Information What is required? How to get the information Row 0 - Cell 3 Basic information about yourself Social Security number Your SS card Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 0 Where you were born (city, state, country) Birth certificate Row 2 - Cell 3 Your earnings history Verification of your record of earnings You can receive an immediate Social Security Statement online by using a free my Social Security account Fill out Request for Social Security Statement (PDF). Then, mail to the address provided in the form. Employer details for current year and prior 2 years Name of employer, dates worked, average hours worked, pay rates W-2s, pay stubs Row 4 - Cell 3 Current and past marriages Your spouse/former spouse's Social Security number and birth date, Date you got married/divorced and where you got married (city, state, country) Marriage/divorce certificates, old joint tax returns should contain social security numbers for both spouses Row 5 - Cell 3 Direct deposit for benefit payments Routing and account number for your bank account This information usually appears at the bottom of a check or check your bank's app/website Row 6 - Cell 3 Names of your children- Some children may be eligible for benefits based on your work history. SSA will ask for the first and last name of children who are: Age 17 and younger, or ages 18–19 and in school (K–12) full time, or any age if they developed a disability at age 21 or younger Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 U.S. Military Service Type of duty and branch and service period dates Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3

3. Applying for benefits online and in person

You will need to create or sign in to your my Social Security account when you start the online application process. This is a free service where you'll be able to manage your Social Security benefits by reviewing your earnings history, check the status of your application and print your 1099.

Applying online for your Social Security benefits is the easiest and most convenient way to apply. You can move at your own pace and save your application as you go, so you can take a break at any time. The Social Security Administration (SSA) estimates it takes 10 to 30 minutes to complete the online application depending on the complexity of your situation.

Applying in person. You can apply with assistance by making an appointment. Appointments are made by phone at 1 800-772-1213. (Call TTY 1 800-325-0778 if you're deaf or hard of hearing). An agent will assist you by scheduling your appointment and they determine whether it'll be on the phone or in person.

4. Deciding whether or not to withhold taxes

You will pay federal income taxes on your benefits if your combined income (50% of your benefit amount plus any other earned income) exceeds $25,000 per year if filing individually or $32,000 per year if married filing jointly. You might also be liable for state and local income taxes on your benefit depending on where you live. Although, not all retirees who live in states that tax Social Security benefits will have to pay state income taxes on their benefits.

The tax experts at Kiplinger can help you figure out if you live in a state that taxes SS benefits and when the tax is levied. Read States That Tax Social Security Benefits in 2024 to learn which states.

There are two ways to pay any tax due on your Social Security benefits. You can either pay the IRS directly at tax time or withhold taxes from your monthly payment. You may choose to withhold 7%, 10%, 12%, or 22% of your monthly payment.

The request to withhold taxes can be done by phone, fax or mail. You can download Form W-4 V: Voluntary Withholding Request from the IRS' website. Then, fax or mail the completed form to the Social Security office closest to your home.

5. Checking application or appeal status

After applying, you can expect a letter letting you know if you are approved for benefits or if you need to provide more information. If you apply two to four months before your chosen start month, you should expect the letter towards the end of your chosen start month. Otherwise, you’ll typically get it within 30 days of applying.

You’ll pick a month for your benefit to start in the application. If approved, your first check generally arrives the month after the one you pick.

If you are not approved for benefits, you may want to appeal. Both the appeal process and the process of getting an approval on your initial application can take some time. A number of factors affect how long a review takes, including what type of application or appeal has been submitted. You can check up on the status of an initial application or appeal, see where you are in the process and learn when the SSA expects to have a decision.

Check the status of your application by either logging-in to your my Social Security account or calling 1 800-772-1213 (Call TTY +1 800-325-0778 if you're deaf or hard of hearing) for automated assistance. When you hear "How can I help you today?" say "application status."

Bottom line

The process of applying for Social Security benefits isn't too complicated. You can do it yourself online or with assistance from a representative of the SSA. However, choosing when to apply is the harder part. The timing is up to you and should be based on your own personal needs.