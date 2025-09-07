Your 401(k) Options Just Got More Complicated: Here's What You Need to Know

It's official. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that could transform your 401(k) investment options.

For the first time, complex choices such as private equity, real estate, expanded annuities and even cryptocurrency may be added to your plan's menu.

These aren't the plain-vanilla mutual funds and index funds to which most of us are accustomed. They're bigger, flashier and at least on paper, full of promise.

But promise is one thing; reality is another. These products are generally more complicated, less flexible and often more expensive to own.

The executive order doesn't require your employer to offer them. But if they do, you'll need to be ready to navigate a very different and potentially riskier set of choices.

Why add these complicated investments to 401(k)s?

You can buy private equity, real estate funds or annuities outside your 401(k). Why the sudden push to add them to workplace retirement plans?

The pitch is simple: These investments promise the potential for higher returns than traditional stocks and bonds.

Private equity and real estate, for example, can offer access to private deals and growth opportunities not found in typical mutual funds.

Annuities, on the other hand, are marketed as a way to guarantee income in retirement — a kind of safety net for those who want steady, predictable cash flow.

However, these offerings are much harder to evaluate and even harder to escape. That makes them risky for the average saver who doesn't have a team of analysts at their side.

It's fair to ask who really benefits. The strongest push is coming from the companies that stand to profit, such as insurance firms, recordkeepers and investment managers.

These are the same entities that can charge higher fees and lock in long-term contracts with plan sponsors once these products are on the menu.

Surveys from these companies claim that savers want more choice. But the reality tells a different story: Fewer than 2% of 401(k) plans currently offer private equity or private credit, and many employers avoid adding annuities because they're complicated to explain, compare and manage over time.

The heightened risk of complexity

More investment options can sound like a win. But in retirement planning, more choice often means more homework and more ways to get tripped up.

Before you even think about investing, you'd need to understand exactly what you're buying, how it fits into your bigger retirement picture and what it's going to cost you.

These aren't mutual funds, which are relatively straightforward and easy to sell if you need cash. Private equity, for example, can be illiquid. You might have to lock up your money for years. The fees are often layered and harder to spot, which can quietly shrink your returns.

Annuities come with their own hurdles. Contracts can lock you in for a decade or more, and the terms are often so dense that even seasoned investors struggle to compare one product to another.

Even if an annuity's promise of lifetime income sounds appealing, that doesn't mean it's the right fit for your retirement goals.

Here's the bigger concern: Are employers equipped to evaluate these products in the first place?

As fiduciaries, 401(k) plan sponsors are supposed to act in participants' best interests. But many lack the expertise to dig into these complex investments, monitor them over time and make sure they truly belong in your plan.

How will you make informed decisions?

It's important to remember that you already have ways to access these investments without complicating your 401(k).

If you have a Roth 401(k), you can take tax-free withdrawals after age 59½.

With a traditional 401(k), you might qualify for an in-service withdrawal after 59½, which lets you roll funds into an IRA.

Even if your employer decides to add these investment options to your 401(k), you're the one who must decide whether to use them.

Plan providers can explain how an option works, but they're not looking at your full financial picture, including your tax situation, your spouse's benefits, your other investments or your retirement goals. Their job is to educate, not advise.

That's why it's worth thinking about how you'll evaluate any new choices that appear in your plan.

In some cases, you might decide it's better to keep things simple. In others, you might choose to move part of your savings outside the plan through an IRA rollover or in-service withdrawal after age 59½.

An IRA typically offers a broader range of investments, including private equity and annuities, on your terms, not your employer's.

This way, you get more control over your retirement dollars without adding unnecessary complexity to your workplace plan.

The point isn't to say "no" to every new feature. It's to make sure you understand exactly how it fits into your strategy before you say "yes."

Proceed with caution

Just because something shows up on your 401(k) menu doesn't mean it belongs on your plate.

Private equity, real estate and annuities can have a place in some retirement plans, but they're not a free upgrade. They come with trade-offs in cost, flexibility and transparency that you need to weigh carefully.

Saving for retirement is a long game. It's easy to get distracted by what's new and shiny, especially when it's framed as an "opportunity."

But your 401(k) should always be built around your goals, your timeline and your comfort with risk, not whatever product just became available.

If you're unsure, this is the time to get a second opinion. Talk to a fee-only fiduciary adviser. That's someone who works for you, not for the companies selling these products. You get advice without the sales pitch or hidden agenda.

The executive order might expand what's possible in a 401(k). Whether that's good for your retirement depends entirely on how, and if, you choose to use it.

