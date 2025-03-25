IRA Rules at a Glance: Contribution Limits, Income Limits and Rollover Options
Here are IRA contribution limits, income limits and rollover rules for Roth, traditional, SIMPLE and SEP IRAs at a glance.
Did you max out your 2024 IRA contribution limit? If not, it's not too late. You still have a few weeks, until April 15, to make a contribution to your Roth and traditional IRAs for 2024. Read on for contribution limits.
IRAs are a popular and valuable tool when saving for retirement. They have taken on greater importance after employers shifted away from defined benefit plans to defined contribution plans; American workers needed new ways to save for their golden years. The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) created the IRA account and by 1975 workers that had no access to employer-sponsored retirement plans could contribute up to $1,500. Over the years, the number of people eligible to contribute has grown as well as the types of IRAs people can choose from.
By mid-2023, 55.5 million (or 42.2%) U.S. households reported that they owned individual retirement accounts (IRAs), according to a 2023 ICI report on The Role of IRAs in US Households’ Saving for Retirement. IRA accounts held $14.5 trillion at the end of June, roughly one-third of total retirement assets of $40 trillion.
The tables below can give you the contribution limits, income limits and rollover rules for IRAs: Roth, traditional, SIMPLE and SEP at a glance. There are also links to articles that flesh out the rules in greater detail and often provide planning advice.
|Header Cell - Column 0
2025 Age 50 and older
2024 Age 50 and older
$8,000
$8,000
$8,000
$8,000
n/a
n/a
|Header Cell - Column 0
2025
2024
$7,000
$7,000
$7,000
$7,000
25% of your total compensation, up to $70,000
25% of your total compensation, up to $69,000
Filing status
2025 Modified adjusted gross income (MAGI)
Contribution limit
2024 Modified adjusted gross income (MAGI)
Contribution limit
|Row 1 - Cell 0
For 2025:
For 2025:
For 2024:
For 2024:
Single
less than $150,000
Full contribution-$7,000
less than $146,000
Full contribution-$7,000
|Row 3 - Cell 0
more than $150,000 but less than $165,000
Partial contribution
more than $146,000 but less than $161,000
Partial contribution
|Row 4 - Cell 0
more than $165,000
Not eligible
≥ $161,000
Not eligible
|Row 5 - Cell 0
For 2025:
For 2025:
For 2024:
For 2024:
Married (filing joint returns)
< $236,000
Full contribution-$7,000
less than $230,000
Full contribution-$7,000
|Row 7 - Cell 0
more than $236,000 but less than $246,000
Partial contribution
more than $230,000 but less than $240,000
Partial contribution
|Row 8 - Cell 0
more than $246,000
Not eligible
more than $240,000
Not eligible
|Row 9 - Cell 0
For 2025:
For 2025:
For 2024:
For 2024:
Married (filing separately)
less than $10,000
Partial contribution
less than $10,000
Partial contribution
|Row 11 - Cell 0
more than $10,000
Not eligible
more than $10,000
Not eligible
Consider the backdoor Roth option if your income exceeds the limit.
If you earn too much to contribute to a Roth IRA — all may not be lost. You can still access these accounts indirectly through a backdoor Roth IRA.
Creating a backdoor Roth IRA is a two-step process. First, you open a traditional IRA using after-tax dollars instead of the pre-tax money you usually fund these accounts with. Then, you convert the traditional IRA to a Roth, but because none of the contributions were deductible, no income tax is owed on the conversion.
While there are no income limits for setting up a nondeductible IRA or making a Roth conversion, contributions through the back door have the same annual limit in 2025. For more information, Backdoor Roth IRAs: Good for Wealthy Retirees? and get up-to-speed on the pro-rata rule and how to manage withdrawals.
Filing status
Modified adjusted gross income (MAGI)
Deduction limit
Modified adjusted gross income (MAGI)
Deduction limit
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 1 - Cell 4
Single
less than $79,000
Full deduction up to the amount of your contribution limit
less than $77,000
Full deduction up to the amount of your contribution limit
|Row 3 - Cell 0
more than $79,000 but less than $89,000
Partial deduction
more than $7,700 but less than $87,000
Partial deduction
|Row 4 - Cell 0
more than $89,000
No deduction
more than $87,000
No deduction
|Row 5 - Cell 0
For 2025
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|Row 5 - Cell 4
Married (filing joint returns)
less than $126,000
Full deduction up to the amount of your contribution limit
less than $123,000
Full deduction up to the amount of your contribution limit
|Row 7 - Cell 0
more than $126,000 but less than $146,000
Partial deduction
more than $123,000 but less than $143,000
Partial deduction
|Row 8 - Cell 0
more than $146,000
No deduction
more than $143,000
No deduction
|Row 9 - Cell 0
For 2025
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 4
Married (filing separately)
less than $10,000
Partial deduction
less than $10,000
Partial deduction
|Row 11 - Cell 0
more than $10,000
No deduction
more than $10,000
No deduction
Filing Status
2025 Modified adjusted gross income (MAGI)
Deduction limit
2024 Modified adjusted gross income (MAGI)
Deduction limit
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 1 - Cell 4
Single, head of household, or qualifying widow(er)
Any amount
Full deduction up to the amount of your contribution limit
Any amount
Full deduction up to the amount of your contribution limit
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Row 3 - Cell 4
Married filing jointly with a spouse who is not covered by a plan at work
Any amount
Full deduction up to the amount of your contribution limit
Any amount
Full deduction up to the amount of your contribution limit
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|Row 5 - Cell 4
Married filing jointly with a spouse who is covered by a plan at work
less than $236,000
Full deduction up to the amount of your contribution limit
more than $230,000
Full deduction up to the amount of your contribution limit
|Row 7 - Cell 0
more than $236,000 but less than $246,000
Partial deduction
more than $230,000 but less than $240,000
Partial deduction
|Row 8 - Cell 0
more than $246,000
No deduction
more than $240,000
No deduction
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 4
Married filing separately with a spouse who is covered by a plan at work
less than $10,000
Partial deduction
less than $10,000
Partial deduction
|Row 11 - Cell 0
more than $10,000
|Row 11 - Cell 2
more than $10,000
No deduction
A non-deductible IRA
A non-deductible IRA isn’t a type of retirement account; it refers to nondeductible contributions that you make to a traditional IRA. It’s a retirement savings strategy for those whose income exceeds the limits to make deductible IRA contributions or to contribute to a Roth IRA. You will need to file a Form 8606 for every year you made nondeductible IRA contributions
But be aware that making nondeductible contributions to a traditional IRA will complicate your life when it comes time to withdraw funds from your IRA. Why? Because each withdrawal from that traditional IRA will be a combination of your nondeductible contributions, your tax-deductible contributions and all their earnings. And as you take distributions, the ratio will change. How to Calculate Tax-Free and Taxable IRA Withdrawals can give you a more clear picture of how the process works.
SEP Plan criteria for eligible employees and contribution limits
Requirement for equal contributions. SEP plans provide some flexibility to employer owners when cash flow is tight. There's no requirement or obligation for the business owner to make contributions each year, but when they do the percentage of income contributed to a SEP IRA must be the same across all eligible employees, including the owner.
Eligibility to contribute to a SEP IRA. Unlike other retirement plans, there are specific criteria for being eligible to have a SEP IRA as an employee.
You must:
- Be age 21 or older
- Meet the 3-of-5 rule, meaning you've been employed full time by the company for any period of time during at least 3 of the last 5 year
- Earn the minimum annual compensation from the SEP IRA-sponsoring employer. For that is $750 for 2024 and 2025.
A company may exclude the following from its SEP IRA:
- Employees that are covered by a union collective bargaining agreement for retirement benefits
- Employees who are not U.S. residents and do not receive US wages.
|Header Cell - Column 0
2025
2024
$16,500
$16,000
SIMPLE employee age 50+ catch up
n/a
$3,500
SIMPLE employee age 50-59 and 64+ catchup
$3,500
n/a
SIMPLE employee age 60-63 catch-up
$5,250
n/a
For employers with 25 or fewer employees:
|Row 4 - Cell 1
|Row 4 - Cell 2
SIMPLE employee deferral (additional 10%)
$17,600
$17,600
SIMPLE employee age 50+ catch-up (additional 10%)
n/a
$3,850
SIMPLE employee age 50-59 and 64+ catchup (additional 10%)
$3,850
n/a
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Row 8 - Cell 2
SIMPLE Employer (Mandatory) Contribution Limits
SIMPLE IRAs operate differently than other IRAs. And it's important to note that employees cannot make SIMPLE IRA contributions on their own behalf. SEP IRA contributions are made by the employer/business owner rather than by individuals/employees, and contribution amounts are determined by the business, subject to IRS limits.
Another unique feature of a SIMPLE IRA plan is that the percentage of income contributed by an employer/owner to a SIMPLE IRA must be the same for all eligible employees, including the owner. For the 2024 tax year, the deadline to contribute to a SIMPLE IRA is April 15, 2025, or the business's tax filing deadline, including extensions up to October 15.
An employer must contribute to a plan and can choose either of the following SIMPLE IRA employer match rules:
- Make a non-elective contribution of at least 2 percent of compensation for all eligible employees. You may limit these non-elective contributions to eligible employees earning at least $5,000, although you do not have to do so. Maximum compensation is $350,000 for the 2025 tax year
- Make a matching contribution of 100 percent up to the first 3 percent of compensation. Employees only get this matching contribution if they contribute to the plan
- Allow additional nonelective contributions to SIMPLE IRA plans. Section 116 of the SECURE Act 2.0 allows employers to make additional contributions to their employees “in a uniform manner,” as long as the contribution does not exceed either up to 10 percent of compensation or $5,000, whichever is less.
SIMPLE IRA deadlines
SIMPLE IRAs have set-up deadlines and contribution deadlines.
Setup deadline: A plan cannot have an effective date later than Oct. 1 for current-year contributions.
Contribution deadline: Employers must make contributions by the business's tax-filing deadline. They must deposit salary deferral contributions from employees no later than 30 business days after the end of the month they were deferred.
Employers are required to make annual contributions to a SIMPLE IRA plan. At minimum, an employer must either match employee contributions, up to 3% of compensation (and no less than 1%), or contribute up to 2% of compensation for all eligible employees, regardless of whether the employee contributes.
Roll From:
Roll To: Roth IRA
Traditional IRA
SIMPLE IRA
A SEP-IRA
Designated Roth Account (401(k), 403(b) or 457(b)
403(b) (pre-tax)
Qualified Plan (pre-tax)
Roth IRA
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
Yes
Yes , after two years
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
SIMPLE IRA
Yes, after two years
Yes, after two years
Yes
Yes, after two years
No
Yes, after two years
Yes, after two years
A SEP-IRA
Yes
Yes
Yes, after two years
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Here are some important rules and limitations about rollovers:
Number of rollovers: the once-per-year rollover rule. You can only make one 60-day indirect rollover, where you receive a check from an IRA and deposit it into another IRA within 60 days, from all of your IRAs (including Traditional, Roth, SEP, and SIMPLE IRAs) within a 12-month period.
Three exceptions to the once-per-year rollover rule. This rule doesn't apply to: (1) trustee-to-trustee transfers — direct transfers of funds between IRA custodians, (2) rollovers to/from qualified plan — rollovers from or to 401(k)s, 403(b)s, etc. and (3) Roth conversions — converting a Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA.
Rollovers from pre-tax accounts to a Roth IRA. If you rollover funds from a traditional, SIMPLE or SEP IRA to a Roth IRA, you will have to include the rollover amount on your tax return and pay income taxes.
Limitations on rollover to SIMPLE IRAs. Rollovers into a SIMPLE IRA from traditional and SEP IRAs, as well as employer-sponsored retirement plans, applies only to contributions made after December 18, 2015. Contributions made prior to that date are ineligible to rollover into a SIMPLE IRA.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.
