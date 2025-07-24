Your 401(k) is Changing: Trump Moves to Open the Door to Private Assets, Cryptocurrency
Six months into President Trump’s second term, and 401(k) savers are getting ready to have more ways to diversify their retirement savings accounts.
Democratizing access to asset classes isn’t reserved for startups and fintechs only. President Trump is also trying to level the playing field, paving the way for everyday investors to invest in alternative investments through their 401(k) or other defined contribution plans.
Trump is expected to sign an executive order in the coming days directing the Labor Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission to issue guidance allowing employers and plan sponsors to include private assets in 401(k) plans.
That means employees could have access to investments such as private equity, hedge funds, private credit, real estate investment trusts (REITS), and venture capital funds through their 401(k)s. Trump is also making it easier for plan sponsors to include cryptocurrency in 401(k) plans.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
It's part of the president’s efforts during his first six months in office to make his mark on retirement accounts in America. Earlier this year, the president’s Department of Labor (DOL) rescinded a 2022 Biden-era guidance calling on plan sponsors to use "extreme care" when considering crypto investments.
That change relieves regulatory pressure on plan sponsors. The DOL is scaling back what it says is overreach on the part of government agencies. This move aligns with Trump's strong support for the cryptocurrency industry. Allowing private assets into 401(k)s is another example of Trump’s deregulation penchant.
Under Trump, “there’s going to be more access, fewer limitations, fewer restrictions and more options available for individuals within 401(k) structures,” says Sarah Gaymon, CPA, director of tax services at Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors + CPAs. “Within the next couple of months or years, there will be even more exciting options.”
Private assets in 401(k)s: how it might work
While details are scant, private assets are expected to be included in 401(k)s primarily via managed accounts. This means investors would likely access them through structured products, such as specialized funds, rather than owning individual private assets directly.
“These types of vehicles made available inside a 401(k) are best delivered in a professionally managed solution or a target-date fund with advice wrapped around that,” said Matt Radgowski, CEO of Halo Investing. That means investors will pay more for access to private assets than they would for investing in a stock or bond ETF.
Proponents of including private assets in 401(k)s argue it brings much-needed diversification to defined contribution plans beyond stocks and bonds. It's something high-net-worth savers have been asking for.
“Adding diversifying asset classes to a defined contribution portfolio can generate four or more years of additional retirement income,” says Josh Cohen, managing director and head of client solutions at PGIM DC Solutions.
“Many of these could be particularly beneficial to pre-retirees and retirees given the characteristics of such asset classes intended to protect against downside risk and inflation,” he says.
In addition to providing diversification, it could also provide individuals in higher income tax brackets who live in high tax states with tax advantages, granted they understand the risks with these types of investments, says Gaymon.
After all, they would get tax-deferred growth and potential tax deductions on the contributions, depending on whether they were contributing to a traditional or Roth 401(k).
The downsides of private assets in 401(k)s
Still, just like with everything in life, there are pros and cons. On the con side, having access to private assets will likely cost more. Plus, there are liquidity concerns.
“Some of these investments are not as liquid as regular stocks. Private investments have longer hold periods, and when retirees do need money, will they have the ability to make withdrawals?” says Gaymon. When adding it to the asset mix, it will need to be planned with care, she says.
Then there’s the quality aspect. If private assets become a popular way to invest in 401(k)s, Radgowski worries there will be a dearth of quality vehicles to invest in. He says there could be a scarcity of quality, which could increase the risk for 401(k) investors.
Leveling the playing field shouldn’t come at a cost
The Trump administration is focused on providing investors with more access, making it easier to invest in private assets and cryptocurrency via defined contribution plans, which could bring more diversification and potentially better returns. Like anything else, there are risks and rewards to that approach.
Investors have to do their part to ensure they understand those risks, and the industry has to do its part to ensure they have investors' best interests in mind.
“It's really important to couple more access with a firm focus on fiduciary responsibility and the best interest of the client,” says Radgowski. “If those two things are not fully aligned in lock step… it will be massively detrimental to their ability to save and retire comfortably.”
Related content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Donna Fuscaldo is the retirement writer at Kiplinger.com. A writer and editor focused on retirement savings, planning, travel and lifestyle, Donna brings over two decades of experience working with publications including AARP, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Investopedia and HerMoney.
-
-
I Let AI Read Privacy Policies for Me. What I Learned Was Frustrating.
A reporter uses AI to review privacy policies, in an effort to better protect herself from fraud and scams.
-
I'm retired and want to save money, but my adult son wants to move back home after his divorce. What should I do?
We asked expert financial advisers for advice and perspective.
-
I'm Retired and Want to Save Money, but My Adult Son Wants to Move Back Home After His Divorce. What Should I Do?
We asked expert financial advisers for advice and perspective.
-
An Investment Strategist Takes a Practical Look at Alternative Investments
Alternatives can play an important role in a portfolio by offering different exposures and goals, but investors should carefully consider their complexity, costs, taxes and liquidity. Here's an alts primer.
-
Ready to Retire? Your Five-Year Business Exit Strategy
If you're a business owner looking to sell and retire, it can take years to complete the process. Use this five-year timeline to prepare and stay on track.
-
How to Turn Your Retirement Dreams into Reality (Despite Your Fears)
Stressing over shrinking savings, rising healthcare costs, or losing your purpose can give you chills, but smart money moves can lead to financial freedom and a happy retirement.
-
Why Your Social Security Check Might Be Smaller (and How to Protect It)
Do you know who can garnish your monthly Social Security benefit? Or take the funds from your bank account? Learn how to protect your benefits from creditors.
-
Your Online Security: 10 Things You Should Know
Online security is more tenuous given the rise of AI. Arm yourself against internet criminals with these tips to strengthen online security.
-
A Financial Planner's Prescription for the Headache of Multiple Retirement Accounts
Having a bunch of retirement accounts can cause unnecessary complications. Consolidation can make it easier to manage your savings and potentially improve investment outcomes.
-
Overpaying for Financial Advice? A Financial Planner's Guide to Fees
Take five minutes to review how much you're paying for financial advice. If you're overpaying, you could be better off with an adviser who charges a flat fee.