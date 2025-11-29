Moves to Manage the Soaring Costs of Owning a Car
It's costing more and more to keep a car on the road, but you can drive some costs down. Here's how to get a better deal on insurance premiums, repairs and gas
Car ownership has gotten a lot more expensive. From January 2020 to August 2025, ownership costs surged by 41%, according to an index from Navy Federal Credit Union. That compares with a 25% climb in overall consumer prices over the same period, based on the consumer price index.
Steep increases in auto insurance premiums following the COVID-19 pandemic have been a major contributor. Costs for auto repairs have swelled, too, up 15% year over year in August, according to CPI data. Tariffs of 25% on imported car parts are driving up repair costs, as are more-complex repairs for vehicles packed with advanced technology, such as sensors that assist with blind-spot monitoring or warn you when you drift out of your lane. After a crash, fixing damage to these systems can add up to 37.6% to repair costs, according to AAA.
To mitigate ballooning car ownership expenses, try making these moves.
Consider ownership costs when you choose a car
As you decide which model to buy, think beyond the purchase price. Picking a vehicle with solid fuel economy rather than a gas guzzler could save you hundreds of dollars a year. You can select vehicle models and compare their fuel economy and estimated annual fuel costs at the U.S. Department of Energy’s fueleconomy.gov (in the “Find & Compare Cars” section, click on “Compare Side-By-Side”).
Reliability ratings of car brands can help you determine the likelihood of a car needing frequent repairs. In its most recent assessment of vehicle dependability, which tracked problems in the first three years of car ownership, J.D. Power found that Lexus rated highest overall. Among mass-market brands, Buick, Mazda and Toyota topped the rankings.
With online calculators, you can assess a car’s overall ownership costs. The tool from automotive-research site Edmunds estimates a car model’s total five-year costs, including insurance, maintenance, repairs, fuel and other factors. At Kelley Blue Book, a vehicle valuation and research company, offers a tool that lets you do a side-by-side comparison of five-year costs for various models.
Manage the ongoing expenses
If you haven’t compared quotes on auto insurance policies in a while, it’s worth shopping around; you can gather quotes on sites such as Policygenius.com and TheZebra.com. Take advantage of any discounts you qualify for, such as for automatic bill payments or low annual mileage.
Stay on top of routine maintenance, such as oil changes and brake inspections, to help avoid costly repairs down the road. You may spend less at an independent garage or oil-change shop than at the dealership, according to Edmunds (although certain tasks, such as work on sophisticated electronic systems, are best performed at the dealer). Look for coupons or specials that offer discounts on maintenance services.
When you buy gas, use an app such as GasBuddy to check for the lowest prices at stations near you. Some credit cards provide extra rewards on fuel purchases. The Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi, available to Costco Wholesale members, offers 5% cash back on gas purchased at Costco and 4% on fuel you buy elsewhere (you’ll earn those rates on a combined $7,000 in annual fuel spending and 1% thereafter).
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.
Lisa has been the editor of Kiplinger Personal Finance since June 2023. Previously, she spent more than a decade reporting and writing for the magazine on a variety of topics, including credit, banking and retirement. She has shared her expertise as a guest on the Today Show, CNN, Fox, NPR, Cheddar and many other media outlets around the nation. Lisa graduated from Ball State University and received the school’s “Graduate of the Last Decade” award in 2014. A military spouse, she has moved around the U.S. and currently lives in the Philadelphia area with her husband and two sons.
