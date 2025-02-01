How to Retire Early Due to Disability or Caretaking
If you must retire early due to disability or to care for a loved one, these six steps can make it work financially.
Editor’s note: "How to Retire Early Due to Disability or Caretaking" is part of a series focused on how to retire early and the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement. To see all early retirement articles, jump to the end.
Early retirement may seem like a fortunate break, but for many, it’s far from a choice. Often, it’s a decision made by circumstances, not desire. Surprisingly, more than half of Americans (58%) retire earlier than planned, according to a report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.
While company restructures and mass layoffs often grab headlines, health-related issues and caregiving responsibilities are also leading factors. In fact, health concerns are the biggest driver — 46% of early retirees cite personal health problems as the reason for cutting their working years short. Caregiving responsibilities, often falling disproportionately on women, account for another 20%. Most alarmingly, only 21% of those who retire early report being financially stable.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
An unplanned early retirement can be a shock, but it doesn’t have to mean settling for a less-than-ideal retirement. As CFP Board Ambassador LeTian Dong explains, “In the event of an unplanned early retirement, it’s important to take proactive steps to secure your financial and emotional well-being.”
Do you really have to retire early?
Before you retire early, explore ways of holding onto your job.
Disability doesn't have to force an early retirement; you do not have to tell your boss about your disability. If you work primarily on a computer, you could ask to work remotely full-time or a few days a week. You may ask for accommodations at work if you believe they will help you stay on the job. For example, if you have long COVID, you may lobby for rest breaks, telework and an adaptable schedule, all of which can help with brain fog and exhaustion. About half of workers who ask for accommodations are granted them.
Caregiving often interferes with a full-time job, but you may be able to manage. According to the Institute on Aging, you could try talking to your employer, finding ways to delegate caregiving responsibilities, and building in self-care.
If you cannot keep your job, here are six steps to take an unplanned early retirement.
1. Get a grip on your finances
Dealing with an unexpected retirement while managing health issues or caregiving responsibilities can feel overwhelming. However, Julie Bates, CFP Board Ambassador and CFP® at Delta Community Credit Union, encourages people to view this as “an opportunity to reset your priorities with dignity and purpose.”
She says to start by assessing your financial situation: list your savings, expenses and any benefits available to you, such as unemployment insurance, disability insurance, or paid leave.
If retiring early due to a disability, Patrick Cummins, CFP® and financial adviser at Advance Capital Management, suggests exploring government social services designed to help in these situations.
For instance, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) can be a lifeline. It provides income to those who can no longer work due to a disability, but qualifying can be challenging. You need to have sufficient work credits and a disability that is expected to last at least a year or result in death. The application process is rigorous, so gathering detailed medical documentation is essential.
Some employers offer disability insurance as part of their benefits package. Check with your HR department to see if you’re eligible for short- or long-term disability coverage. Also, ask whether your employer offers early retirement benefits, such as severance packages, pension payouts or health insurance extensions.
The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) may also be a godsend if illness or caregiving responsibilities force you to leave work. FMLA provides up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave, allowing you to maintain your job and benefits temporarily. Some states and the District of Columbia also offer paid family leave, which can provide income during this time. For more information, see our article on what the FMLA provides.
2. Rework your budget for your new reality
Once you have a clear picture of your financial situation, evaluate your ability to maintain your current lifestyle. You may need to make temporary or long-term adjustments to your spending.
Dong advises, “Prioritize essential expenses and identify areas to cut back if needed.”
Consider canceling unnecessary subscriptions or memberships, switching to cheaper phone or cable plans, and delaying major purchases, such as a new car. These small changes can free up cash for essential expenses.
Bates adds, “Some adjustments are temporary, like cutting discretionary spending, but others, like downsizing your home, may be permanent. Group your decisions accordingly to get in the right mindset.”
3. Generate new income
Further, you’ll need to explore sources of income to cover both immediate and long-term needs.
For immediate cash, look to your emergency fund. Ideally, you’ll have three to six months’ worth of expenses saved for unexpected hardships. If that’s not enough, you may need to access your retirement accounts.
Cummins emphasizes the importance of understanding the flexibility of your retirement funds. “It’s crucial to focus on what you can access and what you cannot,” he says.
The IRS imposes penalties for early withdrawals, but there are exceptions. For instance, the Rule of 55 allows you to withdraw from your 401(k) penalty-free if you leave your job in or after the year you turn 55. There are also exceptions for medical expenses and other hardships. Research your options carefully to avoid unnecessary penalties.
Social Security benefits can also be an option if you are at least age 62. Bates points out that “while delaying benefits increases your payout, you may need to start receiving them earlier if income is urgently needed.”
4. Keep your health care covered
Health care is a significant concern for early retirees, Bates says, especially if you’re not yet eligible for Medicare, which begins at age 65. If you lose employer-sponsored coverage, explore COBRA, the Health Care Exchange or a spouse’s plan.
COBRA allows you to extend your employer’s coverage for up to 18 months, but it can be costly. Alternatively, purchasing a plan from the health care marketplace may offer more affordable options based on your income. Joining a spouse’s plan, if available, is often the simplest and most cost-effective solution.
5. Get help from a pro
While it may seem counterintuitive to spend money during a financial crunch, working with a financial adviser can pay off. “Navigating your expenses and any stop-gap measures should be evaluated with a financial advisor,” Cummins says.
Bates agrees, explaining that a professional “can help you align your current priorities and resources with your long-term goals, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions during this transition.”
6. Plan for your life beyond work
Retirement isn’t all about money. Whatever your reason for retiring, it’s essential to still work on your overall well-being and future.
“On a personal level, focus on building a support network, maintaining your health and finding purpose through hobbies, volunteering or part-time work,” Dong advises. These activities can provide structure, meaning and even supplemental income.
Bates adds, “Sometimes, you can pivot your career by using your skills for part-time work, freelancing or consulting.”
Even in the best circumstances, early retirement can lead to a loss of identity and purpose. So, take time to think about the activities and goals that will fill your days and bring you fulfillment.
Read More About How to Retire Early
- How to Retire Early in Six Steps
- How to Retire at 40
- How to Retire at 50 or 55
- Retire Early for Adventure: Go Travel and Volunteer
- Will Retiring Early Make You Happier? It's Complicated
- Early Retirement Withdrawal Strategies for the Long Haul
- Five Early Retirement Mistakes to Avoid
- The Rule of 55: One Way to Fund Early Retirement
- A Sabbatical May Be a Smarter Move Than Early Retirement
- How SEPP 72(t) Can Help You Retire Early and Dodge Penalties
- Become a Digital Nomad: An Early Retirement Lifestyle
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Jacob Schroeder is a financial writer covering topics related to personal finance and retirement. Over the course of a decade in the financial services industry, he has written materials to educate people on saving, investing and life in retirement. With the love of telling a good story, his work has appeared in publications including Yahoo Finance, Wealth Management magazine, The Detroit News and, as a short-story writer, various literary journals. He is also the creator of the finance newsletter The Root of All (https://rootofall.substack.com/), exploring how money shapes the world around us. Drawing from research and personal experiences, he relates lessons that readers can apply to make more informed financial decisions and live happier lives.
-
-
Here's How Retirement Changes Your Taxes
How you approach taxes in your golden years and in the years before retirement can dramatically impact how much you pay.
By Joel V. Russo, LUTCF Published
-
Stock Market Today: Trump Tariff Worries Pressure Stocks
Stocks swung lower Friday after the White House confirmed it will impose tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China beginning tomorrow.
By Karee Venema Published