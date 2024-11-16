How SEPP 72(t) Can Help You Retire Early and Dodge Penalties

Editor’s note: "How SEPP 72(t) Can Help You Retire Early" is part ten of an ongoing series on how to retire early and the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement. Part One is How to Retire Early in Six Steps. To see all early retirement articles, jump to the end.

The road to early retirement is filled with challenges, and for many, the final boss in this quest is the IRS. Break its rules, and you’ll face penalties, particularly if you tap into retirement accounts before age 59 ½. While taxes are unavoidable, the IRS adds a hefty 10% penalty if you withdraw early.

But what if you’re ahead of the game and ready to retire sooner?

One way to dodge this hurdle is the Substantially Equal Periodic Payments (SEPP) strategy, better known by its IRS code: 72(t). What sounds like a trigonometry calculator is actually a potential tool for accessing retirement funds penalty-free.

SEPP can be a lifeline for those aiming to retire in their 40s or 50s – a goal for many in the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement. But, as its jargon-heavy name suggests, the 72(t) rule has complexities you’ll need to understand to stay clear of tax man’s crosshairs.

How the SEPP 72(t) Works

The 72(t) rule allows penalty-free withdrawals from an IRA or 401(k) at any age if you follow a structured payment plan for at least five years or until you turn 59 ½, whichever is longer. For example, if you start at age 49 ½, you’ll need to continue withdrawals for 10 years to meet the rule.

Withdrawals are calculated using one of three IRS-approved methods: required minimum distribution (RMD), fixed amortization or fixed annuitization.

“Each method results in a different payment amount,” says JJ Burns, CFP® and founder of JJ Burns & Company. “Think about which method fits your needs and stability.”

Generally, once you choose a method, you’re locked in. However, Burns notes there is an option to make a one-time switch to the RMD method using IRS life expectancy tables.

“People usually opt for the method that allows the most money to come out without depleting the account before 59 ½,” says Jeremy Shipp, CFP® and founder of Retirement Capital Planners.

While not subject to early withdrawal penalties, withdrawals are still subject to regular income taxes.

Drawbacks of the SEPP 72(t) rule

Like a one-way street, SEPP offers little chance to reverse course.

“Once you’ve committed, you have to stick with it,” explains Burns. “Stopping or changing the payments triggers retroactive penalties on everything you’ve taken out so far.”

This inflexibility can be challenging if the market dips or if personal circumstances change. “If the market drops, you still have to withdraw those funds,” Shipp points out. Even if you return to work, SEPP payments must continue unless you’re prepared to face penalties.

Another drawback is that SEPP payments could push you into a higher tax bracket, eating into your savings more than expected. And if the IRS has questions, you’ll need documentation to show you’ve followed the rules correctly.

For these reasons, Shipp warns that SEPP can be risky without professional guidance. “People risk getting in trouble if they don’t use a professional to help manage this and ensure compliance,” he cautions.

Using the 72(t) Rule for Early Retirement

Despite these drawbacks, SEPP can provide a steady income stream to bridge the gap between now and full retirement age. But there’s no single, right way.

For example, Burns shared the story of Linda, who bought Apple stock in her IRA in her 30s and saw her $100,000 investment grow to over $1 million by her early 50s. Ready for early retirement, Linda used SEPP to access her IRA without penalties. This provided a steady income and kept tax-deferred growth in her IRA while helping her avoid capital gains taxes that would have been incurred by moving those shares into a brokerage account.

In another case, Shipp helped a client who wanted the flexibility to retire early move funds from a 401(k) to a tax-efficient life insurance policy. Using SEPP payments to fund the policy allowed him to build cash value without the restrictions of an IRA. Now, he has penalty-free access to these funds whenever he decides to retire, thanks to the life insurance policy’s living benefits.

Burns emphasizes the 72(t) rule’s effectiveness depends on individual circumstances. “What may be good for one person may be negative for another,” he says.

Other Considerations for Early Retirement

While SEPP can work, it’s typically not the first strategy to consider.

“SEPP is best suited for people who already have a large nest egg and are completely dedicated to early retirement,” says Burns. “If you’re relying on it because you don’t have other assets to draw from, that might be a red flag.”

Those with both traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs may consider a Roth conversion, which allows for tax-free withdrawals after five years, providing more flexibility and lower tax burdens. Similarly, using taxable accounts for early retirement can help avoid SEPP’s rigid rules and allow penalty-free withdrawals.

The fact is, the traditional retirement system hasn’t adapted to the growing trend of active or phased retirements. Many people today want to work or pursue passions on their own terms rather than follow a conventional retirement path. This new approach often requires unconventional withdrawal strategies.

“The 72(t) rule is one nontraditional way to access funds from the traditional retirement account system without a hefty tax penalty,” Shipp explains.

Whether it’s the IRS or healthcare, early retirees will face similar challenges, but for now, they’ll have to blaze their own path.